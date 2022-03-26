Biden meets with Polish president as Russia war in Ukraine dominates agenda

President Biden and Polish President Andrzej Duda during an arrival ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on Saturday. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

President Biden was meeting with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, in Warsaw on Saturday as the war in neighboring Ukraine appeared to be at a critical juncture.

Earlier, Biden joined U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at a session in a Warsaw hotel with top Ukrainian officials —Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, and Oleksii Reznikov, the country’s defense minister.

Poland, a NATO ally of the United States, shares a lengthy border with Ukraine and has been both the major destination of Ukrainian refugees and an essential corridor for aid — including military assistance — headed into Ukraine.

There is deep anxiety in Poland, seat of the Warsaw Pact during Soviet domination of Eastern Europe, that the war could spread into its territory.

But Washington, fearing a wider war with Russia, has not embraced Polish suggestions that an international peace-keeping force be deployed to Ukraine. And the Biden administration has also rejected outright a Polish proposal that Polish MiG-29 fighters be transferred to Ukraine via a U.S. airbase in Germany.

Poland has also urged that Washington expedite procedures to accept refugees from Ukraine with families in the United States.

The two leaders and their delegations were expected to meet for several hours to discuss the war in neighboring Ukraine and the refugee crisis, which has seen some 3.7 million Ukrainians flee the country, an exodus that continues daily, and is considered the largest refugee influx in Europe since World War II.

The trip to the Polish capital came a day after Biden visited U.S. forces in the eastern Polish city of Rzeszow, some 45 miles west of the Ukrainian border. Washington has bolstered its forces in Eastern Europe in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In his comments to troops, Biden talked of a global struggle between democracies and autocratic forces.

“You’re in the midst of a fight between democracies and oligarchs,” the president told members of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division. "Is democracy going to prevail and the values we share, or are autocracies going to prevail?"

During a later briefing on the refugee response, Biden said, “the single most important thing that we can do from the outset" to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war "is keep the democracies united in our opposition.”

Before going to Poland, Biden conferred with U.S. allies in Brussels, unveiling new sanctions against Russian officials, among other moves.

The president’s arrival to Poland comes at a crucial juncture in the Ukrainian conflict, now in its second month. Russian troops blitzed into Ukrainian territory Feb. 24.

Since then, the war has evolved into a grinding and costly conflict in which opposing forces on many fronts appear deadlocked — and, in some cases, Ukrainian troops are pushing back their Russian adversaries.

Questions remain about whether Russia will now ramp up its offensive throughout Ukraine or will concentrate its efforts on the east and south, where Russia has had some military success.

In comments Friday, Sergei Rudskoi, a top Russian defense ministry official, said that the “first stage” of the assault had ended successfully, allowing Moscow to concentrate on what it said was it “main goal”— the “liberation” of the Donbas, a large stretch of eastern Ukraine where Russia-backed separatists have expanded control since the war began. Russia-backed groups in the Donbas have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014.

“The combat potential of the armed forces of Ukraine has been significantly reduced," Rudskoi said.

That assertion came as a Russian assault on the capital, Kyiv, appears to have stalled amid fierce Ukrainian resistance.

But Russia depicted the attack on Kyiv not as an attempt to take the capital, but an effort to tie down Ukrainian forces while Russia concentrates on the east.

Western observers see the comments as a face-saving maneuver for Moscow as its forces have bogged down in the field because of military missteps and greater-than-expected Ukrainian resistance.

Putin has denied from the outset that Russia had aims to occupy Ukrainian territory, saying strikes were aimed at crippling Ukrainian military infrastructure. But his government’s assault on Ukrainian cities —including Kyiv and the eastern city of Mariupol, scene of vast devastation — seemed to undercut Putin’s assertions.

Putin has called the war a “special operation” meant both to bolster Russian security against NATO encroachment and to protect Russian speakers in the east subjected to “abuse and genocide.” The Ukrainian government denies any systemic abuse of Russian speakers in the east or elsewhere in Ukraine.

In recent days, Russian shelling has continued in various areas, including the outskirts of Kyiv and the northern cities of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second most populous, and Chernihiv.

Authorities in Kyiv have announced a new 35-hour curfew.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the curfew will run from 8 p.m. local time Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday, with local residents allowed to leave their homes only to get to bomb shelters.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again called on other nations to step up humanitarian and military aid to his beleaguered nation.

“They are destroying our ports,” Zelensky said in a video address Saturday to Qatar’s Doha Forum, noting that the war had curtailed grain and other exports from Ukraine. “The absence of exports from Ukraine will deal a blow to countries worldwide.”

Associated Press contributed to this report.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.