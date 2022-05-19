Biden meets Sweden, Finland leaders to talk NATO, Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEKE MILLER and CHRIS MEGERIAN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed the leaders of Sweden and Finland to the White House, as he hailed the application of the once-neutral countries to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden greeted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of Finland at the White House with handshakes and laughter as they met for trilateral conversations on the NATO mutual defense pact as well as broader European security concerns. His administration has professed optimism for their applications to join the alliance, which would mark a significant embarrassment to Russia, despite continued opposition from Turkey.

“I think we’re going to be okay,” Biden said Wednesday when asked whether he was confident he could secure their entry into NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that the alliance stop expanding toward Russia’s borders, and several NATO allies, led by the United States and Britain, have signaled that they stand ready to provide security support to Finland and Sweden should the Kremlin try to provoke or destabilize them during the time it takes to become full members.

While neutral throughout the Cold War, Finland and Sweden now cooperate closely with NATO. The countries will only benefit from NATO’s Article 5 security guarantee — the part of the alliance’s founding treaty that pledges that any attack on one member would be considered an attack on them all — once the membership ratification process is concluded. Public opinion in Finland and Sweden has shifted massively in favor of membership since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Because the pact must reach consensus on decisions, each of its NATO's 30 member countries has the power to veto a membership bid. T urkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a Thursday video that he remains opposed to the two countries joining the alliance.

“We have told our relevant friends we would say ‘no’ to Finland and Sweden’s entry into NATO, and we will continue on our path like this,” Erdogan told a group of Turkish youth in the video for Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, a national holiday.

Erdogan has said Turkey’s objection stems from grievances with Sweden’s — and to a lesser degree with Finland’s — perceived support of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and an armed group in Syria that Turkey sees as an extension of the PKK. The conflict with the PKK has killed tens of thousands of people since 1984.

Turkey also accuses Sweden and Finland of harboring the followers of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric whom the Turkish government blames for 2016 military coup attempt.

The objections echo longtime Turkish complaints over even more substantial U.S. support for Kurds, as well as Gulen's presence in America.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Wednesday that Finland and Sweden were “working directly” with Turkey to address its concerns, and that the U.S. was also speaking with Turkish officials to “try to help facilitate" a resolution.

“You’ve got a raucous collection of states that all have opinions, that all have perspectives, that all have interests,” Sullivan said. "But they also know how to and when to pull together and how to settle any differences. And I expect these differences will be settled.'

He added: “I expect that NATO will speak with one voice in support of Finland and Sweden at the end of the day."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kate Middleton's Head-Turning Garden Party Dress Is Ushering in All the Summer Vibes

    The event marked the first royal garden party since 2019.

  • Baby formula shortage leads to congressional scrutiny of FDA

    The head of the Food and Drug Administration faces congressional lawmakers for the first time Thursday over the shortage of baby formula that has rattled American parents and become a growing political liability for President Joe Biden. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf's appearance before a House subcommittee comes just hours after Biden announced a stepped-up response to the issue: invoking the Defense Production Act to speed domestic manufacturing and authorizing flights to import formula from overseas. Califf is the first administration official to testify before Congress on the issue, which has left some parents hunting for formula and become a talking point for Republicans.

  • Italy strongly backs Finland, Sweden bids to join NATO - PM

    Rome strongly supports Finland's and Sweden's application to join NATO and is willing to speed up any internal procedures for the two countries to join the alliance as soon as possible, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday. "The application for NATO membership is a clear response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the threat it poses to peace in Europe, to our collective security," Draghi told reporters after a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Rome.

  • Women to referee at World Cup finals for first time

    For the first time ever there will be women referees at a men's World Cup finals after FIFA revealed the list for the quadrennial showpiece being hosted later this year by Qatar.

  • Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

    With China gradually easing its lockdowns, the EU on the brink of announcing oil sanctions against Russia, and OPEC+ underproducing, bullish sentiment has taken over oil markets

  • Ukraine war: Boris Johnson risks pushing Putin towards 'tactical nuclear strike'

    Lord Skidelsky also said the UK government 'needed to drop talk of bringing the Putin regime to trial as war criminals'.

  • Fed nominee Barr says he's committed to bringing down inflation

    U.S. Federal Reserve nominee Michael Barr, nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden to be the central bank's Wall Street cop, said on Wednesday that he is committed to bringing inflation back down to 2%. Barr, a former senior Treasury Department official under President Barack Obama, will testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.

  • Stimulus Update: There May Still Be Hope for Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments in 2022. Here's Why

    Lawmakers haven't given up on the fight for more expanded Child Tax Credit payments in 2022. Here's what you should know about the push for more benefits.

  • To prove war crimes, Ukrainian families forced to bury loved ones twice

    CBS News meets a family suffering the anguish of a beloved son and husband being exhumed in the name of holding Russia's invading forces to account.

  • Manchin Says He’ll Back Barr as Fed’s Chief Banking Supervisor

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin said he’ll support Michael Barr’s nomination to be vice chair of supervision at the U.S. Federal Reserve, adding key backing for the Treasury Department veteran as President Joe Biden continues working to fill central bank vacancies.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Probl

  • Afghan Taliban order women TV anchors to cover their faces

    Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all female presenters on TV channels to cover their faces on air, the country's biggest media outlet said Thursday. The order came in a statement from the Taliban's Virtue and Vice Ministry, tasked with enforcing the group's rulings, as well as from the Information and Culture Ministry, the TOLOnews channel said in a tweet. The statement was sent to the Moby Group, which owns TOLOnews and several other TV and radio networks, and the tweet said it was being applied to other Afghan media as well.

  • CDC panel to review booster for children aged 5 to 11 as U.S. cases climb 57% from two weeks ago

    A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel will meet to review a third dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 5 to 11.

  • The Ukrainian Musicians Fighting Russia Through Song

    When Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared in a recorded video before the tuxedoed glitterati gathered in Las Vegas for the Grammy Awards ceremony in April, he spoke of how the brutality Russia had inflicted upon Ukraine brought something else with it: silence. “The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence,” he declared. Ukraine’s own artists are doing just that.

  • UniCredit’s Workaholic Boss Rebounds After $54 Million Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Ever since Andrea Orcel took the helm at UniCredit SpA, investors have been waiting on the famed dealmaker to sniff out acquisitions for the Italian lender. A few weeks before the Ukraine war, it appeared that one of them might have involved Russia.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem T

  • Texas rattlesnakes are hiding in pool noodles

    Authorities say that the best way to handle rattlesnakes is by ‘backing away slowly’

  • Shaky Israeli coalition is jolted as another lawmaker quits

    Another member of Israel's parliament said Thursday she was quitting the ruling coalition, leaving embattled Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in control of a crumbling minority government. Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi's announcement further whittles away Bennett's hold on Israel's 120-seat parliament, reducing the coalition to 59 seats. Rinawie Zoabi’s departure further raises the possibility of new parliamentary elections, less than a year after the government took office.

  • Taiwan says WHO ignoring requests for observer status at assembly

    Taiwan expressed "dissatisfaction and regret" over the World Health Organization's failure to invite it to attend an upcoming annual assembly in Geneva, amid diplomatic pressure from China to isolate the island. The WHO had ignored Taiwan's repeated requests to be allowed to attend the World Health Assembly (WHA), scheduled for May 22-28, as an observer, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Taiwan is excluded from most global groups due to Beijing's objections.

  • Innocent man ‘cooked alive’ after being tasered by sheriff’s deputy at gas pump

    The 26-year-old suffered third-degree burns to 75 per cent of his body, attorneys say

  • Doug Mastriano wins Pennsylvania Republican Governor nomination, NBC News Projects

    NBC News projects Doug Mastriano has won the Pennsylvania Republican primary race for Governor.

  • Air Force Tests Hypersonic Missile Amid Fears About Russia and China's Advances

    A B-52 Stratofortress bomber released an Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, and the missile reached sound-shattering speed.