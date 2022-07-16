Biden meets with Arab Gulf countries to counter Iran threat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI, AYA BATRAWY, CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday will lay out his strategy for the Middle East as he closes out of the final leg of a four-day trip meant to bolster U.S. positioning and knit the region together against Iran.

In the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Biden will meet with heads of state from six Arab Gulf countries, plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq for a regional summit. It comes a day after he championed steps toward normalizing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and sought to rebuild cooperation with the Saudi king and crown prince after once promising to make the kingdom a “pariah” for its human rights abuses.

When he speaks to the Gulf Cooperation Council and its Arab allies, the White House said, Biden will offer his most fulsome vision yet for the region and how the U.S. can cooperate with it.

His first Middle East trip comes 11 months after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and as Biden aims to reprioritize the U.S. away from the Middle East’s ruinous wars and ongoing conflicts stretching from Libya to Syria.

“It’s a strategy fit for purpose for 2022 as opposed to the two decades of major land wars that the U.S. fought in this region over the course of the 2000s,” Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in a preview of the speech.

Energy prices — elevated since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — were expected to be high on the agenda. But Biden aides tempered expectations that he would leave with a deal for regional producers to immediately boost supply.

“I suspect you won’t see that for another couple of weeks,” Biden told reporters late Friday.

At the summit, Biden was set to hear a chorus of concern about the region’s stability and security, as well as concerns about food security, climate change and the continued threat of terrorism.

Overall, there’s little that the nine Mideast heads of state agree on when it comes to foreign policy. For example, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are trying to isolate and squeeze Iran over its regional reach and proxies. Oman and Qatar, on the other hand, have solid diplomatic ties with Iran and have acted as intermediaries for talks between Washington and Tehran.

Qatar recently hosted talks between U.S. and Iranian officials as they try to revive Iran’s nuclear accord. Iran not only shares a huge underwater gas field with Qatar in the Persian Gulf, it rushed to Qatar’s aid when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut off ties and imposed a years-long embargo on Qatar that ended only shortly before Biden took office.

Biden’s actions have frustrated some of the leaders. While the U.S. has played an important role in encouraging a months-long ceasefire in Yemen, Biden’s decision to reverse a Trump-era move that had listed Yemen’s rebel Houthis as a terrorist group has outraged the Emirati and Saudi leadership.

On Friday, Biden fist-bumped Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto leader, as he arrived at the royal palace in Jeddah. But he rejected the notion that he was ignoring the kingdom’s human rights abuses as he tries to reset a fraught diplomatic relationship.

“I said, very straightforwardly, for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and who I am,” Biden said. “I’ll always stand up for our values.”

U.S. intelligence believes that the crown prince likely approved the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S.-based writer, four years ago. Biden said Prince Mohammed claimed that he was “not personally responsible” for the death. “I indicated I thought he was,” the president said he replied.

None of the countries represented at the summit have moved in lockstep with the U.S. to sanction Russia, a key foreign policy priority for the Biden administration. If anything, the UAE has emerged as a sort of financial haven for Russian billionaires and their multimillion-dollar yachts. Egypt remains open to Russian tourists.

As for U.S. concerns over China’s expanding reach, China appears willing to provide Saudi Arabia with missile and nuclear technologies that the U.S. is much more hesitant to do. China is also the kingdom’s biggest buyer of Saudi oil.

For Iraq, which has the deepest and strongest links to Iran of all the Arab countries, its presence at the meeting reflects Saudi efforts — supported by the U.S. — to bring Iraq closer to Arab positions and the so-called Arab fold. Iraq has hosted around five rounds of direct talks between Saudi and Iranian officials since Biden took office, though the talks have produced little results.

Ahead of the summit, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadhimi, who survived an assassination attempt with armed drones in November, wrote in Foreign Policy that Iraq faces many problems, but is working “to solve Iraqi problems with Iraqi solutions”.

“When U.S. President Joe Biden comes to the Middle East this week, he will be arriving in a region facing numerous challenges, from terrorism to food insecurity and climate change,” he wrote. “But the Middle East is also a region that is increasingly facing those challenges together under a group of leaders pursuing positive change."

Mara Rudman, executive vice president for policy at the Center for American Progress, said Biden’s trip is important to defend American interests in the region.

“When we are not there, others are going to claim that ground, claim those lines of communication,” specifically China and Russia.

“You have to keep your eyes on multiple fronts at the same time,” she said. “That can almost feel like resisting a force of gravity.”

Martin Indyk, distinguished fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said the increased cooperation between Israel and Arab countries, driven in large part by threats from Iran, is the most important storyline in the Middle East right now.

“Now there’s a much more clear-eyed perception in Washington of the way in which Iran’s ambitions to dominate the region threaten our interests and our allies and partners,” he said.

Under Biden, Indyk said, the U.S. role in the region has been shifting “from being the dominant power in the region that supposedly took care of all the threats. . . to the role of supporting partners and allies in the region.”

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka begins choosing leader to replace ex-president

    Sri Lankan lawmakers met Saturday to begin choosing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by the president who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. A day earlier, Sri Lanka’s prime minister was sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose term ends in 2024. Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana promised a swift and transparent political process that should be done within a week.

  • Stark political divides loom as US governors gather

    With stark political divides on abortion, gun violence and other issues threatening to overshadow their meeting, the nation’s governors sought to find common ground — on other issues. The National Governors Association formally kicked off its summer gathering Thursday, the first in-person meeting since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. It follows recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that have deepened the rift between red and blue states, by overturning Roe v. Wade and striking down gun restrictions in New York.

  • Nigeria's big push to grow its own coconuts

    Most of Nigeria has the perfect climate for growing coconuts and yet it imports 70% of the popular fruit.

  • Deposition of Trump, 2 children delayed after Ivana's death

    Former President Donald Trump and two of his children got their questioning postponed Friday in a New York civil investigation into their business dealings, a delay that follows the death of Trump’s ex-wife Ivana. The ex-president, son Donald Jr. and daughter Ivanka had been scheduled for depositions — a term for out-of-court questioning under oath — starting as soon as Friday.

  • Mississippi AG: No prosecution plan in Emmett Till lynching

    Mississippi's top legal official has no plan to prosecute the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, an aide said Friday following revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman. “There’s no new evidence to open the case back up,” Michelle Williams, chief of staff for Attorney General Lynn Fitch, told The Associated Press. Williams also said Fitch's office has not been in contact with Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson, the local prosecutor who would be responsible for pursuing any case against Carolyn Bryant Donham.

  • Election 2022: Primary candidates for 6th District Congress

    Six candidates are running for the seat that represents the Kitsap and Olympic peninsulas in Congress.

  • China's economy shrinks 2.6% during virus shutdowns

    China’s economy contracted in the three months ending in June compared with the previous quarter after Shanghai and other cities shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, but the government said a “stable recovery” is under way after businesses reopened. Activity was “much weaker than expected,” Rajiv Biswas of S&P Global Market Intelligence said in a report. Hong Kong was down 0.8% at mid-morning while Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul gained.

  • Biden hopes for more oil and Israeli integration at Arab summit in Saudi

    U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Saturday seeking to persuade Washington's Gulf allies to pump more oil and to integrate Israel in the region as part of a new axis largely driven by shared concerns over Iran. Biden, on the second leg of his first Middle East trip as president, has focused on the planned summit with six Gulf states and Egypt, Jordan and Iraq while downplaying meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a move that has drawn criticism in the United States over human rights abuses.

  • Biden tells Dems to quickly pass pared-down economic package

    President Joe Biden seemed to bow Friday to Sen. Joe Manchin's demand for a slimmed-down economic package, telling Democrats to quickly push the election-year measure through Congress so families could “sleep easier" and enjoy the health care savings it proposes. Biden's statement came hours after Manchin, the West Virginian who is one of Congress' more conservative Democrats, said that if party leaders wanted to pass a measure before next month's recess, it should be limited to provisions curbing prescription drug prices, extending subsidies for people buying health insurance and reducing the federal deficit.

  • Biden meets with Saudi crown prince

    Friday's meetings include a potentially tense meeting with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, who President Biden once called a "pariah."

  • Get your iced coffee fix the smart way: This cold brew maker is a summer lifesaver, and its $11 off

    Making iced coffee and tea has never been easier...not to mention a lot cheaper than getting them at the cafe.

  • Fox Guest: Biden Was a ‘Special Needs’ Candidate in 2020

    FoxA New York Post columnist and regular Fox News guest on Friday described Joe Biden as a “special needs” presidential candidate when he ran for office in 2020.Miranda Devine appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight after the namesake host had just finished a monologue criticizing Biden’s mental fitness—a regular line of attack from other Fox hosts like Sean Hannity. As a chyron blared “Embarrassing: Joe Biden can barely function,” Carlson claimed that the press is “reporting this story three years l

  • Ocasio-Cortez navigates the expectations that come with fame

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was almost hidden from the street as she stood behind a nondescript building in Queens that a local nonprofit is buying with federal money. The New York congresswoman wrapped up her visit, did a quick interview with a Bengali-language TV crew and posed for pictures with the people who were hovering nearby. Four years ago, Ocasio-Cortez became famous when she toppled one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress with a message that he was more focused on his political ambitions in Washington than the working-class voters he represented in New York.

  • One million fentanyl-laced pills seized near LA in largest California bust of its kind, DEA says

    The Drug Enforcement Administration says agents seized 1 million pills containing fentanyl in a raid near Los Angeles this month.

  • Iran's military warns U.S. against threats to use force

    “The Americans and Zionists (Israel) know very well the price for using the word 'force against Iran,'" Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, was quoted as saying by state media. Asked by Israeli television this week whether his past statements that he would prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon meant he would use force against Iran, Biden replied: "If that was the last resort, yes."

  • KCMO leaders to implement strategy used in Omaha to reduce violent crime

    KCMO leaders to implement strategy used in Omaha to reduce violent crime

  • Charlotte residents are invited to Board of Review special meeting

    Charlotte residents are invited to Board of Review special meeting

  • China's Xi urges unity on rare visit to once-restive Xinjiang

    Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Xinjiang this week, making his first trip in eight years to the once-restive northwestern frontier region where the United States has accused China of genocide against the mostly Muslim Uyghur minority. From Tuesday to Friday, Xi visited sites in Xinjiang including a cotton plantation, a trade zone and a museum, state broadcaster CCTV reported in a 34-minute evening newscast on Friday after Xi had left Xinjiang. China has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of Uyghurs.

  • Putin’s supporter rapper Timati to co-own Starbucks in Russia

    Along with restaurateur Anton Pinskiy, Russian rap artist Timati will become a co-owner of Starbucks Russia, after the Seattle-based global coffee chain decided to pull out of the country, Forbes Russia reported on July 15.

  • Flooding hits parts of Grand Junction

    Some parking lots in Grand Junction turned into lakes following heavy rain.