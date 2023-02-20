Biden mocks Putin's war aims in Ukraine

U.S. President Jose Biden

"We know that there'll be very difficult days and weeks and years ahead. But Russia's aim was to wipe Ukraine off the map," the American leader said, noting that the Russian invasion forces have lost half of the territories they had seized. Moreover, Russian troops are suffering heavy losses, and many people do not see a future for Russia.

"Russia's economy is now a backwater, isolated and struggling," Biden added.

He added that Putin had thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided.



"He (Putin - ed.) thought he could outlast us – I don't think he's thinking that right now," the U.S. president said.

Biden also vowed to support Ukraine as long as it takes.

On Feb. 20, U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv on a surprise visit, al-though he was expected in Poland in the evening. This marks his first visit to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion. He has already met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

