Biden to migrants: 'Do not just show up' at border

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will use Trump-era restrictions to rapidly expel Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden said Thursday in his first major speech on border security. At the same time, the United States will allow up to 30,000 people from those three countries plus Venezuela to enter the country by air each month, Biden said. The two-pronged approach is designed to blunt criticism from Republicans who have attacked Biden as record numbers of migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border, and Democrats and immigration advocates who say 'Title 42' restrictions adopted under former President Donald Trump block migrants from exercising their right to apply for asylum and expose them to danger.