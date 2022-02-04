Biden Meets With Adams | NYC Week In Review

NEW YORK CITY — Here's a roundup of the top headlines from Patch from around New York City this week.



President Joe Biden pledged to tackle "ghost guns" and increase joint efforts to stop gun violence in New York City and across the country.

For the second time in a week, hundreds filled the Midtown cathedral to remember a fallen officer: this time, 27-year-old Wilbert Mora.

The city saw nearly 48, 000 COVID-19 cases in a single day at the surge's peak. Daily cases fell to 3, 000 as January ended, data shows.

The rookie officer, 22, survived the shooting — and authorities said other cops dodged gunfire before arresting two suspects.

Zucker said he wrongly didn't disclose a relationship with a colleague — a lapse revealed during a probe into Chris Cuomo's tenure.

How New Yorkers do Wordle... and get to workle.

A fight in a Mill Basin sneaker store escalated to an active shooter incident inside Kings Plaza Shopping Center, police said.

The SNL funnymen need a big civic lift if they want to turn a retired Staten Island Ferry into a comedy club, according to a report.

The vegan-only Friday lunches are designed to "improve the quality of life" for students, officials said. Carnivores disagree.

Shootings — which dominated New Yorkers' minds in January — rose 33 percent year-over-year, according to newly released crime statistics.

Story continues

No injuries were reported after the blast Friday morning — the second major gas explosion to destroy homes in recent weeks.

This article originally appeared on the New York City Patch