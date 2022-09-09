Biden mockingly impersonated Republicans who tried to take credit for an infrastructure bill they didn't vote for

During a speech on Thursday, President Joe Biden called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill a "once-in-a-generation investment." Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Joe Biden made fun of GOP lawmakers who took credit for a bill they initially rejected.

He gave a brief impersonation of them while also speaking out against "MAGA Republicans."

The president has recently stepped up criticism of die-hard Trump supporters and far-right voters.

President Joe Biden on Thursday made fun of Republican lawmakers who he said have tried to take credit for an infrastructure bill they didn't vote for.

While speaking at a Democratic National Committee meeting about the White House's Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, Biden briefly impersonated these GOP members.

"We got a little help from Republicans, not a lot but enough to get it passed," he said. "But the truth is, there are a lot more Republicans taking credit for that bill than who actually voted for it."

As the audience laughed, Biden deepened his voice.

"I see them out there: Now we're going to build this new bridge here," he said. "We're all for it. And by the way, this new road, we're going to have an internet that's gonna be all over."

At the end of his impersonation, he quipped: "I love it, man. They ain't got no shame."

During his Thursday speech, Biden called the infrastructure bill a "once-in-a-generation investment" in roads, highways, airports, and high-speed internet, as he listed several achievements under his administration.

He also slammed "MAGA Republicans," continuing his recent criticism of former President Donald Trump's most diehard supporters.

"I want to be very clear up front, not every Republican is a 'MAGA Republican.' Not every Republican raises extreme ideology," Biden said. "I know because I've worked with them and the mainstream Republicans, and there are still a few of them left."

Accusing the "extreme set of MAGA Republicans" of working toward "anger, violence, hate, and division," Biden called for Democrats, independents, and "mainstream Republicans" to "choose a different path" together.

Story continues

Biden's comments on Thursday came just a week after he made some of his strongest statements about the GOP during a prime-time speech in which he warned of "MAGA forces" that are "determined to take this country backwards." He also described the upcoming November midterms as a "battle for the soul of the nation."

In response, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel turned Biden's comments around, accusing him of making "wretched attacks" on Americans that "pitted neighbors against each other" and fueled division.

The RNC has also accused Biden of hypocrisy for speaking out against MAGA Republicans, claiming it contradicted his earlier calls for unity in the US.

Read the original article on Business Insider