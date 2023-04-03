Biden Midwest factory tour offers contrast to Trump hush money case

U.S. President Biden visits Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minnesota
11
Steve Holland
·3 min read

By Steve Holland

FRIDLEY, Minnesota (Reuters) - While the drama over Donald Trump's arraignment unfolded in New York, President Joe Biden pressed ahead with his official duties, visiting the Midwestern state of Minnesota on Monday to talk about economic issues.

Biden went to Fridley, Minnesota, to discuss infrastructure and manufacturing jobs, tour a factory and tout a new $1 billion investment pledge from engine maker Cummins Inc.

Over 1,000 miles away, New York City was bracing for the arraignment of his predecessor over hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election.

Journalists lined the block outside Trump's Manhattan home, Trump Tower, police erected barricades outside the courtroom where he is to be arraigned, and the local Young Republican Club prepped for a Tuesday rally.

At the Cummins plant, Biden told the crowd that since he took power, more than 12 million jobs have been created. "That's more jobs in two years than any president has created in four years."

He also renewed his appeal to raise taxes on billionaires. "It's just paying your fair share. And it's cutting subsidies -why are we paying subsidies to the oil companies?"

Biden's only reference to Trump was when he took credit for reducing the deficit by $1 trillion. "The last guy who had this job, he increased it by $2 trillion," the president said.

The sharp contrast between what the two potential 2024 presidential rivals - Democrat Biden and Republican Trump - are doing on any given day may become a jarring, in-your-face, split-screen reality for the American political scene for months to come.

While Biden is yet to officially declare he is running for a second four-year term in 2024, his candidacy is all but assured and faces no apparent serious challenge.

Trump announced last November that he is running again, and the hush money case is expected to take at least a year to come to trial. His indictment has proven to be a fillip to his reelection campaign, pulling former fans who were leaning toward Florida Governor Ron DeSantis back into his orbit.

That means the next presidential race, expected to run over $1 billion in advertising and campaigning, could pit two very different visions of older, white, male America: Biden, 80, against Trump, 76. Biden defeated Trump in 2020 after pledging to restore order following his rival's chaotic four-year term.

Biden, his aides and Democratic strategists plan to say as little as possible about Trump for the time being, and instead will tout the over $1 trillion in new, Democrat-backed federal investment bills passed during his first two years in office. Their core message to voters is to give Biden four more years to "finish the job."

When Trump visits a lower Manhattan courthouse tomorrow to be fingerprinted and photographed and appear in front of a judge, Biden will meet with his council of science and technology advisers.

Trump is raising money on the back of his indictment, and his campaign credited it with bringing in $4 million in just 24 hours. At one point, he distributed a photo of himself with a baseball bat next to one of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the case.

While New York police say they have seen no credible threats so far, the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection is a fresh memory. On Monday, New York Mayor Eric Adams warned Trump supporters that the city was "not a playground ... for your misplaced anger."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Heather Timmons; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to push clean energy, economic agenda in Minneapolis

    President Joe Biden came to suburban Minneapolis on Monday to tour a clean energy technology manufacturer as part of his effort to highlight his investment agenda before an expected reelection campaign. Biden plans to highlight job growth and investments nationwide while pushing clean energy and manufacturing in the U.S. during his visit to engine maker Cummins Inc. The company intends to announce in conjunction with the Democratic president's visit that it's investing more than $1 billion in its U.S. engine manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina and New York to update facilities so they can produce low- to zero-carbon engines. According to the White House, Biden's economic plan has led to $2.7 billion in federal funding for roughly 182 infrastructure projects across Minnesota, including transportation projects and better access to clean water.

  • Police: Missouri woman charged in child drug deaths

    A Missouri woman who was caring for a toddler that died with fentanyl and another drug in her system is facing criminal charges, and authorities say the woman may be responsible for the drug-related deaths of three other children. Mary Curtis, 30, of Jennings, was jailed on $1 million cash-only bond. St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged her with endangering the welfare of a child, in the death of 17-month-old Brailey Stevenson.

  • AP Explains: Trump arraignment expected Tuesday

    Former President Donald Trump will deliver remarks Tuesday night in Florida after his scheduled arraignment in New York on charges related to hush money payments, his campaign announced Sunday. (April 3)

  • We asked ChatGPT to write this story for us. Here's what it came up with.

    Last month, we logged into ChatGPT, and asked it a question to help us with our series on the future of the new technology in the county's schools.

  • As Disney Outmaneuvers DeSantis, Florida Gov. Calls For Investigation Over Special District

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for an investigation into an agreement that transferred the powers of Disney’s now-dissolved special district back to the company before the state assumed control of the board. In a letter to state chief inspector general Melinda Miguel, DeSantis says that the deal suffers “serious legal infirmities” and questions whether […]

  • 'Return of the Jedi' 40th anniversary sees Lando and Stormtroopers get their own 'Star Wars' comics

    Marvel Comics is releasing "Star Wars: Lando #1" and "Star Wars: The Empire #1" for "Return of the Jedi's" 40th anniversary this year.

  • White House got 'heads up' on OPEC cut plans, disagreed with move - US official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration told Saudi Arabia officials that it disagreed with OPEC’s surprise decision to cut oil production when it was given a ‘heads up’ on the move, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, told reporters on Monday. Oil prices jumped over 6% on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia announced on Sunday further production target cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) from May through the rest of the year.

  • Texas judge orders banned books returned to library shelves

    A federal judge in Texas last week ruled that Llano County officials must return more than a dozen books they had banned and removed from the county’s library shelves during 2021. The preliminary order by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman also prohibited the county from removing any other books as the court case is pending.…

  • Two women dealt a blow to Donald Trump's power. In a post-#MeToo era, will he fall?

    Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal are part of a series of professional women who struck at Donald Trump’s power. In a post-#MeToo era, will he fall?

  • ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Nick Fury Fights Off Skrulls in Marvel’s Alien Espionage Series

    Marvel Studios debuted a new trailer for its upcoming espionage series “Secret Invasion,” starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Also returning among the cast are Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos. “Secret Invasion” also introduces Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir […]

  • Brazil envoy met Putin to push Ukraine peace talks - CNN Brasil

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sent his top foreign policy adviser to speak to Russian leader Vladimir Putin about potential peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, CNN Brasil reported on Monday. "It would be an exaggeration to say the doors are open (to peace talks), but it's not true to say they are totally closed," the envoy Celso Amorim told CNN Brasil in an interview published on its website. Amorim, who was Lula's foreign minister from 2003 to 2010, said he met with Putin for an hour on Thursday at the Kremlin as part of the previously unannounced trip.

  • Barca call on Liga boss to quit over ref corruption affair

    Barcelona on Monday called on La Liga president Javier Tebas to quit over "false" accusations allegedly made by him concerning their referee corruption case.In a statement following La Vanguardia's report Barcelona claimed Tebas "presented false proof" to the public prosecutor "to incriminate our club".

  • Running during Ramadan: Saudi women form a group to stay fit

    STORY: This group of Saudi women runin public during Ramadan Location: Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaIt is considered a new phenomenonin the conservative country which observes strict gender segregation laws [Nora al-Shehri, Runner] “As you can see it’s a public place in Riyadh city, we are a group of women of different nationalities, ages, and athletic abilities, we feel complete safety to run. We run at dawn or like now or in the morning, whether it is rainy or clear, we run enjoyably with safety.”Many of the women joined the running club to stay fit and healthy during theMuslim holy month of Ramadanwhich can be a challenging timefor those who are fasting[Sarah Farhoud, Running group leader]“It’s really important in the month of Ramadan to stay active especially that there’s other people that push you to stay active, so part of being in a run group is to help each other especially during a month like this where people mostly lazy sitting down all the time feeling tired, hungry, fatigued, it’s to get a little bit of physical activity and feel the energy that we need during the day.”

  • Trump’s lawyers argue against cameras in courtroom: Would create ‘circus-like atmosphere’

    Lawyers for former President Trump are urging the judge in his Manhattan criminal case to not allow cameras inside the courtroom on Tuesday, when he is expected to appear before the court for arraignment after being indicted by a New York grand jury last week. Trump’s team is arguing that the cameras would cause a…

  • Conscripts and mobilized soldiers – key points from new draft laws

    The Ukrainian government has been working on several pieces of legislation concerning Ukraine’s Defense Forces and citizens eligible to be mobilized.

  • BYD Grew EV Sales 2.5 Times Faster Than Tesla in the Latest Quarter

    Chinese electric vehicle maker, and Tesla competitor, BYD continues to post very impressive growth figures. Tesla investors can be both a little concerned and a little encouraged by BYD’s numbers. The March 2023 figures include 102,670 all battery electric vehicles and 103,419 plug-in hybrid models.

  • Israeli forces kill two West Bank gunmen, down Hamas drone over Gaza

    RAMALLAH, West Bank/GAZA (Reuters) -Israeli forces killed two Palestinian gunmen during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Monday, militant factions and medics said, and shot down a drone over the Gaza Strip that the ruling Islamist group Hamas claimed as part of its arsenal. Tensions have been running high as Muslims mark the Ramadan holy fast month during a surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence. The latest shootings happened during a raid by the Israeli military in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

  • Waco doc: Cult leader David Koresh ‘needed to fulfill his destiny,' resulting in horrific tragedy

    Netflix has released a true-crime docuseries, "Waco: American Apocalypse," by filmmaker Tiller Russell to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the siege in 1993.

  • Manhunt for people-smuggling suspect after eight drown at US-Canada border

    The Akwesasne Mohawk police service continue a search for resident Casey Oakes as new details of victims emerge

  • Federal Judge Sends Books Dubiously Deemed 'Pornographic' Back to Texas Library Shelves

    Two pretty cool things happened in Texas over the weekend: Country star Kelsea Ballerini co-hosted the CMT Awards and used the stage to make salient statements on Tennessee’s drag ban and the recent mass shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School; and a federal judge ruled that at least 12 books that had been removed from Llano County public libraries for containing LGBTQ+ and racial content must be returned to those shelves within 24 hours.