Best Life

Whether you're taking them to improve your heart health, your longevity, or just want to add essential nutrients to your diet, supplements are a part of countless people's daily routines. However, not every supplement is all it's cracked up to be. In fact, if you're taking specific supplements from one brand, the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) has a new warning for you—and not heeding it could put your health in harm's way. Read on to discover if you need to stop taking these supplements no