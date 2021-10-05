Biden in Michigan to sell domestic agenda
After weeks of infighting, progressive and moderate Democrats are closer to reaching a compromise on President Joe Biden’s sweeping infrastructure plan.
After weeks of infighting, progressive and moderate Democrats are closer to reaching a compromise on President Joe Biden’s sweeping infrastructure plan.
Politico first reported in July that ex-White House aide Max Miller pushed and slapped Grisham last year when she accused him of cheating on her.
Code names and nicknames the White House Secret Service give to those they are sworn to protect might seem inconsequential, but they can actually reveal a lot about the person. Over the years, there have been some interesting code names for members of the first family, which is why it’s only a bit surprising that […]
It was an "obnoxious and entitled display" that didn't surprise Melania Trump or any of her aides, Stephanie Grisham wrote in her forthcoming book.
Hill writes in her memoir that she was "busted" by Ivanka Trump, who was walking into the room in stilettos and "flashing me a look of surprise."
He attacked Obama, Bush, and Clinton "for failing to do something or simply for being 'idiots'" and claimed "success for himself wherever they had failed," Hill wrote.
Each time Trump brought it up, British officials "would pretend not to understand the conversational thrust and change the subject," Fiona Hill wrote.
The prevailing mood among Washington insiders is to fight if China attempts to conquer Taiwan. That would be a mistake ‘There is no rational scenario in which the United States could end up in a better, more secure place after a war with China. ‘ Photograph: Taiwan Ministry Of National Defense/EPA Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the st
There has been a lot of speculation about Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage because the couple seems to enjoy their independent lives. During their White House years, several awkward moments made many people question how good things were behind closed doors — and now, former press secretary and chief of staff Stephanie Grisham is answering […]
He's still worth a lot of money, according to the business publication.
CNN’s John Berman responded to the former White House press secretary's admission with a blunt reminder.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, the wealthiest person in Illinois, told the Economic Club of Chicago Monday he has grave doubts about the future of Chicago, and that his investment firm, Citadel, will probably move its headquarters elsewhere — if the city doesn’t “change course.” Griffin said Chicago remains the corporate headquarters, but the firm’s New York office is now the ...
Can we say that the relationship between Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump is frosty at best? Well, it depends on who you talk to, according to Stephanie Grisham’s new book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House. The former press secretary and chief of staff for the couple reveals that […]
JPMorgan Chase's CEO said his daughter asked 'how could you, Dad?' when he joined Donald Trump's business council. He cited Martin Luther King.
"It was the first and only time that happened, because we came to find out that it was against the rules," Stephanie Grisham writes in her tell-all.
Fiona Hill compared her experience working at the Trump White House, "with all the endless hits and explosions," to the World War II blitz.
"No, I already said hello," Melania Trump said when staffers asked her if she wanted to meet Scalise at the White House after he was shot, per Grisham.
Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham and former presidential surrogate Rudy Giuliani admitted that some of the biggest hitters in right-wing TV were essentially state-run media
A third round of California's Golden State Stimulus II payments is set to go out on Oct. 5, according to the state's Franchise Tax Board. Stimulus Update: Printing, Mailing Issues Delay 9 Million...
Max Boot reality-checked Republicans with what their party has become.
Grisham wrote it "thrilled" her that Trump was wearing her makeup "during one of his most important speeches up to that point in the administration."