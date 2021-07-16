Biden and Merkel vow to defend against Russian aggression in White House meeting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Guardian staff and agency
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span>Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Biden hosted Angela Merkel at the White House on Thursday for bilateral meetings as the outgoing German chancellor prepares to step down, in a visit that marked Biden’s latest attempt to strengthen relationships with US allies.

The two leaders met in the Oval Office and later held a joint press conference. Biden and Merkel vowed to work together to defend against Russian aggression and stand up to anti-democratic actions by China, and also spoke to the importance of the US-German alliance.

Biden said he had also reiterated his concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a major, nearly complete pipeline that will run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, but he and Merkel were united in their belief that Russia should not use energy as a weapon.

“We stand together and will continue to stand together to defend our eastern flank allies at NATO against Russian aggression,” Biden said during their joint news conference.

Related: No sign of thaw between Russia and US ahead of Geneva summit

He said both countries would stand up for democratic principles and universal rights when they saw China or any other country working to undermine a free and open society.

The president also said he and Merkel discussed the ongoing pandemic travel restrictions, and when it will be safe to lift the ban on travel from Europe to the US.

“It’s in the process now. And I’ll be able to answer that question to you within the next several days, what is likely to happen,” Biden said, adding that he had asked his administration’s coronavirus team to assess when the restrictions should be lifted.

Biden used the briefing to pay tribute to the German leader, as she nears the end of a political career that has spanned four American presidencies. “On a personal note, I must tell you I will miss seeing you at our summits,” Biden said as he stood by Merkel, the second-longest serving chancellor in Germany’s history. “I truly will.”

Merkel’s visit underscored Biden’s efforts to strengthen US alliances, after four years of Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. Biden, 78, and Merkel, 66, have known and worked with each other for years, and see eye to eye on a string of broader matters. Both leaders want to strengthen the transatlantic relationship that suffered under the former president’s frequent, withering criticism of close US allies, and vowed to do so going forward.

“The cooperation between the United States and Germany is strong and we hope to continue that, and I’m confident that we will,” Biden said as they began an Oval Office meeting that lasted well over an hour.

“I value the friendship,” said Merkel, the first European leader to visit Biden at the White House, highlighting America’s role in building a free and democratic Germany after the second world war.

Merkel started her day with a working breakfast with the vice-president Kamala Harris, and Harris’ office said the two had a “very candid discussion”.

But personal warmth notwithstanding, the US-German relationship is now at a pivot point as Merkel, who is not seeking another term in September elections, nears her departure from office. The two leaders do not have much time to work together to strengthen ties between the world’s largest and fourth-largest economies, and there are concerns on both sides about how the two nations will negotiate growing disagreements.

The United States has long argued that the Nord Stream 2 project will threaten European energy security by increasing the continent’s reliance on Russian gas and allowing Russia to exert political pressure on vulnerable eastern and central European nations, particularly Ukraine. But Biden recently waived sanctions against German entities involved in the project, a move that angered many in Congress.

Merkel sought to downplay the differences, and to stress that the pipeline was in addition to – and not meant to displace – Ukraine pipelines.

Germany and the United States also disagree over the wisdom of partnering with China on business projects, temporary patent waivers aimed at speeding global Covid-19 vaccine production and ongoing restrictions on Europeans traveling to the United States.

On Thursday evening, Merkel and her husband will attend a dinner hosted by the Bidens at the White House. Guests include US lawmakers, former secretaries of state Colin Powell and Hillary Clinton and the Republican leaders of the US House of Representatives and Senate, the White House said.

Back home, Germany and neighboring Belgium dealt with the aftermath of heavy flooding that left more than 30 people dead and dozens missing. “My sympathy goes to the relatives and of the dead and missing,” Merkel said during the press briefing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Africa's week in pictures: 9-15 July 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond.

  • 600,000 flags to be placed at National Mall to honor COVID-19 deaths

    There have been 33,948,497 COVID-19 cases and 608,141 deaths in the U.S.

  • China Huarong’s Journey From Safe Bet to Bad News: A Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s picture remains opaque more than three months after a delay to 2020 results kicked off big swings in the company’s bonds and speculation about its future.Updates about the firm have been scant beyond steady word that the bad-debt manager has been paying its maturing bonds. Bloomberg News reported in late June that the government asked Citic Group, one of China’s biggest state-owned conglomerates, to examine China Huarong’s finances. Meanwhile,

  • China should provide raw data on pandemic's origins - WHO

    TEDROS: “We are asking actually China to be transparent, open, and cooperate...” The head of the World Health Organization on Thursday said that investigations into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in China were being hampered by the lack of raw data on the first days of spread there and urged the country to be more transparent.WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said there was a “premature push” to ignore the theory that the virus may have escaped from a Wuhan laboratory.TEDROS: "There was a premature push to, you know, especially reduce one of the options, like the lab theory. As you know, I was a lab technician myself, an immunologist and I have worked in the lab, and lab accidents happen, it's common, I have seen it happening and I had, myself, had errors, so it can happen… And we need information, direct information on what the situation of this lab was before and at the start of the pandemic.”A joint report in March by a WHO-led team that spent four weeks in and around Wuhan with Chinese researchers said that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal.It said that the laboratory leak theory was “extremely unlikely”, but other countries including the U.S. and some scientists have not been satisfied with that conclusion. China has called the lab leak theory "absurd" and said repeatedly that "politicizing" the issue will hinder investigations.TEDROS: "I think we owe it to the millions who suffered and to the millions who died, we need to understand what happened, and I hope there will be better cooperation…”Tedros will brief the WHO's 194 member states on Friday regarding a proposed second phase of study to research the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Biden and Merkel to focus on Russia, China and cyberattacks in White House talks – but not Nord Stream 2

    One item not specifically on the agenda for the world leaders? Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline

  • Biden backs $3.5 trln spending plan, Republicans blast massive package

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden made the case for his sweeping, two-track infrastructure initiative on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, a day after leading Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5 trillion plan billed as the biggest boost in decades for U.S. families. Biden joined fellow Democrats for a closed-door lunch where he sought their support and discussed strategy for passing both a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-12-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 to rebuild America's roads and bridges, and the larger Democratic https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senates-reconciliation-process-its-not-way-it-sounds-2021-06-16 package that also addresses climate change and the need for stronger social services. "We're going to get this done," Biden said as he walked into the meeting with Democratic senators.

  • Biden and Merkel reaffirm U.S.-German cooperation as her time on Europe's center stage wanes

    President Biden's White House welcome to German Chancellor Angela Merkel reflects her close alliance with U.S. leaders — besides Biden's predecessor.

  • Dozens dead and missing as storms swamp western Germany

    At least 42 confirmed dead in Germany and Belgium as soldiers are brought in to help find and rescue dozens more from towns cut off by floodwaters.

  • Japan and China are hosting Olympic Games six months apart, creating more tension between two governments

    The perception of holding a successful, smoothly-run Olympics, even during a pandemic, is something Japan will be sensitive to as Beijing 2022 looms.

  • Over two million Americans sign up for Obamacare under Biden drive

    The Biden administration re-opened the country's online health insurance marketplace earlier this year to give more Americans a chance to opt for benefits provided under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. The special enrollment period is set to conclude on Aug. 15. In February, CVS Health Corp said it would return to selling individual health insurance plans on the online marketplaces created by the ACA.

  • Scoop: HHS launches ad blitz to bolster ACA sign-ups before Aug. 15 deadline

    The Biden administration plans to launch a massive campaign Thursday to get more Americans to sign up for the Affordable Care Act — 30 days before the Aug. 15 deadline to do so.Driving the news: Administration officials announced Wednesday more than 2 million people have signed up for health insurance during the special enrollment period using both federal and state marketplaces.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe agency also no

  • 'It's a tragedy': Biden, Merkel address Europe floods

    At least 42 people have died in Germany and dozens were missing as swollen rivers caused by record rainfall across western Europe swept through towns and villages, leaving cars upended, houses destroyed and people stranded on rooftops."I tell those affected: we will not leave you alone in those difficult and scary times," Merkel said during the news conference at the White House alongside Biden, who expressed his condolences to the victims. "We will also help with reconstruction."In Washington for a farewell visit before she steps down following a federal election in September, Merkel said weather extremes were becoming more frequent which required action to counter global warming.

  • Millions of families receiving tax credit checks in effort to ‘end child poverty’

    Monthly payments will close gaps in previous tax credit system, allowing the poorest families finally to benefit “If the struggle to make ends meet is monthly, the solution has to be also,” Kamala Harris said of the new relief payments. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP Joe Biden heralded a “giant step towards ending child poverty in America” on Thursday as he marked the beginning of the “life-changing” expansion of the child tax credit system. In remarks from the White House, the president predicted th

  • Biden: US will protect Haiti embassy, won't send troops

    President Joe Biden said Thursday that the U.S. will bolster security at its embassy in Haiti following last week's assassination of that country's president, but sending American troops to stabilize the country was “not on the agenda.” Haiti’s interim government last week asked the U.S. and the United Nations to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure following President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. Biden signaled he was not open to the request, which comes as he is drawing down U.S. forces in Afghanistan this summer.

  • Arizona election auditors seek more records, voter canvass

    Contractors hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to oversee a partisan review of the 2020 election said Thursday that they don’t have enough information to complete their report, and urged legislators to subpoena more records and survey voters at home. Leaders of the GOP audit described a wide variety of reasons their review is taking months longer than the 60 days initially planned, including confusion about damaged ballots and a lack of access to certain data. As the audit drags on, some Republicans worry the spectacle of widely discredited operations will drive away voters in next year's elections.

  • Court: Massachusetts school can continue using electric shock on students with disabilities

    A Massachusetts school can continue using electric shock devices to enforce corrective behavior in students with intellectual disabilities, a federal court ruled this month.Why it matters: Critics including the United Nations have described the controversial practice as "torture." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Judge Rotenberg Educational Center treats patients with a range of disabilities and uses the devices to correct self-harming or aggressive beha

  • Why Russia Is Refusing To Send Europe More Natural Gas

    Despite demand and prices for natural gas soaring in Europe, Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant is refusing to send extra volumes to consumers

  • Texas Democrats' voting rights walkout is part of a storied history of lawmakers hiding out in garages and crossing state lines to block legislation

    The lawmakers are part of a historic tradition in Texas that also played out in 1979 and 2003, but they face higher odds to achieve their goals.

  • Covid: WHO urges China to co-operate better in virus origin probe

    The head of the WHO called for more transparency in the investigation into the origins of Covid.

  • ‘It sends a message’: cheers in Austin for Texas Democrats who fled state

    Lawmakers’ bid to bar Republicans from passing voting restrictions energizes activists Demonstrators join a rally to protest against voting restrictions on the steps of the Texas capitol on Tuesday. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP Happy Thursday, I’m writing from Austin, where I arrived on Sunday night expecting to cover the high-stakes showdown over GOP-backed voting bills at the Texas capitol. There’s been a showdown, but that fight has only sort of been at the capitol. On Monday, dozens of Democrats