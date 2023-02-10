Pence gets a subpoena in Jan. 6 probe; Dem seeks to expel George Santos: live updates

7
Rebecca Morin, David Jackson, Joey Garrison, Rachel Looker and Candy Woodall, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON — The document drama unfolding in Washington took a new turn. as former vice president Mike Pence received a subpoena from the special counsel overseeing inquiries into Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the former president's retention of classified documents.

It was not immediately clear what special counsel Jack Smith is seeking from Pence, but the demand likely marks a major escalation in the inquiry since Smith was appointed to manage the inquiries in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Here's what else is happening in politics:

  • Biden to meet with the president of Brazil. The meeting comes about a month after a riot in Brazil that mirrored the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • California Dem's resolution to expel George Santos from the House: Rep. Robert Garcia called Santos a fraud and a liar. The New York Republican continues to maintain his position that he will not resign from his seat.

  • Trump is back online: The former president's Facebook account has been restored after being kicked off the social media site in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attacks.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva smiles during a meeting with members of Congress at Planalto Palace, the office of the president, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva smiles during a meeting with members of Congress at Planalto Palace, the office of the president, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Biden to talk climate change, democracy with Brazilian president

Roughly a month after Brazil faced riots that mirrored the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, President Joe Biden is slated to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Friday at the White House. The two leaders are expected to talk about climate change and protecting democracy.

.

Biden and Lula  leaders will also discuss the Ukraine and Russia war, the G-20, which Brazil is hosting next year, and immigration. There could be tension between the two leaders over the Ukraine-Russia war as Lula has declined to provide weapons to Ukraine and has indicated Ukraine should negotiate more with Russia to end the war.

– Rebecca Morin

Why Biden keeps revisiting the Social Security, Medicare heckling episode

President Joe Biden won’t let Republicans forget about their heckling – and apparent commitment not to touch Medicare or Social Security – during his State of the Union address this week.

“It sounded like they agreed to take these cuts off the table. I sure hope so. I mean it," Biden said, speaking Thursday at the University of Tampa in Florida.

Republicans booed and jeered Biden during the State of the Union when he accused them of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare, pointing to a proposal by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to sunset all federal programs every five years. The White House believes the moment backed Republicans – who have pushed unspecified spending cuts during debt ceiling talks – into a corner.

“I know that a lot of Republicans' dream is to cut Social Security and Medicare. Well, let me say this. If that's your dream, I'm your nightmare,” Biden said.

– Joey Garrison

More: Hunter Biden, White House, House GOP clash over widening investigation of Joe Biden's son

'It's time for him to go': Democrats introduce resolution to expel  Santos

George Santos, R-NY, on the House floor before President Joe Biden arrives for the State of the Union address from the House chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington.
George Santos, R-NY, on the House floor before President Joe Biden arrives for the State of the Union address from the House chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., referred a resolution Thursday to the House Ethics Committee to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress. The freshman representative called Santos a fraud and a liar.

“It’s time for him to go,” Garcia said. “We have given him plenty of time to resign and he has chosen not to do so.”

Santos told USA TODAY “it’s their prerogative" and maintained his position that he will not resign from office.

“They can do whatever they want. For people who like to talk about silencing voters, they want to silence 142,000 people who voted to send me here," he said.

– Rachel Looker and Candy Woodall

Republican rebuke: Mitt Romney calls George Santos 'a sick puppy' after Biden State of the Union

Trump's Facebook account is restored

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee 2023 annual meeting, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha) ORG XMIT: NHRS110
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee 2023 annual meeting, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha) ORG XMIT: NHRS110

Brace yourselves for Donald Trump's first new Facebook post.

Meta Platforms Inc. mechanically restored Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts Thursday, more than two years after suspending him for improper content in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The social media giant announced Jan. 25 that it would lift Trump's suspension, and threatened more penalties if the ex-president again violates its content policies.

– David Jackson

Iowa added to Haley's 2024 announcement itinerary

President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 24, 2018, in New York.
President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 24, 2018, in New York.

Having already announced events in South Carolina and New Hampshire, soon-to-be presidential candidate Nikki Haley has added another early contest state to her announcement tour: Iowa.

Haley, who formally announces her candidacy Wednesday in Charleston, S.C., will conduct a town hall in Urbandale, Iowa, on Feb. 20, and Marion, Iowa, on Feb. 21, according to her campaign. The 2024 GOP presidential campaign kicks off in the Hawkeye State which holds the first caucus in the nation.

The former United Nations ambassador who is challenging Donald Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024 has two halls in New Hampshire late next week.

– David Jackson

More: Nikki Haley to launch 2024 presidential bid in Charleston on Feb. 15

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pence gets subpoena in Jan. 6 probe Dems target Santos: live updates

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's Lula to meet Biden on Friday at White House

    BRASILIA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva traveled to Washington on Thursday, invited to the White House by President Joe Biden in a visit that will focus on support for Brazilian democracy and shared environmental commitments. The U.S. government is considering joining a multilateral fund aimed at fighting Amazon deforestation in Brazil, an a contribution could be announced during their meeting, two U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the matter said. Relations between the Western Hemisphere's two largest democracies had been lukewarm under Lula's far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, an ally of Republican former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit

    When President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meet in Washington Friday, the leaders will share some awareness of what it’s like to walk in one another's shoes. Biden, a centrist Democrat, defeated incumbent Donald Trump in a fraught race, securing victory with thin margins in several battleground states. In Brazil’s tightest election since its return to democracy over three decades ago, Lula, the leftist leader of the Workers' Party, squeaked out a win against right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, who earned the nickname “Trump of the Tropics” and was an outspoken admirer of the former U.S. president.

  • Biden says GOP's dreams of cutting social security will end in 'nightmare' with veto pen

    During a trip to Wisconsin, President Joe Biden addressed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others who heckled him during the State of the Union.

  • Reporter Actually Asks Kamala Harris About Husband's Kiss With Jill Biden

    Univision's Edwin Pitti probably didn't get the answer he wanted from the vice president about the viral kiss.

  • Half of Taiwanese Support a Visit by McCarthy, Defying China

    (Bloomberg) -- More than half of Taiwanese surveyed in a recent poll say they support a visit by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — even though China responded to a trip by his predecessor by launching missiles over the democratically run island.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That

  • Trump ex-lawyer Cohen meets again with New York prosecutors

    Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen met again Wednesday with New York City prosecutors who have spent years examining the former president's financial dealings. Cohen stopped briefly to talk with reporters as he entered the Manhattan district attorney's office in the morning, and then when he exited several hours later. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg recently convened a new grand jury to hear evidence related to payments Cohen helped arrange in 2016 to two women who claimed to have had sexual encounters with Trump.

  • Will the SEC Convince a Court It’s Right to Label These Tokens as Securities?

    Lawyers have challenged a potentially consequential move from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to build a list of crypto tokens it considers unregistered securities.

  • Kentucky basketball’s pick-and-roll defense hit bottom at Alabama. Is it any better now?

    More than a month removed from its embarrassing road loss at Alabama, a re-evaluation of Kentucky’s pick-and-roll defense. Has UK made improvements?

  • Trump claims ‘millions and millions’ followed his SOTU commentary after sharing 48 posts in 73 minutes

    “Tremendous numbers of people signed on to hear my ‘Play by Play’ of the SOTU Speech,” Trump claims

  • Michael Irvin Pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl Coverage After Complaint from Woman

    Irvin, a commentator for NFL Network and ESPN, insisted the encounter with the woman was brief, public and mostly non-physical outside of a handshake

  • 'Quantum Leap' writer opens up about key canon change from the original 1990s series

    Changes are inevitable when remaking a classic property, and NBC's Quantum Leap revival is no exception. Recently sitting down with TVLine to discuss this week's episode ("Let Them Play"), writer/director/cast member Shakina Nayfack fielded a question regarding the absence of an intriguing concept from the original 1990's iteration of the series known as the "Waiting Room." Longtime Quantum Leap fans will recall that it was a nebulous, purgatory-like space where the consciousness of a person wou

  • France urges stronger international response to Iran's missile program

    There must be a stronger "international response" to the threat posed by Iran's ballistic missiles program, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told her U.S. counterpart Anthony Blinken, France's Foreign Ministry said on Friday. The French Foreign Ministry said Colonna and Blinken had spoken by phone on Thursday, during which they discussed an array of topics, including Ukraine and Iran.

  • Here’s How Ron DeSantis Can Dodge Trump’s Garbage Attacks

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters/PixabayDear Gov. DeSantis,This week, Donald Trump ramped up his attacks on you to the nuclear level. And I’d like to offer some sincere, if unsolicited, warnings.However, I know that you are averse to taking advice, which may contribute to your high staff turnover. You won your re-election by a wide margin, which may convince you that you have all the answers and that Florida’s response is indicative of the rest of America’s. On top of

  • Haley pulls support from DeSantis in 2024 GOP primary poll

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) pulled key support from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a hypothetical GOP 2024 presidential primary, putting former President Trump ahead in a three-way race, according to a new poll. The Yahoo News-YouGov poll found that DeSantis leads Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up, 45 percent to 41…

  • George Santos was accused of issuing $15,125 in bad checks for 'puppies,' but the theft charge was dropped after he said his checkbook was stolen, report says

    Days after the bad checks were written to Amish dog breeders, Rep. George Santos's charity held an adoption event at a pet store in New York.

  • Mitt Romney calls George Santos 'a sick puppy' after Biden State of the Union

    Sen. Mitt Romney told Rep. George Santos he doesn't belong in Congress before President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

  • George Santos Faces Expulsion Push From Colleagues

    "It's time for him to go," Democrat Robert Garcia said. "We’ve given him plenty of time to resign, and he has chosen not to."

  • 7 House Democrats are moving to boot Republican George Santos from Congress

    Freshman House Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia of California is leading the effort to expel Santos formally from the House.

  • All About Jalen Hurts' Parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts

    The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was born to Averion and Pamela Hurts in Channelview, Texas

  • Musk's Twitter is facing tricky questions over data deletion

    European data protection regulators are “engaging” with Twitter following a series of complaints from users that it's ignoring requests to delete their direct messages, TechCrunch has learned. Concerns over the privacy and security of Twitter DMs -- which are not end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) -- has grown since Elon Musk's takeover of the company last fall, triggering an exodus of staff and relevant expertise. The sink-carrying billionaire's arrival at Twitter HQ also led to a series of rapid-fire but ill-considered product changes by the self-styled Chief Twit, amping up reasons for users to worry about the safety of their data.