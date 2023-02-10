Pence gets a subpoena in Jan. 6 probe; Dem seeks to expel George Santos: live updates

WASHINGTON — The document drama unfolding in Washington took a new turn. as former vice president Mike Pence received a subpoena from the special counsel overseeing inquiries into Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the former president's retention of classified documents.

It was not immediately clear what special counsel Jack Smith is seeking from Pence, but the demand likely marks a major escalation in the inquiry since Smith was appointed to manage the inquiries in November by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Biden to meet with the president of Brazil. The meeting comes about a month after a riot in Brazil that mirrored the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

California Dem's resolution to expel George Santos from the House: Rep. Robert Garcia called Santos a fraud and a liar. The New York Republican continues to maintain his position that he will not resign from his seat.

Trump is back online: The former president's Facebook account has been restored after being kicked off the social media site in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attacks.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva smiles during a meeting with members of Congress at Planalto Palace, the office of the president, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Biden to talk climate change, democracy with Brazilian president

Roughly a month after Brazil faced riots that mirrored the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, President Joe Biden is slated to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Friday at the White House. The two leaders are expected to talk about climate change and protecting democracy.

Biden and Lula leaders will also discuss the Ukraine and Russia war, the G-20, which Brazil is hosting next year, and immigration. There could be tension between the two leaders over the Ukraine-Russia war as Lula has declined to provide weapons to Ukraine and has indicated Ukraine should negotiate more with Russia to end the war.

– Rebecca Morin

Why Biden keeps revisiting the Social Security, Medicare heckling episode

President Joe Biden won’t let Republicans forget about their heckling – and apparent commitment not to touch Medicare or Social Security – during his State of the Union address this week.

“It sounded like they agreed to take these cuts off the table. I sure hope so. I mean it," Biden said, speaking Thursday at the University of Tampa in Florida.

Republicans booed and jeered Biden during the State of the Union when he accused them of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare, pointing to a proposal by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to sunset all federal programs every five years. The White House believes the moment backed Republicans – who have pushed unspecified spending cuts during debt ceiling talks – into a corner.

“I know that a lot of Republicans' dream is to cut Social Security and Medicare. Well, let me say this. If that's your dream, I'm your nightmare,” Biden said.

– Joey Garrison

'It's time for him to go': Democrats introduce resolution to expel Santos

George Santos, R-NY, on the House floor before President Joe Biden arrives for the State of the Union address from the House chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., referred a resolution Thursday to the House Ethics Committee to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress. The freshman representative called Santos a fraud and a liar.

“It’s time for him to go,” Garcia said. “We have given him plenty of time to resign and he has chosen not to do so.”

Santos told USA TODAY “it’s their prerogative" and maintained his position that he will not resign from office.

“They can do whatever they want. For people who like to talk about silencing voters, they want to silence 142,000 people who voted to send me here," he said.

– Rachel Looker and Candy Woodall

Trump's Facebook account is restored

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New Hampshire Republican State Committee 2023 annual meeting, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha) ORG XMIT: NHRS110

Brace yourselves for Donald Trump's first new Facebook post.

Meta Platforms Inc. mechanically restored Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts Thursday, more than two years after suspending him for improper content in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The social media giant announced Jan. 25 that it would lift Trump's suspension, and threatened more penalties if the ex-president again violates its content policies.

– David Jackson

Iowa added to Haley's 2024 announcement itinerary

President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 24, 2018, in New York.

Having already announced events in South Carolina and New Hampshire, soon-to-be presidential candidate Nikki Haley has added another early contest state to her announcement tour: Iowa.

Haley, who formally announces her candidacy Wednesday in Charleston, S.C., will conduct a town hall in Urbandale, Iowa, on Feb. 20, and Marion, Iowa, on Feb. 21, according to her campaign. The 2024 GOP presidential campaign kicks off in the Hawkeye State which holds the first caucus in the nation.

The former United Nations ambassador who is challenging Donald Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024 has two halls in New Hampshire late next week.

– David Jackson

