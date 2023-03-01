Biden Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Simple Hand Gesture

President Joe Biden drew laughs on Tuesday when he brought up Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) ― but rather than make a crack about the conspiracy theorist lawmaker, Biden let his fingers do the talking.

Speaking at an event in Virginia Beach, the president asked the audience if they remembered her howls during his State of the Union speech, when she repeatedly interrupted with shouts of “liar!”

Biden resisted the temptation to strike back with a barb of his own and made the sign of the cross instead.

“I’m gonna be good,” he said, as his audience laughed:

President Biden calls out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for yelling “Liar!” during the State of the Union and then proceeds to ✝️ himself. pic.twitter.com/8MlMC4WIA0 — The Recount (@therecount) February 28, 2023

Biden, a devout Catholic, occasionally uses to sign of the cross in a joking manner. The gesture has several meanings, including a blessing and as protection from evil.

Greene, who spoke last year at a white nationalist event, has lately been calling for a “national divorce” splitting red states from blue ones.

Critics have called that “treasonous.”