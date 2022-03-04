Biden meets Finnish leader as Russia rattles European neighbors

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden travels to Wisconsin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trevor Hunnicutt
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden meets his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistö at the White House on Friday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has roused fresh concern by Vladimir Putin's other European neighbors.

The talks come as the Russian president's more than week-long invasion of Ukraine has primed discussions in Finland over a closer alliance with NATO, with which it already cooperates but is not a member. Biden and Niinistö have spoken to each other twice in the past few months.

Finns have traditionally been wary of Russia, given the Nordic country's shared 833-mile (1340-km) border and a history of two wars between 1939 and 1944 that cost Finland territory.

But Finland, a European Union member which was part of the Swedish kingdom until 1809 and then was under Russia's control until gaining independence in 1917, has also sought to preserve friendly relations with Moscow.

Russia does not want Finland to join NATO, but Niinistö has said the country retains the right to apply for membership. Ukraine's government maintained its right to do so as well prior to Russia's invasion.

Biden and Niinistö "will discuss the U.S.-Finnish defense relationship, which is very strong and in fact complements Finland's close partnership with NATO," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in previewing the visit.

The Finnish public is growing fonder of the idea of joining NATO. A poll by public broadcaster Yle last Monday said 53% of Finns support joining, compared to 28% when the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper asked the question in late January.

Finland's government has sought to calm campaigns to join the U.S.-led defense bloc. Niinistö said in a statement that people should "keep a cool head and assess carefully the impact of the changes that have already taken place and of those that might still happen."

Finland joined other countries on Thursday in boycotting Arctic Council meetings that Russia planned to host in May.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Live Nation Says It Won’t Do Business With Russia Following Ukraine Invasion

    Spotify also announced Wednesday that its Russian offices will be closed indefinitely and discoverability of Russian state-owned media would be limited on the platform

  • Biden uses response to Russian invasion to revive claim he can unite America

    The Biden administration's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is one that President Biden considers a unifying force here on the home front, even as inflation soars and Americans remain divided along party lines.

  • Local Lukoil gas stations feel sting of Russia backlash

    Outraged by the invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers in New Jersey's largest city lashed out at one of the closest symbols of Russia they could find — a pair of Lukoil gas stations. The Newark City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to ask the city’s business administrator to suspend the service stations' operating licenses, citing Lukoil's base in Moscow.

  • McConnell: Biden’s Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal Emboldened Putin

    "I think that precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan was a message to people like Putin that America was rethinking our forward-leaning position in the world."

  • Attorney for Black teen in NJ mall fight considers civil rights lawsuit

    Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is considering a lawsuit after Z’Kye Husain was arrested by Bridgewater police last month.

  • Russia's Navalny calls Putin insane and urges anti-war protests

    LONDON (Reuters) -Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has called on Russians to stage daily protests against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, depicting President Vladimir Putin as an "obviously insane tsar." Navalny called for protests across the country and abroad to signal that not all Russians support the war and show solidarity with the thousands of people detained in anti-war protests in Russia since last week's invasion. Navalny said Russia wanted to be a nation of peace but few people would call it that now.

  • ‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

    Russian president warns outside intervention mean ‘consequences greater than any you have faced in history’

  • Google suspends all advertising in Russia

    Google has suspended all online advertising in Russia, the tech giant announced on Thursday night.Driving the news: The ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners builds on Google's move on Saturday to block Russian state media channels from selling ads the invasion of Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Thursday that the Russian communications watchdog Roskomn

  • Swedish defense minister calls Russian violation of airspace 'unacceptable'

    Four Russian fighter jets briefly entered Swedish territory over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday. Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist said. "The Russian violation of Swedish airspace is of course completely unacceptable."

  • Factbox-France's Macron faces far right's matriarch, an 'Iron Lady' and a polemicist

    President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would run for second term at the helm of the euro zone's number two economy. During his first term, Macron, a former investment banker, cut taxes for corporations and the wealthy, made it easier to hire and fire workers and spent more than most European peers keeping the economy afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. He pushed for a more assertive European Union and has spearheaded Europe's diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

  • 'I am Mr McAdams': TV anchor Rahul Shivshankar yells at wrong man on Ukraine live

    Times Now editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar only realised his mistake when his perplexed guest spoke up.

  • Traders ramp up bullish bets in U.S. oil options as prices soar

    Bulls have surged into the U.S. crude oil options market in recent days as futures touch highs not seen in a decade, betting that crude's rally will persist, according to analysts and exchange data. The global oil market was already tight even before Russia invaded Ukraine last week, which has since sent benchmark Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures soaring over 15% to around 10- and 14-year highs, respectively. The United States and allies imposed sanctions on Russia that, while not explicitly targeting Russia's daily exports of 4 million to 5 million barrels, has severely hampered its ability to sell its crude.

  • 16 Super-Creative Red Cabbage Recipes

    Red cabbage is a little more peppery and heartier than its green counterpart, making it perfect in crunchy slaws or cooking techniques like braising. If you’ve only been cooking with green Napa or Savoy cabbage, you’re missing out! It’s a little more peppery and heartier than its green counterparts, making it perfect in crunchy slaws or cooking techniques like braising and even roasting.

  • Japan PM Kishida wants new BOJ head to work towards ending deflation

    Japan's next central bank governor should be someone who understands the need to work with the government in beating deflation, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday. Markets are looking ahead to a change of leadership due next year at the Bank of Japan (BOJ), eyeing possible changes to its massive asset-buying and yield curve control measures which have failed to fire up inflation to its 2% target and drawn criticism for hurting financial institutions' profits. Kishida will have the power to choose a successor to current BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term ends in April 2023, if his ruling party secures victory in upper house elections expected this summer.

  • Ukraine conflict: Government to sell NFTs to fund war against Russia

    The announcement comes just days after Ukraine raised more than £200m in a sale of war bonds.

  • Map shows countries that have closed their airspace to Russia over Ukraine invasion

    A sizeable chunk of the world, including most of NATO, has closed its airspace to Russian airlines. The US was the latest to block Russian flights.

  • Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified.

  • The Russian elite daughters of Putin’s inner circle are using Instagram to slam his invasion of Ukraine

    Young Russian elites are advocating for peace in Ukraine on social media, highlighting the generational divide that threatens Putin's power in Russia.

  • A Russian businessman has put a $1 million bounty on Vladimir Putin's head, calling for military officers to arrest him as a war criminal

    Russian crypto investor Alex Konanykhin, who is based in California, told Insider the million-dollar bounty would come from his personal funds.

  • Russia wants list of weapons that will never be deployed in Ukraine, Lavrov says

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia is demanding Ukraine demilitarize and will write a specific list of which weapons the nation cannot possess.Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera that "specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," according to a text of the interview reviewed by Reuters.The news comes amid a second round of talks between...