Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FATIMA HUSSEIN and ASHOK SHARMA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia's Ukraine invasion.

India's neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.”

Most recently, India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the U.S. and Ukraine have called war crimes.

The vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions.

In the virtual meeting, Biden will talk about the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine “and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Sunday.

They'll discuss “strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," she said.

India continues to purchase Russian energy supplies, despite pressure from Western countries to avoid buying Russian oil and gas. The U.S. has also considered sanctions on India for its recent purchase of advanced Russian air defense systems.

Last month, the state-run Indian Oil Corp. bought 3 million barrels of crude from Russia to secure its needs, resisting entreaties from the West to avoid such purchases. India isn’t alone in buying Russian energy, however. Several European allies such as Germany have continued to do so, despite public pressure to end these contracts.

Indian media reports said Russia was offering a discount on oil purchases of 20% below global benchmark prices.

Iraq is India’s top supplier, with a 27% share. Saudi Arabia is second at around 17%, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 13% and the U.S. at 9%, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Biden and Modi last spoke in March.

___

Sharma reported from New Delhi.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin will be prosecuted for war crimes, Ukrainian ambassador says

    Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be prosecuted for war crimes. Oksana Markarova told moderator Margaret Brennan during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that all Russians who played a role in war crimes committed during the invasion of Ukraine will be prosecuted. Her comment came…

  • Pakistan's PM vows to fight on after Parliament ousts him

    The ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a parliamentary no-confidence vote early Sunday set Pakistan on an uncertain political path, with Khan calling on supporters to take to the streets in protest and the political opposition preparing to install his replacement. The leading contender is Shahbaz Sharif, a brother of disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Shahbaz Sharif heads the largest party in a diverse alliance of opposition factions that span the spectrum from the left to radically religious.

  • Inside the Biden administration’s efforts to provide aid to Ukraine

    President Biden is taking steps to provide aid to Ukraine, including signing into law the bills that ban oil imports from Russia and suspending normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus. While the White House continues to provide weapons, impose sanctions and help document war crimes, it is unlikely Biden will make a visit to Ukraine due to security concerns. NBC’S Kelly O’Donnell reports for Sunday TODAY from the White House.

  • Biden will speak to Modi as U.S. warns India on imports of Russian energy

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the White House said, at a time when the United States has made clear it does not want to see an uptick in Russian energy imports by India. "President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Sunday. Daleep Singh, U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics, who visited India recently, said the United States will not set any "red line" for India on its energy imports from Russia but does not want to see a "rapid acceleration" in purchases.

  • White House and Washington, D.C. see outbreak of COVID-19 cases

    Dozens of top officials in D.C., including some who were around the president, have tested positive for the coronavirus. The White House says President Biden could test positive at some point, but feel confident he is protected by the vaccine and two booster shots.

  • Mozambique Palma terror attack: 'I can't go back'

    After a brazen jihadist siege a year ago, Mozambique's fledgling gas industry remains on hold.

  • Biden thanked the 3 Republicans who voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court: 'I hope I don't get them in trouble'

    "They deserve enormous credit for setting aside partisanship and making a carefully considered judgement," Biden said.

  • Feds accused of ignoring asbestos, mold at women’s prison in California￼

    A government watchdog has found a “substantial likelihood” the federal Bureau of Prisons committed wrongdoing when it ignored complaints and […] The post Feds accused of ignoring asbestos, mold at women’s prison in California￼ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Save us from the political terrorists': Sri Lanka on brink of collapse amid widespread protests

    It initially seemed like a normal April evening in the sun-dappled Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, as worshippers thronged outside a towering Hindu temple and young couples headed to the seafront promenade.

  • Russia is recruiting retired veterans to 'generate more fighting power' and combat 'mounting losses,' says UK

    The British Ministry of Defence said that Russia is hiring retired veterans after being hit by sharp losses in the botched invasion of Ukraine.

  • Opposition calls for arrest of Pakistani prime minister

    Opposition calls for arrest of Pakistani prime minister

  • Russia 'planned' attacks on Ukrainian civilians: National security adviser Sullivan

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the latest reports of Ukrainian civilians being tortured and killed by Russian troops have been "horrifying...downright shocking, but they have not been surprising." Sullivan told ABC News "This Week" Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday that before the war began, declassified intelligence "indicated that there was a plan from the highest levels of the Russian government to target civilians who oppose the invasion." NEW: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tells @jonkarl that intelligence indicates that "there was a plan from the highest levels of the Russian government to target" Ukrainian civilians.

  • U.S. will supply Ukraine with 'the weapons it needs' against Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is committed to providing Ukraine with “the weapons it needs” to defend itself against Russia, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as Ukraine seeks more military aid from the West. Sullivan said the Biden administration will send more weapons to Ukraine to prevent Russia from seizing more territory and targeting civilians, attacks that Washington has labeled war crimes.

  • Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in days

    The Biden administration will come out with its long-awaited ghost gun rule — aimed at reining in privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes — as soon as Monday, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Completion of the rule comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the U.S. The White House has also been weighing naming Steve Dettelbach, a former U.S. attorney from Ohio, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, the people said.

  • US, UK push further sanctions on Russia

    Despite the U.N.’s vote to remove Russia from the Human Rights Council, Vladimir Putin continues to attack civilians in Ukraine. British Ambassador to the U.S. Dame Karen Pierce reacts.

  • America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets

    Karla Finocchio's slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin. Finocchio is one face of America’s graying homeless population, a rapidly expanding group of destitute and desperate people 50 and older suddenly without a permanent home after a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during a pandemic. “We’re seeing a huge boom in senior homelessness,” said Kendra Hendry, a caseworker at Arizona's largest shelter, where older people make up about 30% of those staying there.

  • Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander, US official says

    A U.S. official said Russia named Gen. Alexander Dvornikov as commander of an armed campaign that Russian authorities still call a “special military operation."

  • Op-Comic: Resume of a Russian strongman

    Vladimir Putin was a self-professed schoolboy hooligan. Not much has changed.

  • Bill Browder on Putin, the Magnitsky Act, and unmasking Russian money laundering

    The American-born financier, who describes how Putin's government operates like an organized crime operation, has been on a mission since his lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, was tortured and died in prison for having uncovered Russian government officials' tax fraud.

  • Russia's massacres in Ukraine, and prosecuting war crimes

    Investigators have already begun compiling masses of evidence of war crimes committed against Ukrainian civilians by Russian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Ambassador Beth Van Schaack, and with Richard Goldstone (chief prosecutor for the international tribunal that convicted Serbian leaders for ethnic cleansing in Bosnia in the 1990s), about the pursuit of justice, and whether Russian President Vladimir Putin himself might face indictment and arrest for war crimes.