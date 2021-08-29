Biden meets with families of service members killed in Kabul suicide bombing

WASHINGTON – The gentle hum of the C-17 plane enveloped the Dover Air Force Base as 13 service members who were killed in a suicide bombing outside the airport in Kabul made their final trip home.

An order to “present arms” broke the silence, as the first casket was carried off the plane and placed into a gray van. Only the gentle "hup, hup" from the team carrying the cases and an anguished sob as the second service member returned could be heard during the somber 45-minute event.

President Joe Biden, wearing a black face mask, stood with his hand over his heart as the first case was carried off the plane and transferred to a van. Standing with First Lady Jill Biden, the president at times bowed his head and appeared to close his eyes.

It was Biden’s first time as president witnessing a dignified transfer, a process that honors slain service members returning to the United States. Prior to the transfer, Biden met with families of the service members who were killed.

The return on Sunday came as the U.S. continued retaliatory strikes after an ISIS-K suicide bomber on Thursday killed 11 Marines, a Navy corpsman and an Army soldier along with at least 169 Afghans.

Hours after the attack Thursday, Biden called the members who were killed "heroes."

"These American service members who gave their lives... were heroes, heroes, who have been engaged in a dangerous selfless mission to save the lives of others," Biden said.

A retaliatory U.S. drone strike on Friday killed two ISIS-K members. The Pentagon said a U.S. drone strike on Sunday targeted an "imminent ISIS-K threat" to the airport. A U.S. official said the strike hit a suicide bomber.

Members of the press watched Sunday as 11 cases were carried off the plane. Two further transfers were conducted in private at the request of the families of the service members.

The Department of Defense on Saturday released names and details of the service members killed:

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio

Biden and his administration have received backlash for their handling of the evacuation in Afghanistan. In addition, at least one family member of the 13 service members killed has publicly criticized the president and military officials.

Steve Nikoui, father of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Mae'Lee Grant Nikoui, told the Daily Beast: “I blame my own military leaders. ... Biden turned his back on him. That's it.” Steve Nikoui said he was a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Reuters, Nikoui said: "I'm really disappointed in the way that the president has handled this, even more so the way the military has handled it. The commanders on the ground should have recognized this threat and addressed it."

When asked about Nikoui's statement on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he feels "deeply sorry" for the loss of lives.

"There are no words that I can say that, I think, anyone can say to assuage the grief that a parent is feeling at the loss of their child. Nothing," Blinken said. "And if I were in his shoes, probably I'd feel exactly the same way."

"As a parent myself, I feel deeply what he expressed, he added. "And all I can say is, I'm deeply, deeply sorry."

Contributing: Trevor Hughes, Tom Vanden Brook

