Biden meets Democratic Senator Murphy on gun reform

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) checks his phone in an elevator outside the Senate floor in the United States Capitol building in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday was meeting Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, a key voice in the debate surrounding gun violence in the United States, to discuss efforts in the U.S. Congress to reach a compromise agreement.

"This morning, the president will meet with Senator Chris Murphy to discuss ongoing negotiations in the Senate on gun reform," the White House said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland)

