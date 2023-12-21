Biden, Mexico president agree border crisis calls for 'urgently needed' enforcement

President Joe Biden spoke with Mexico's president about "additional enforcement actions" to slow migration at the U.S.-Mexico border after the arrival of tens of thousands migrants shut down trade at two ports of entry.

President Joe Biden arrives at White House in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2023, as he returns from Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden and Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Thursday by phone, according to John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, during a White House press briefing.

"The two leaders agreed that additional enforcement actions are urgently needed so that key ports of entry can be reopened across our shared border," Kirby said.

The administration is also sending a high-level delegation to Mexico City. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood Randall will meet with the Mexican president and his team in the coming days, Kirby said.

The White House and Congress have been negotiating a national security package that hinges on increased funding and policy changes to border security. Lawmakers left town this week without reaching a deal, and they are not scheduled to return until the second week in January.

Tens of thousands of migrants have crossed the border in Texas in recent days, prompting U.S. Customs and Border Protection to shut down international rail crossings in Eagle Pass and El Paso on Dec. 18. Migrants have been riding atop freight trains in Mexico north to the U.S. border, and the closures are slowing bilateral trade.

CBP also closed a busy pedestrian crossing at San Ysidro and vehicle crossings in Lukeville, Ariz., and Eagle Pass.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden, Mexico president agree border crisis needs urgent enforcement