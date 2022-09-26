Biden meets with Atlanta Braves at White House to celebrate 2021 World Series championship

Reuters

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices in the agricultural sector that contribute to inflation. The White House intends to tout the plans on Monday at a third meeting of President Joe Biden's competition council, which was created in 2021.