Biden meets Kentucky families affected by devastating flooding
President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden met with Kentucky families affected by the recent flooding. Biden delivered remarks on the impact of the devastation and response efforts.
The president traveled to eastern Kentucky on Monday to tour the damage from last month’s deadly flooding, and vowed that recently-passed bipartisan legislation will help impacted communities "get back to better" than they were before.
President Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Kentucky to survey damage from severe flooding in the state -- a visit that also marks his first official trip since he tested positive for COVID-19 last month. On Sunday, the president amended an existing emergency declaration for Kentucky to free up additional disaster assistance. Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky first lady Britainy Beshear.
At least 37 people were killed and many others have been displaced from their homes after devastating flash floods in southeastern Kentucky.
The actress is helping Save the Children provide much needed aid to the kids of eastern Kentucky.
The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there's a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There's a “persistent threat of thunderstorms” through Thursday that could produce heavy rain and cause flash flooding “especially if multiple storms pass over the same area,” the weather service in Jackson said. The forecast includes Monday, when President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to join Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, at a Federal Emergency Management Agency State Disaster Recovery Center in eastern Kentucky to survey the damage and meet with those affected.
President Biden visiting Eastern Kentucky
President Biden, First Lady visiting eastern Kentucky
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. Gov. Andy Beshear told Biden that authorities expect to add at least one other death to the total. The National Weather Service said Sunday that flooding remains a threat, warning of more thunderstorms through Thursday.
While Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was consoling families displaced by historic flooding in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, Republicans at the state’s premier political event on the other side of the state were campaigning to oust him from office in 2023. GOP candidates speaking at the Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky bashed the Democratic governor's record earlier in this term, especially his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.