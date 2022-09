Associated Press

The United States will limp into the World Cup, and not just because of all the Americans' injuries. The U.S. played a 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night at Murcia, Spain, that was somewhere between unimpressive and alarming. After managing no shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 loss to No. 24 Japan, the U.S. got just two against the 53rd-ranked Saudis in the Americans' final tuneup match.