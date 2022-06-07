Biden meets Democratic Senator Murphy on gun reform
- Chris MurphyUS Senator from Connecticut
- Joe Biden46th and current president of the United States
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday was meeting Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, a key voice in the debate surrounding gun violence in the United States, to discuss efforts in the U.S. Congress to reach a compromise agreement.
"This morning, the president will meet with Senator Chris Murphy to discuss ongoing negotiations in the Senate on gun reform," the White House said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland)