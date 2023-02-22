Biden meets with NATO allies in eastern flank; Sen. Tim Scott in Iowa: Live updates

President Joe Biden is set to meet with allies from the eastern flank of NATO and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Wednesday to shore up Western support for Ukraine, nearly a year since the Russian invasion.

The Supreme Court continues its turn to thorny issues Wednesday, as the court debates whether Twitter, Google and Facebook can be held liable under a 2016 law for “aiding and abetting” the Islamic State group. The justices will hear arguments in a case stemming from a 2017 terrorist attack at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey.

Here's what else is happening in politics:

Polish President Andrzej Duda (right) welcomes President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Biden is visiting Poland a day after an unannounced visit to Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that comes days before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Here's what Black women say they need from Democrats to win elections

More Black women are running for Congress, governor, and higher statewide offices than in the past; and overall, it has made political representation more diverse.

Yet Black women activists, strategists and experts tell USA TODAY they aren't accepted as the party’s face.

From the continued handwringing about Vice President Kamala Harris' electability to the electoral losses last year, Black women are demanding Democrats step up their political support – with increased financial backing, endorsements, candidate pipeline building and mentoring – in the coming months or risk deflating its most loyal bloc.

– Phillip Bailey, Mabinty Quarshie

Biden emphasizing NATO alliance on final day of trip to Poland, Ukraine

President Joe Biden ends his three-day trip to Ukraine and Poland Wednesday with a final emphasis on the strength of the NATO alliance, which has stood up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden plans to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and with allies on NATO’s eastern flank before returning to Washington.

Addressing the world in a speech at Warsaw Royal Palace Tuesday, Biden said the U.S. commitment to the alliance and its mutual defense pact is "rock solid."

“And every member of NATO knows it. And Russia knows it as well,” Biden said. "It's a sacred oath, a scared oath to defend every inch of NATO territory.”

– Maureen Groppe

Supreme Court turns next to Twitter, terrorism and student loans

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023.

The Supreme Court turns Wednesday to a lawsuit accusing Twitter, Facebook and Google of aiding terrorism by hosting and recommending content created by the Islamic State group – a follow-up to the court's arguments Tuesday dealing with Section 230.

The lawsuit was filed by the relatives of Nawras Alassaf, a Jordanian citizen killed in an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for that attack, in which 39 people were killed.

Next week, the high court will hear arguments about President Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan relief program. Six conservative states and two individuals assert the Biden administration overstepped its authority with that effort.

– John Fritze

Sen. Tim Scott heads to Iowa, amid presidential run speculation

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., delivers remarks at the Charleston County Republican Party’s Black History Month Banquet February 16, 2023 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., heads to Iowa Wednesday as he continues his Faith in America listening tour.

Scott will deliver remarks at an event at Drake University and then at the Republican Party of Polk County Lincoln dinner.

The events come as Scott mulls launching a presidential bid in 2024 and as fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley headed to Iowa this week. Haley launched her presidential campaign last week, becoming the first major Republican to challenge former President Donald Trump.

– Mabinty Quarshie

Jill Biden travels to Africa

First lady Jill Biden will travel to Namibia and Kenya Wednesday through Sunday, part of the Biden administration's effort to strengthen ties in sub-Saharan Africa and regain trust amid growing influence from China in the region.

The trip will be Biden’s sixth to Africa throughout her time in public service. She will be the first top official to visit sub-Saharan Africa since the start of the Biden administration.

– Maureen Groppe

Putin suspends nuclear arms treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address, in Moscow on Feb. 21, 2023.

President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that Russia will pull back from a key nuclear treaty, ratcheting up tensions with the United States, as President Joe Biden visited the region with a fresh pledge of support for Ukraine. Putin's speech came on the heels of a surprise and historic visit by Biden to Kyiv.

In his nearly two-hour speech to both houses of the Russian Parliament, Putin said he was suspending Moscow's participation in New START – a strategic nuclear arms reduction treaty between the U.S. and Russia.

– Kim Hjelmgaard

