Biden meets Japan's leader to boost China-facing alliances

  • The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrived at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, April 15, 2021. Suga will be the first foreign leader to have a face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden, when they meet at the White House on Friday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • U.S. Armed Services Honor Guard moves into position as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, April 15, 2021. Suga will be the first foreign leader to have a face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden, when they meet at the White House on Friday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
1 / 2

US Japan Suga Visit

The Japanese delegation walks off the plane after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrived at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, April 15, 2021. Suga will be the first foreign leader to have a face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden, when they meet at the White House on Friday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELLEN KNICKMEYER, MARI YAMAGUCHI and AAMER MADHANI
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is welcoming Japan’s prime minister to the White House on Friday in his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader, a choice that reflects Biden's emphasis on strengthening alliances to deal with a more assertive China and other global challenges.

Biden and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also look to counter messaging from Chinese President Xi Jinping that America and democracies in general are on the decline, after the political turmoil and international withdrawal that marked Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Biden administration calls managing U.S. policies toward the Indo-Pacific, where China under Xi is flexing growing economic and military power, the primary challenge for the United States. That helped guide Biden's decision, announced this week, to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan and free the administration to focus more on East Asia.

For Biden and Suga, “our approach to China and our shared coordination and cooperation on that front will be part of the discussion,” press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. The two will discuss other regional security issues, including North Korea's nuclear program.

Suga, a farmer’s son who rose to Japan’s highest political office after an early stint as a worker in a cardboard factory, succeeded boss Shinzo Abe last September, after long serving as his chief Cabinet secretary.

Suga expressed eagerness to meet with Biden early on despite global COVID-19 lockdowns. He looks to showcase security commitments with the United States, Japan’s only treaty ally.

Heading to Washington, Suga told reporters he aimed to build “a relationship of trust” with Biden.

The months-old Biden administration, for its part, looks to Suga to keep going on alliance-strengthening moves by both countries.

The two governments have been working to strengthen technology supply chains independent of China during a shortage of semiconductors that's worrying businesses around the world. Japan is expected to announce an investment in 5G cellular networks, boosting alternatives to China's network, as part of that supply chain cooperation.

Both countries are expected in coming days to make deeper commitments to cutting climate-wrecking fossil fuel emissions, in line with Biden’s climate summit with 40 world leaders next week.

The Biden administration may also have tougher requests of Japan, including pressing Suga for a rare public statement of support from a Japanese leader for Taiwan. China, which claims the self-governed island of Taiwan as its territory, tested U.S. and Taiwanese resolve weeks into the Biden administration by sending fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan.

Japan long has moved cautiously on steps that might worsen relations with China, though Suga has been more outspoken. His administration pushed its comfort zone in a statement stressing “peace and stability” on the Taiwan Strait. That came during a visit last month by Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, which was the Biden administration's highest-level face-to-face meeting at the time.

World leaders worry about Taiwan as a trigger for conflict between China and the United States.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned his Japanese counterpart in a call ahead of Suga's visit to see to it that China-Japan relations “do not get involved in the so-called confrontation between major countries,” according to a Chinese government readout.

Japan’s backing of the U.S. presence in the Pacific is growing as the nations promote a “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision of the democracies to counter China.

But Japan's economy is intertwined with China's. That means even “with security concerns on the rise, Japan would have to take a two-pronged approach to balance competition and cooperation,” said Akio Takahara, a professor and China expert at the University of Tokyo.

Japan considers China’s growing military activity as well as its broad territorial claims to be a security threat. Japan is itself locked in a dispute with China over Beijing’s claim to the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, called Diaoyu in China, in the East China Sea.

Elsewhere, Tokyo has watched with concern as China has built military installations on disputed territory it claims in the South China Sea.

U.S. ships regularly conduct so-called freedom of navigation operations, sailing into international waters that China claims as its own.

President Barack Obama was seen as cajoling China, in hopes of encouraging reforms. After initially praising Xi, Trump later took on China head-on and solo, with tariffs and insults, while building a golf-buddy relationship with Suga’s predecessor, Abe. Biden has taken a different approach, reaching out to allies to try to form united fronts.

Suga and Biden “aim to show to the world that democracies can provide to the world an example,” said Kenju Murakami, Japan’s deputy consul-general in New York.

China also has taken note of the Biden administration's support for reviving a loose four-country coalition with Japan, India and Australia, known as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad. Biden and Suga on Friday are expected to announce steps through the Quad framework to help India produce COVID-19 vaccines.

Formed initially to coordinate relief efforts after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the Quad had faded away for a time in part over concerns that its existence would provoke China, by suggesting the four countries were ganging up against it, noted Tanvi Madan, an expert on India and its relations in the Indo-Pacific at the Brookings Institution.

But “lately, all the things we worried about that China would do if they were provoked, they're already doing anyway,” Madan said.

___

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City and Yamaguchi from Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, South Korea's Moon to meet at White House in May

    SEOUL (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Washington next month, Moon's office and the White House said, in talks that will include how to push forward efforts to stem North Korea's nuclear programme. The Biden administration says it is in the final stages of a review of its policy towards North Korea and is keen to encourage trilateral cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo on that issue and other regional security concerns, including China.

  • Gold rises nearly 2% as dollar, yields retreat

    Gold jumped to its highest in over a month on Thursday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated despite better-than-expected U.S. economic data, pushing more investors to bullion as a refuge against possible inflation ahead. Spot gold rose 1.7% to $1,766.13 per ounce by 11:07 a.m. EDT (1507 GMT), having earlier risen to $1,767.60, its highest since Feb. 26. "A massive amount of inflation is certainly on the horizon and gold is just the best asset to own as we start to see what I would consider some historic levels of inflation," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

  • 4 police officers in Muncie, Indiana, now face charges in excessive force case

    The officers are accused of using and attempting to cover up excessive force against arrestees in a case first filed last year by the Department of Justice.

  • Video: Chicago boy wasn't holding gun when shot by officer

    Disturbing bodycam video released after public outcry over the Chicago police shooting of a 13-year-old boy shows the youth appearing to drop a handgun and begin raising his hands less than a second before an officer fires his gun and kills him. A still frame taken from Officer Eric Stillman's jumpy nighttime body camera footage shows that Adam Toledo wasn't holding anything and had his hands up when Stillman shot him once in the chest about 3 a.m. on March 29. The release of the footage and other investigation materials Thursday comes at a sensitive time, with the ongoing trial in Minneapolis of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd and the recent police killing of another Black man, Daunte Wright, in one of that city's suburbs.

  • Gold hovers near more than one-month high as bond yields slip

    Gold held steady near a more than one-month high on Friday, en route to its second straight weekly gain, boosted by a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker dollar. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,764.13 per ounce by 0435 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb.26 at $1769.37 on Thursday.

  • Biden's Russian sanctions likely to achieve little

    Despite bold talk from top administration officials, there's little reason to think the Russia sanctions package President Biden announced Thursday will do anything to alter Russian President Vladimir Putin's behavior or calculus.Why it matters: While it's true some elements of the package — namely, the targeting of Russia's sovereign debt — represent significant punitive measures against Moscow, it leaves plenty of wiggle room for the Russian president.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhite House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the action, telling reporters: "We can't predict what the impact will be, but we still believe that when there's unacceptable behavior, we should put consequences in place."Between the lines: Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who had known and dealt with Putin for years while running Exxon Mobil, used to tell colleagues sanctions did little if anything to deter the Russian leader.It's hard to argue against Tillerson's case.The U.S. and its international allies have imposed some form of sanctions against Russia every year since 2014, when Putin's "little green men" first appeared in Ukraine.Since then, Russia has continued to occupy Crimea and eastern Ukraine; propped up the brutal Assad regime in Syria; hacked U.S. and other Western elections; crushed protests at home; and attempted to assassinate dissidents on foreign soil, among other things.Yes, but: Where Thursday's sanctions do break new ground is in the cyber realm.The U.S. government formally accused Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service of the SolarWinds hack and identified its collaborators in painstaking detail, as German security expert Thomas Rid notes in an illuminating Twitter thread.And a ban on U.S. banks directly buying Russian government bonds could create a "broader chilling effect" that will weaken the ruble and have negative implications for inflation and economic growth, a senior administration official told reporters. But the ability for investors to continue buying Russian bonds on the secondary market diminishes the overall effect of the restrictions — reflecting Biden's desire to send a clear message to the Russians without taking it too far.What's missing: Biden notably did not announce sanctions targeting Nord Stream 2, a nearly complete Russian-German pipeline that will bypass Ukraine and deliver Russian gas straight to the European Union. On Thursday, Biden described Nord Stream 2 as a complicated issue that remains "an issue in play," and that he opposes the pipeline. The reality is nobody expected him to sanction an ally — Germany — which is the type of action that might actually stop the pipeline from being completed. What they're saying: "The Ukrainians have not received any assurances from Washington that all possible measures will be taken to stop the pipeline from being built," a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios.And the list of sanctioned Russians does not target any oligarchs. Jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said targeting the oligarchs would be more likely to deter Putin because of the vast wealth they hold on his behalf.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. Exposes Hackers’ Helpers to Punish Russian Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- In punishing Russian hacks and election meddling, the Biden administration on Thursday revealed new details about Russian intelligence’s vast disinformation and cyber-operations, including the names of companies that allegedly help facilitate cyber-attacks and websites accused of spreading false claims to damage the U.S.The information release is designed partly to damage Russian intelligence services by blowing the cover of its support network, including companies that provide essential services and, in one case, the location of a technology park near the Black Sea used by spies for Russian’s military intelligence directorate, the GRU.“This is how you roll up people’s networks,” said James Lewis, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “You identify them, so that they have to rebuild their tradecraft and rebuild their cover. It’s cheap for us but can be very costly to them.”The names of companies and individuals, including a deputy chief of staff to Russian President Vladimir Putin, were officially released in relation to U.S. sanctions imposed Thursday, but the larger harm may come from being associated with Russia’s spy operations, experts say.According to the U.S. Treasury Department, a Russian cybersecurity company called Positive Technologies hosts large-scale conventions that are used as a recruiting pipeline for Russia’s intelligence agencies, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the GRU. While the U.S. didn’t identify the name of the conference, one annual event held by Positive Technologies -- which names Societe Generale, UniCredit and Enel as clients on its website -- is called “Positive Hack Days.” In 2019, it hosted 8,000 people, and participants competed to hack into cash machines and a Tesla car.The disclosure about the company’s alleged links to Russian intelligence comes just after reports that it was considering an initial public offering, which Kommersant newspaper reported in March, citing an unidentified person familiar with the plan. The company earned 5.6 billion rubles ($73 million) in 2020 and was targeting a valuation of between $2 billion and $4 billion, the paper said.Positive Technologies didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. also sanctioned ERA Technopolis, a research center and technology park located in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, which is near the Black Sea. U.S. officials alleged that ERA Technopolis “houses and supports” units of the GRU, which it said was responsible for offensive cyber and information operations.The technology park had been publicly linked to the Russian Ministry of Defense, which claims that the facility combines scientific and educational functions. But the fact that it’s now known to house GRU units will likely be an inconvenience for an agency that thrives in secrecy.Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of hacking, election meddling and spreading disinformation in the U.S.It’s likely that many of the details about the intelligence agencies’ support networks were classified until recently, but Lewis said the decision to release them was a result of an internal U.S. government debate about how to impose stiff costs for what the U.S. calls “malign behavior.”Those activities include aggressive efforts to influence the outcome of U.S. presidential elections in 2016 and 2020, the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, and the recent hack of U.S. government agencies and private firms through software made by Texas-based SolarWinds Corp.“This is a really knotty problem to deal with. These types of attacks are low cost, high yield for Russia,” said Holden Triplett, a former director for counterintelligence in the Trump administration’s National Security Council. “The sanctions might take out some of their operational infrastructure, but they can rebuild. It seems unlikely to deter Putin.”The Biden administration also disclosed new details about how Russian intelligence agencies have used disinformation outlets and companies to secretly try to influence U.S. voters and spread false claims about candidates and elections.“Private and public sector corruption facilitated by President Vladimir Putin has enriched his network of confidants, who used their illicit business connections to advance Russia’s campaign to undermine the 2020 U.S. presidential election—and to give Russia plausible deniability in its disinformation activities,” according to the Treasury Department.The FSB operates several disinformation outlets, including SouthFront, which is registered in Russia and attempts to appeal to military enthusiasts, veterans and conspiracy theorists while hiding its connections to Russian intelligence, according to the Biden administration. Following the November U.S. presidential election, SouthFront allegedly published content alleging voter fraud had taken place during the election.Another disinformation outlet, NewsFront, is based in Crimea and allegedly worked with FSB officers to attempt to undermine the credibility of a news website that advocated for human rights. NewsFront was also used to distribute false information about the Covid-19 vaccine, “which further demonstrates the irresponsible and reckless conduct of Russian disinformation sites,” according to the Treasury Department.Fake IdentitiesIn addition, SVR directs an online journal called the Strategic Culture Foundation that created “false and unsubstantiated narratives” about U.S. officials involved in the 2020 presidential election, while GRU operates InfoRos, which used a network of websites to spread false conspiracy theories and disinformation, according to the U.S.One of the companies outed Thursday is based in Pakistan, but it seems to have provided Russian intelligence agents with an essential -- if illicit -- service. The Treasury Department sanctioned the company for creating and selling fake identities to Russian intelligence, including documents to help companies and individuals evade sanctions. Since at least 2012, Second Eye Solution, also known as Forwarderz, provided digital copies of fake passports, drivers licenses and bank statements to help verify social media and financial services accounts, according to a Treasury Department statement.An archived version of the Second Eye Solution website advertised the sale of illicit documents to support verification for banned or suspended accounts on sites including Facebook, Amazon.com, Google Wallet and CoinBase. “We provide high-quality, real-looking documents through which many of our clients get restored their accounts,” reads the now defunct website.The site, accessed using the Wayback Machine web archive, now reads, “coming soon.”(Updates with quote from Holden Triplett in 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • Globetrotting climate envoy Kerry makes Biden team’s first visit to China

    John Kerry became the first senior Biden administration official to touch down in China this week. He's also been the first to sit down with a string of world leaders.Why it matters: Kerry may no longer be secretary of state, but you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise after a glance at his calendar. The unusual role could make Kerry a foreign policy force multiplier for President Biden, or potentially a source of mixed messages. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: As presidential climate envoy, Kerry has already met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, among other dignitaries. While in New Delhi last week, he spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who was also visiting. That meeting fell as talks were beginning on the Iran nuclear deal, which Kerry and Lavrov helped negotiate in 2015, and as Russia was building up troops on Ukraine's border — though it's unclear if they discussed either topic.Kerry is expected to meet this week with multiple senior Chinese officials with portfolios extending far beyond climate.Still, he may be inclined to keep the focus narrow. Kerry has argued that coordination on climate change should be kept apart from tensions with Beijing on other issues.The big picture: Kerry's itineraries reflect the fact that decisions on climate policy are ultimately made at the head of state level, notes Axios' climate reporter Andrew Freedman. They're also a sign of the high priority Biden is placing on the issue.As he travels the world, Kerry's stature, relationships with many key global players, and close relationship with the president could prove major assets for Biden.But there's also room for confusion. A curious foreign diplomat recently asked me to explain where Kerry fell in the administration hierarchy and whether he got along with Secretary of State Tony Blinken."Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is focused squarely on climate change," a State Department spokesperson told Axios.Flashback: Blinken was Kerry's No. 2 when he led the State Department. Now Kerry works downstairs in Foggy Bottom, and Blinken sits in Kerry's old office and flies on his former plane while serving as the new face of U.S. foreign policy.While Kerry was traveling to China, Blinken was in Brussels to coordinate with allies on the Afghanistan withdrawal and Russia-Ukraine tensions. Today, Blinken traveled to Kabul.Kerry, by contrast, travels light and often commercial. He hasn't weighed in on issues beyond his brief, and if there are any tensions between the two seasoned diplomats, they haven't spilled out into the open.What to watch: Kerry wants to convince China, the world's top carbon emitter, to set more ambitious near-term climate targets. He's also hoping Chinese President Xi Jinping will agree to take part in the virtual climate summit Biden is hosting April 22–23.Before arriving in Shanghai, Kerry told the WSJ that climate was a "free-standing issue," set apart from other priorities.That may be a difficult balancing act to pull off in practice — for the U.S. and China, and for Biden's high-profile climate envoy.Go deeper: John Kerry and China's long road ahead on climateMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Independence, tax freezes and free dentist appointments: what SNP manifesto means for Scots

    Nicola Sturgeon unveiled her party's manifesto for the Holyrood election on Thursday. The First Minister hailed it as a "transformational" document and tried to sell herself as the experienced and hard-working leader needed to lead Scotland's recovery from coronavirus. However, opposition parties pointed to a litany of promises made by the SNP over the years, some from as long ago as 2007, that had not been delivered. Here is what the SNP manifesto – which if opinion polls are to be believed will be the one implemented after May 6 – says about the key issues. Independence The SNP manifesto states that an independence referendum should be held once the “immediate Covid crisis” has passed. However, how the "crisis" is defined – and how to judge when it is over – is not explicitly spelled out. The party’s intention is for a referendum to be held within the first half of the next parliament, meaning by late 2023. Although the process of negotiating the terms of independence would likely take years, the SNP claims that its preferred timeframe would “equip our parliament with the full powers it needs to drive out long-term recovery from Covid and build a better, fairer nation”. It is stated that a majority of pro-independence MSPs – meaning votes of Scottish Greens or Alex Salmond’s Alba Party would count – would be enough to secure a mandate for another vote. This means Nicola Sturgeon will push ahead with her separation plans even if the SNP does not gain an outright majority on its own. The manifesto states any referendum must be “legitimate and constitutional”, and an SNP Scottish Government would open talks with the UK Government over the transfer of powers to allow it to take place. However, it also raises the prospect of the SNP passing its own referendum bill at Holyrood, which the UK Government could challenge in the courts, should Boris Johnson stick to his guns and continue to refuse to allow any new referendum to be held. The SNP says that should the constitutional battle over a new referendum end up in the courts, it would fight the case “vigorously”. However, it does not say what it would do if – as many constitutional experts predict – the Scottish Government lost the case. Tax Despite outlining a series of expensive policies, the SNP said it plans to maintain income tax rates for the duration of the parliament, with any rises to bands not exceeding inflation. However, it also states that “it is important for any government to have flexibility to respond to a change in circumstances”, potentially leaving the door ajar for the pledge to be ditched. The SNP broke its promise in its 2016 manifesto not to raise levies on basic rate taxpayers. It also promises to freeze rates and bands for Land and Building Transactions Tax – the Scottish equivalent to Stamp Duty – for the duration of the parliament. However, business rates will increase for larger firms. There is a vague commitment to reforming council tax “to make it fairer”. Education The SNP has promised a system of ‘wraparound childcare’, meaning children would be looked after before and after school, and to expand free early years education to some one and two-year-olds. Every school pupil would be entitled to a free digital device and there would be an expansion of free school meals. A school clothing grant for low income families would be increased to at least £120 per primary pupil and £150 for secondary pupils. The findings of an OECD review of the curriculum – the preliminary findings of which the SNP has refused to publish – will be “taken forward”, the manifesto states. An investment of £1 billion on closing the attainment gap between rich and poor is promised, while 3,500 extra teachers and classroom assistants would be hired. There is a brief commitment to devolving more power to teachers but little to suggest there are plans for a major reorganisation of the schools system. A Scottish version of the Erasmus student exchange programme, no longer available due to Brexit, will be developed. Health The SNP has said it will increase health spending by at least 20 per cent over five years and set up a new National Care Service. This will not mean all care homes are nationalised but the new organisation will “oversee the delivery of care, improve standards, ensure enhanced pay and conditions for workers and provide better support for unpaid carers", the manifesto said. In a major pledge, the SNP has said it will abolish all NHS charges in dentists over the course of the next parliament. As the poorest already receive free treatment, the policy will mainly help the better off. A quarter of a billion pounds is promised over five years to tackle Scotland’s drugs death crisis. Rural Affairs A new land reform law will be introduced, which would see community groups given first refusal to purchase large areas of land that are being sold. Superfast broadband will be extended in the north of Scotland, the manifesto pledges, although work there will not be completed for another five years. It is hoped that full 5G services will be available to eight Scottish islands. In an attempt to stem depopulation, 100 bonds of up to £50,000 each will be offered to young people or families to allow them to stay in or move to islands. Councils will be handed new powers to discourage second homes. There will be a new push for low carbon farming, and a drive to encourage more cultivation of planet-based proteins rather than animals. Legislation will be passed to “ensure the equal rights of succession for women in agriculture”. Law changes are also promised to close “loopholes” in fox hunting rules and the SNP “remains committed” to a licensing regime for grouse shooting. Transport/Environment Over five years, the SNP plans to spend £1.6billion decarbonising heating for homes and other buildings. New tougher rules would be drawn up for builders to meet. Plans for a publicly-owned energy company will be revived. By 2026, at least 10 per cent of transport infrastructure budgets will be spent on walking and cycling, the manifesto states. Free bikes will be offered to children from low income families. Free bus travel will be extended to under 22s, while a target will be introduced to reduce the use of cars by 20 per cent by the end of the decade. The manifesto describes oil and gas as an “important part” of the energy mix but adds “we must transition to new, cleaner fuels”. Scotrail will be taken into public ownership from next year and Scotland’s railways will be decarbonised by 2035, under the SNP plan.

  • Here are the jurors who will decide whether Derek Chauvin is guilty of murder in George Floyd's death

    Before being chosen, jurors were asked their opinions about George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, police, racial discrimination and last summer's protests.

  • Hawley, Marshall two of six senators who oppose bill to curb anti-Asian hate crimes

    Cruz, Cotton, Paul and Tuberville also voted against the measure.

  • Man with rifle in his trench coat harasses woman at California beach, police say

    “Who knows what it averted in Malibu, or wherever the guy would end up.”

  • Biden to host Japanese PM Suga as U.S. works to counter increasingly assertive China

    The meeting Friday will be Biden's first in-person summit with a foreign leader since he took office.

  • Biden's rejection of Whitmer's vaccine pleas puts both in fragile positions, experts say

    After weeks of signs of improvement, Biden was confronted with vaccine problems and rising cases in places like Michigan.

  • Senate Democrats float sweeping climate diplomacy plan ahead of White House summit

    Senior Senate Democrats will introduce legislation on Thursday designed to make climate change a pillar of U.S. diplomacy, boosting initiatives to help other nations cut emissions and adapt to a warming world, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The bill, led by Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), aims to put momentum on Capitol Hill behind President Biden's efforts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It arrives ahead of a major White House international summit on April 22-23, where Biden hopes to showcase U.S. reengagement in global climate efforts and spur other countries to take tougher steps.The bill faces significant political hurdles, but if enacted would stitch climate deeply into the U.S. diplomatic and security fabric even after the Biden era.How it works: The bill seeks to infuse climate into everything from export and development finance decisions to Arctic policy-planning to creating new international pressure on China — and a lot in between.Provisions of the 200-plus page legislation include...New work to assess how climate change can affect security by causing disruptions that fuel instability; affect global food and water systems; affect military operations and more.Authorizing $14 billion in U.S. contributions to the multilateral Green Climate Fund over a half-decade.Boosting U.S. participation in multinational efforts to cut emissions from transportation, improve land-use planning, crack down on methane, and more.Implementing a new USAID program, which also involves EPA and the Agriculture Department, to combat international deforestation.Provisions to more clearly make clean energy part of the existing Power Africa program that works to boost electricity access.A new "Women and Climate Change Act" focused on addressing the impacts of warming on women and girls.What they're saying: Menendez, in a statement, said the bill would help ensure "Congress does its part in providing resources, programs and policy to expedite the restoration of our nation’s climate diplomacy and leadership."He introduced it with several other Democrats on the Foreign Relations Committee, including Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.), Ben Cardin (Md.), Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.) and others.The intrigue: The bill is meant to highlight a shift in U.S. posture and argue that stronger climate efforts are in the U.S. economic interest.It name-checks ex-President Trump twice — criticizing his withdrawal (since-reversed) from the Paris agreement and his opposition to G7 and G20 initiatives.Yes, but: The overall bill faces huge hurdles in the deeply divided Senate, given many Republicans oppose the Paris climate deal and allege that Democratic climate priorities create economic risks.But a committee spokesperson for Menendez said there are "plenty of provisions that Republicans may very well want to join in pushing forward, so this is more about finding a way to garner bipartisan support for these broader reforms."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Rite Aid (RAD) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    RAD earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2021.

  • Sixers’ Danny Green reacts to LaMarcus Aldridge’s sudden retirement

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green reacts to the retirement of LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance tells associates he plans to run for Senate in Ohio

    J.D. Vance, venture capitalist and author of "Hillbilly Elegy," has told friends and colleagues that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Axios has learned from multiple sources.Why it matters: He'll need to reconcile his growing antagonism to Big Tech with a career that's been facilitated by it.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: Vance, who's been both celebrated and criticized for his "pull yourself up by your bootstraps" ethos, would be entering a crowded GOP primary field.His goal, according to one source, is to present himself as a bridge between Trump and establishment Republicans, particularly because it may be tough to out-Trump former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel.That said, he's sought Trump's counsel. Vance recently met privately with the former president at Mar-a-Lago, with Peter Thiel in tow, per multiple sources.Resumé: Vance began his VC career with Mithril Capital, a Silicon Valley firm founded by Thiel.In 2017 he joined Revolution, the Washington, D.C.-based firm co-founded by Steve Case, to work on a Rise of the Rest initiative that sought to fund startups outside of traditional VC ecosystems.Then, two years later, he and Rise of the Rest colleague Colin Greenspon left to co-found Cincinnati-based Narya, which raised over $90 million for a debut fund from investors like Thiel, Marc Andreessen, Eric Schmidt and Scott Dorsey.Both Rise of the Rest and Narya fit into Vance's personal narrative of helping seed success in left-behind geographies. For example, the firms were early investors in AppHarvest, a Moorehead, Ky.-based indoor tomato-grower that later went public via SPAC.AppHarvest yesterday announced Vance's departure from its board.One media report suggested the decision was tied to Vance's recent tweets about the Georgia voting law, but Axios has learned that Vance informed AppHarvest of his intentions just before a board meeting during the week of March 22. He told fellow directors that he was likely to run, and didn't want AppHarvest to become politicized.Candidate Vance would need to at least take a leave of absence from Narya, which hasn't finished investing its fund.Expectations are that Narya's two other partners — Greenspon and former VentureOhio CEO Falon Donohue — would hold down the fort, with Thiel's blessing.Vance declined comment, and has not publicly discussed his electoral plans, while neither Greenspon nor Thiel responded to Axios' inquiries.Delicate dance: Vance made his name as an author, but he's made his career as a venture capitalist, backed by many of the coastal billionaires he now plans to rhetorically run against.Earlier this week Vance tweeted: "Establishment Republican apologies for our oligarchy should always come with the following disclaimer: 'Big Tech pays my salary.'"Yet Vance's salary, as a partner with Narya, has literally been paid, at least in part, by two directors at Facebook and the former CEO of Google.The bottom line: Expect campaign rivals to pounce on the contradictions, while the eloquent Vance will try talk his way around it — banking on the fact that Ohio twice went for a populist billionaire.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cambodia launches lockdown in capital as COVID-19 outbreak spreads

    Cambodia brought in a coronavirus lockdown in Phnom Penh and a satellite district of the capital on Thursday in a bid to contain a spike in coronavirus cases in a country that up until recently had largely managed to contain infections. Under the lockdown, which Prime Minister Hun Sen announced late on Wednesday, most people are banned from leaving home except for going to work, to buy food or for medical treatment. Police manning checkpoints on Thursday in Phnom Penh asked motorists to show work documents and identity cards in order to pass, television footage on local media showed.