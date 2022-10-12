100

Biden: Middle East deal will boost gas extraction in Mediterranean, stabilize region

Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – A maritime agreement the U.S. brokered between Israel and Lebanon will make the region more stable while boosting worldwide production of natural gas, President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

If the agreement is ratified, Lebanon could explore for natural gas in the Mediterranean, a development that could ease its energy and economic crisis.

Israel could continue to extract gas amid expected lower tensions with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, according to the White House.

The Biden administration hopes increased energy production can also help ease the global energy crunch caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The latest

  • The agreement is a major breakthrough in relations between Israel and Lebanon, which formally have been at war since Israel’s establishment in 1948.

  • The dispute over their shared maritime border goes back decades.

  • U.S. efforts to negotiate an agreement began in the Obama administration and restarted about a year ago, according to a senior administration official who discussed the mediation on condition of anonymity.

  • Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a permanent maritime boundary. The approximately 330 square miles of the Mediterranean Sea that both claim would be divided along a line straddling the “Qana” natural gas field.

President Joe Biden is welcomed by Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid upon his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, on July 13, 2022.
What's about to happen

Israel and Lebanon need to ratify the agreement. Administration officials said they’re optimistic that will happen because it delivers “critical wins” for both sides.

But former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is hoping voters will return him to power in next month’s election, opposes the agreement and has vowed to cancel it if he wins.

Because there are no formal diplomatic relations between Israel and Lebanon, the deal is not a bilateral agreement but arranged through the United States. Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and President Michel Aoun of Lebanon the U.S. will help mediate any implementation issues that arise, according to the administration's descriptions of Biden’s calls with the leaders Tuesday.

In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Makati, right, receives the final draft of the maritime border agreement between Lebanon and Israel from his deputy Elias Bou Saab who leads the Lebanese negotiating team, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 11, 2022.
Top takeaways

The White House described the agreement as an outgrowth of Biden’s attempts to foster a “more stable, prosperous, integrated” region in the Middle East.

The Lebanese, most of whom have less than two hours of electricity per day, must solve its energy crisis to have any hope for an economic recovery. While gas exploration will take time, Lebanon could benefit in the short term from foreign investment, the senior administration official said.

And Israel needs security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean to continue to rely on those waters for most of its electricity and to be able to export energy, according to the White House.

What they are saying

  • “The agreement announced by both governments today will provide for the development of energy fields for the benefit of both countries, setting the stage for a more stable and prosperous region, and harnessing vital new energy resources for the world,” Biden said in a statement.

  • “This is an historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said in a statement.

  • "It might help create and strengthen the mutual deterrence between Israel and Hezbollah," Yoel Guzansky, a senior fellow at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies told the Associated Press.

  • “I just have one question: what are the specific terms of the deal? Absent disclosure, the discussion is childish and meaningless,” tweeted David M. Friedman, U.S. ambassador to Israel during the Trump administration. 

  • "It is now critical that all parties rapidly finalize the agreement and uphold their commitments to work toward implementation to the benefit of the region and world," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Contributing: Associated Press

Fallout: Biden searching for 'alternatives' to help lower gas prices after OPEC cuts oil production

Uncovering history: A Palestinian farmer was planting a tree. His shovel hit an 'exceptional' ancient mosaic.

'There is no place called safe.': In Gaza, a father fears what will happen to his daughter.

