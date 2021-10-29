Biden meets with the Pope
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Biden, in Rome for the G20 summit, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday.
President Biden, in Rome for the G20 summit, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday.
Critics flipped the passage back onto the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican.
People use these words interchangeably, but they aren't entirely the same.
The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See that sparked complaints from White House- and Vatican-accredited journalists. The live broadcast of Biden’s Friday visit was trimmed to cover just the arrival of the president's motorcade in the courtyard of the Apostolic Palace. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the revised plan reflected the “normal procedure” established during the coronavirus pandemic for all visiting heads of state or government.
Abuse isn't always physical.View Entire Post ›
Pope John Paul I, who was pope for about a month before his death, has moved one step closer to sainthood. AP Photo/Claudio LuffoliAlbino Luciano, better known to the world as Pope John Paul I, reigned as pope for only 34 days before his death in September 1978. But he will soon join the ranks of 20th-century popes who the Catholic Church has canonized. This literally means they have been entered on the “canon,” or list, of people formally declared to be in heaven and have been granted the title
White House press secretary Jen Psaki clashed with a reporter after he asked her whether President Joe Biden would speak with Pope Francis about his position on abortion when the two meet in Rome on Friday.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki bristled on Wednesday when a reporter asked if President Biden, who is Catholic and pro-abortion, will discuss “the human dignity of the unborn” when he meets with Pope Francis later this week.
More than 10 incidents of violence have been reported from the Indian state of Tripura in four days.
When Amish gather for worship each week, they regularly sing the solemn, German-dialect hymns that their spiritual forebears composed nearly five centuries ago in a condition akin to that of 17 missionaries recently kidnapped in Haiti — captivity. Such statements may seem surprising, even callous, to those who might expect the prayers to focus on the well-being of loved ones.
The Chinese government has removed domes and other Arab-style characteristics from mosques in Xining, a city in Qinghai Province, China, as part of its current “sinicization” campaign. What’s happening: The Dongguan Mosque, a 700-year-old mosque in Xining known for its green-and-white dome, has had its dome and two prominent minarets removed, according to WION. Go to the Dongguan Great Mosque, it advises.
CLEARWATER — Since launching his YouTube channel in 2015, Aaron Smith-Levin has used the platform to talk about alleged abuses within the Church of Scientology. A Scientology defector who is running for City Council in the March 15 election, Smith-Levin said he believes in educating anybody who will listen about alleged fraud, exploitation and forced estrangement in the church, which has its ...
I hope that Francis can find the words on abortion that Biden, America’s second Catholic president, can truly hear.
As workers throughout the U.S. rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the federal agency charged with preventing workplace discrimination has updated its guidance on how employers should navigate religious-based requests for exemptions. But the EEOC's guidance may do little to sort the legal boundaries for religious accommodation requests being testing in courtrooms across the country.
Families of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in South Carolina said the FBI background check allowed the white nationalist shooter to get a gun.
Tensions were high in parts of India’s northeastern Tripura state on Friday after a string of attacks against minority Muslims, seen as retaliation for the violence against Hindus in neighboring Bangladesh earlier this month. State authorities deployed police and paramilitary troops and banned the assembly of more than five people in areas where attacks were reported. Police said at least one mosque, several shops and homes belonging to Muslims in the northern part of the state had been vandalized since Tuesday.
The visit follows renewed attention on indigenous children who died at residential schools.
Vatican Media Handout via REUTERSROME—On the eve of the first in-person G20 since the pandemic changed the world, the second Catholic American president met the first Argentine pope for a 90-minute closed-door meeting. Biden arrived precisely at noon in a motorcade with nearly 80 gas-guzzling cars and several helicopters overhead as the church bells of Rome tolled throughout the city. As he and his wife Jill shook hands of those waiting for him in a long receiving line leading to the waiting pon
Emanuel AME Church shooting settlement
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Pope Francis on Friday, giving him a cross made from barbed wire from the peninsula's demilitarized zone and again urging him to visit North Korea. Moon, who is Catholic, was in Rome for the G20 summit of world leaders. Moon's office said the president, who will leave office in May, had told Francis that a papal visit to Pyongyang would help revive the peace process https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-north-south-korea-talks-over-summit-reopening-liaison-office-sources-2021-07-28 on the Korean Peninsula.
President Biden is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis on Friday to discuss abortion rights in the U.S.