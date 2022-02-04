Biden Meets With Adams | NYC Week In Review
NEW YORK CITY — Here's a roundup of the top headlines from Patch from around New York City this week.
Biden Vows To Break NYC's 'Iron Pipeline' Of Guns
President Joe Biden pledged to tackle "ghost guns" and increase joint efforts to stop gun violence in New York City and across the country.
'3 Times A Hero': Wilbert Mora Mourned At St. Patrick's Cathedral
For the second time in a week, hundreds filled the Midtown cathedral to remember a fallen officer: this time, 27-year-old Wilbert Mora.
NYC COVID Cases Down 94% From Omicron Peak, Data Shows
The city saw nearly 48, 000 COVID-19 cases in a single day at the surge's peak. Daily cases fell to 3, 000 as January ended, data shows.
Off-Duty NYPD Officer Shot In Queens Robbery Attempt
The rookie officer, 22, survived the shooting — and authorities said other cops dodged gunfire before arresting two suspects.
CNN Chief Jeff Zucker Resigns In Latest Cuomo Fallout
Zucker said he wrongly didn't disclose a relationship with a colleague — a lapse revealed during a probe into Chris Cuomo's tenure.
Wordle For NYC: 'Subwaydle' Tests Subway Riders' Commuting Savvy
How New Yorkers do Wordle... and get to workle.
Brooklyn Mall Shooting: 3 Arrested, 2 Teens Wounded, NYPD Says
A fight in a Mill Basin sneaker store escalated to an active shooter incident inside Kings Plaza Shopping Center, police said.
Pete Davidson, Colin Jost Seek City Help For Ferry Plans: Report
The SNL funnymen need a big civic lift if they want to turn a retired Staten Island Ferry into a comedy club, according to a report.
NYC Schools Go 'Vegan Fridays' Under Plant-Only Mayor Eric Adams
The vegan-only Friday lunches are designed to "improve the quality of life" for students, officials said. Carnivores disagree.
NYC Crime Rises 39% In Adams' First Month In Office: NYPD
Shootings — which dominated New Yorkers' minds in January — rose 33 percent year-over-year, according to newly released crime statistics.
Gas Explosion Levels Vacant Brooklyn Home: FDNY
No injuries were reported after the blast Friday morning — the second major gas explosion to destroy homes in recent weeks.
