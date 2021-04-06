  • Oops!
Biden to move up deadline to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19

Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
·3 min read
WASHINGTON – President Biden is set to announce Tuesday that he is moving up his call for all U.S. adults to become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine to April 19, two weeks sooner than his initial goal of May 1.

Biden wants to eliminate any confusion for Americans about whether they are eligible to be vaccinated, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“That doesn't mean they will get it that day,” Psaki said. “It means they can join the line.”

The administration is also sending a message to seniors – who are one of the most vulnerable populations – to get their shots now if they haven’t already because lines are about to become longer.

Using federal guidance on priority populations and projections on vaccine shipments, states have been making their own decisions about when residents can get vaccinated.

Psaki said the faster timeline is possible because of the increased vaccine supply and distribution points.

During the administration's weekly call with governors on Tuesday, COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said more than 28 million doses will be distributed across the country this week.

Biden is expected to tout that the United States is the first country to administer 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, which puts the country on track to meet the president's goal of administering 200 million shots in his first 100 days in office, according to the official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

More: When will everyone be vaccinated for COVID-19? Here's how the vaccine rollout is going

The announcement, first reported by CNN, comes as the president is scheduled to visit a vaccination site at the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Va., on Tuesday before delivering remarks on the state of vaccinations at the White House.

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the PPP Extension Act of 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday.

Biden announced last week that 90% of all American adults would be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19 and directed the federal government to ensure that the same percentage of Americans would live within five miles of a vaccination site. The timeline moved up his previous goal of making all U.S. adults eligible for a vaccine by May 1.

Oregon announced Tuesday that all residents age 16 and older can get the vaccine as of April 19, leaving Hawaii as the only state that hasn't moved up the May 1 deadline.

New York and Maryland will open vaccine eligibility to those who are 16 years or older on Tuesday, the day after 12 states did the same as the country continues in its race against spreading variants. The two states will join a dozen others that opened up vaccinations to all over 16:

  • Alabama

  • Florida

  • Idaho

  • Iowa

  • Kentucky

  • Nebraska

  • Nevada

  • New Mexico

  • Michigan

  • South Dakota

  • Tennessee

  • Wisconsin

More: No 'consistent rationale': Why vaccinations are open to all in some states and not others

More: Tracking COVID-19 vaccine distribution by state: How many people have been vaccinated in the US?

Biden's announcement comes as the U.S. continues to report a high level of cases, with 452,636 cases reported in the week ending Monday, a 20% increase from two weeks earlier.

The U.S. has continued to ramp up its pace of daily vaccinations, with an average of more than three million doses administered a day, compared with less than one million in January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Biden administration announced over the week that the U.S. hit 4 million doses administered in a 24-hour period, a new record the president is expected to tout during his remarks.

Contributing: Maureen Groppe.

