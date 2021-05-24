Biden to miss police reform bill deadline, meet with George Floyd's family on death anniversary

The Guardian

One year after the murder of George Floyd, we should be honoring the actions that made his name a global call to action instead of targeting those who speak out Oregon police march towards protesters through teargas and smoke in September 2020. ‘Governments and law enforcement have instead targeted protests and protesters with the same brutal force against which these protests were aimed.’ Photograph: Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images As the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder by a former Minneapolis police officer passes this week, we continue to contend with relentless violence by law enforcement against people of color and other marginalized communities. Since that tragic loss, law enforcement in the United States have killed 181 Black people – a disproportionate rate compared to other groups. And, globally, law enforcement officers also continue to engage in rampant violence against civilians, which is frequently directed at members of societal groups that have endured historic discrimination. However, another deeply disturbing reality that has emerged is the brutal crackdown on police accountability protests and protesters worldwide, who, following Floyd’s killing, united their voices against racial injustice to a level not seen since the anti-apartheid movement of the 1980s. As dangerous as police violence has been for Black communities and other marginalized groups across the world, the stifling of protest and betrayal of protesters poses a particularly nefarious global threat, with devastating civil and human rights consequences if left unchecked. Floyd’s murder served as a catalyst for unprecedented national and international protests against police violence. These protests responded to a global rise of white supremacy and anti-Black racism in policing, which has resulted in egregious violations of Black people’s human and civil rights. Indeed, a recently published report from the International Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racist Police Violence Against People of African Descent in the US lambasted the US government for violating international human rights obligations in its permissiveness – in policy and practice – of police abuse of Black people. Of course, while highly visible in America, police violence is not a phenomenon unique to the US. Many other countries’ law enforcement officials also inflict substantial violence against people of color and historically marginalized communities. 2020’s summer of protests reflected a collective boiling point of intolerance for this violence. However, rather than reckon with the sea change that called into question how societies protect their citizens and the underlying meaning of public safety, governments and law enforcement have instead targeted protests and protesters with the same brutal force against which these protests were aimed. For example, as an NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) lawsuit details, in May 2020, Philadelphia police department officers repeatedly attacked individuals peacefully participating in a police accountability protest, as well as bystanders and residents in the predominantly Black neighborhood of West Philadelphia. Among other tactics, officers relentlessly employed military-style weapons, including rubber bullets, teargas and pepper spray, against individuals – and drove military tanks down neighborhood side streets for hours, chasing residents and firing teargas at them. 2020’s summer of protests reflected a collective boiling point of intolerance for this violence Moreover, as Human Rights Watch (HRW) outlines in a recent report, in June 2020, police in Mott Haven, a predominantly Black and Brown neighborhood of New York City, intentionally “kettled” protesters, surrounding them and preventing them from dispersing approximately ten minutes before the city’s then 8pm curfew – another pointed anti-protester restriction – began. Once 8pm passed, police systematically assaulted the crowd – ruthlessly beating and pepper spraying protesters – and arrested more than 250 individuals, many of whom did not receive urgent medical care for their injuries. “Police conduct during the Mott Haven protest amount[ed] to serious violations of international human rights law,” HRW’s report emphasized, “and it also appear[ed] to violate civil rights protections of the US constitution …” Amid this backdrop of anti-protester police violence, American state legislators have also proliferated laws and bills (more than 80 introduced in total) aimed at silencing protesters through censorship – or even the threat of state-sanctioned violence. For example, a recently-enacted “anti-riot” act in Florida – which LDF argues is unconstitutional – strengthens civil and criminal penalties for protest activities, allows the governor to override a municipality’s decision to cut police department funding, and protects motorists from civil liability if they strike protesters with their cars. A newly-passed law in Oklahoma takes this latter measure a step further, absolving drivers from criminal responsibility if they unintentionally hit protesters. These government and police responses to police accountability protests have been replicated across the globe. In France, amid reports of police violence and racism against people of color, the French parliament proposed a bill making it a crime to distribute photos or videos of police officers in certain circumstances – and French police officers subsequently used teargas on protesters advocating against the bill. In Nigeria – a country with an entrenched history of police brutality initiated during British colonial occupation and frequently persisting against the nation’s most marginalized populations to this day – security forces fired on peaceful protesters demonstrating against the notoriously violent Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) police force, killing at least 12 people on one day alone. Beyond police accountability-related movements, anti-protester violence is also pervasive amid other human rights crises – during which peaceful and law-abiding advocates have been similarly attacked and stifled. This includes recent instances of brutality in Hong Kong, Turkey and occupied Palestinian territory, to name a few. These examples again underscore the critical link between civil rights in the United States and human rights struggles across the globe, as the demand for each are often met with the same oppressive forces of diversion and threatened violence. The stifling of protest – in the United States and around the world – paves the road for authoritarian rule, unchecked abuses of power and democratic backsliding, setting us on a collision course with the democratic ideals and ethical principles embraced by the international community. It also forecloses the possibility of peaceful resolution of the policing crisis by shutting down an effective tool to agitate change. One year after the barbaric killing of George Floyd, we should be celebrating and honoring the actions that made his name a global call to action against injustice, instead of targeting and terrorizing those who continue to speak out for the individuals who are no longer here to do so themselves. Janai Nelson is the associate director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund