Biden moves to reengage with Palestinians after Israel focus

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden listens as his Secretary of State nominee Tony Blinken speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving slowly but surely toward reengaging with the Palestinians after a near total absence of official contact during former President Donald Trump’s four years in office.

As American officials plan steps to restore direct ties with the Palestinian leadership, Biden’s national security team is taking steps to restore relations that had been severed while Trump pursued a Mideast policy focused largely around Israel, America's closest partner in the region.

On Tuesday, for the second time in two days, Biden's administration categorically embraced a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, something that Trump had been purposefully vague about while slashing aid to the Palestinians and taking steps to support Israel’s claims to land that the Palestinians want for an independent state.

The State Department said Tuesday that a U.S. delegation attended a meeting of a Norwegian-run committee that serves as a clearinghouse for assistance to the Palestinians. Although little-known outside foreign policy circles, the so-called Ad Hoc Liaison Committee has been influential in the peace process since Israel and the Palestinians signed the Oslo Accords in 1993.

“During the discussion, the United States reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to advancing prosperity, security, and freedom for both Israelis and Palestinians and to preserve the prospects of a negotiated two-state solution in which Israel lives in peace and security alongside a viable Palestinian state,” the State Department said in a statement.

“The United States underscored the commitment to supporting economic and humanitarian assistance and the need to see progress on outstanding projects that will improve the lives of the Palestinian people, while urging all parties to avoid unilateral steps that make a two-state solution more difficult to achieve,” it said.

U.S. participation in the meeting followed a Monday call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israel’s foreign minister in which Blinken stressed that the new U.S. administration unambiguously supports a two-state solution. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is close to Trump, has eschewed the two-state solution.

Biden spoke to Netanyahu last week for the first time as president after a delay that many found suspicious and suggestive of a major realignment in U.S. policy. Blinken, however, has spoken to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi twice amid ongoing concern in Israel about Biden's intentions in the region, particularly his desire to reenter the Iran nuclear deal.

In Monday's call, Blinken “emphasized the Biden administration’s belief that the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The Trump administration had presented its own version of a two-state peace plan, though it would have required significant Palestinian concessions on territory and sovereignty.

The Palestinians, however, rejected it out of hand and accused the U.S. of no longer being an honest peace broker after Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, moved the U.S. embassy to the city from Tel Aviv, cut off aid to the Palestinian Authority, closed the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington and rescinded a long-standing legal opinion that Israeli settlement activity is illegitimate under international law,

Recommended Stories

  • Belarusian leader thanks Putin for economic support during mass protests

    Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko thanked President Vladimir Putin on Monday for the economic support his country received from Russia when he was facing mass protests last year. Russia provided Belarus with a $1.5 billion loan last September in a gesture of support for Lukashenko as protesters took to the streets across Belarus following an Aug. 9 election which opponents say was rigged.

  • Nearly 4-in-10 Americans say Biden is weak on China, new Insider poll shows

    A new Insider poll found that 33% of Americans feel Biden's stance on China is "about right," while 22% said it's "too weak."

  • Questions hover over whether Iran's shooting down of Ukrainian plane intentional: U.N. investigator

    Inconsistencies in the Iran government's explanation of the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane last year raise questions over whether it was intentional, an independent U.N. investigator said on Tuesday, but she had found no concrete evidence that it was. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane on Jan. 8, 2020, in error shortly after takeoff, mistaking it for a missile at a time when tensions with Washington were high over the U.S. assassination five days earlier of Guards General Qassem Soleimani.

  • Iran says it will begin limiting international monitoring of its nuclear sites

    Iran's foreign minister insisted again Sunday that the United States must lift economic sanctions before the 2015 nuclear agreement can be revived.

  • Nearly 100 Confederate statues were removed in 2020, but hundreds remain, new SPLC data shows

    Experts say it may be more difficult to remove the more than 700 statues that are left as widespread racial justice protests wane.

  • Black veterans group demands the VA to release racial data

    The requests are weeks after a report detailing how Black VA employees are disproportionately fired. Black veterans and advocacy groups have reached out to Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration and Board of Veterans Appeals to seek information about racial discrimination complaints and “racial disparities across the benefits system,” according to a press release. The Black Veterans Project, a subgroup of the Black Veterans Empowerment Council, and the National Veterans Council teamed up and worked on the request for over six months, tools they claim will analyze “service-connected disability claims and appeals, benefit allocation and denial, internal reviews of racial bias and racial discrimination complaints made by employees and veterans.”

  • Joe Biden to visit storm-stricken Texas as Ted Cruz talks about cancel culture at CPAC

    Republican senator to discuss ‘Bill of rights, Liberty, and Cancel Culture’ at conservative conference after facing backlash for fleeing to Cancun amid winter storms

  • Canada's parliament passes motion saying China's treatment of Uighurs is genocide

    Canada's parliament passed a non-binding motion on Monday saying China's treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region constitutes genocide, putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to follow suit. Canada's House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion brought by the opposition Conservative Party. Trudeau and his Cabinet abstained from the vote, although Liberal backbenchers widely backed it.

  • Biden to temporarily target PPP loans to smallest businesses

    The Biden administration will temporarily prevent big businesses from applying for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, restricting applications to businesses with fewer than 20 employees, according to administration officials.Why it matters: The White House wants to target small businesses and ensure that they are not shut out of the application process, as some were during the first round of the program last spring.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.On Wednesday, a two-week window will open, where only business under the 20 employee threshold will be allowed to apply. The administration wants to ensure that small businesses, which account for 44% of GDP and employ roughly half of America's workers, have ample time to work with their banks and apply for loans and keep their businesses afloat.The administration will also change some eligibility requirements, concerning applicants with felony records, outstanding student loans and uncertain citizenship status. By the numbers: In the $900 billion relief package signed by President Trump in January, the Small Business Administration received an additional $284 billion to allocate to businesses. Some $134 billion of that pot of money has already been obligated. Since the first relief packages were passed last year, Congress has authorized $806 billion. In his American Rescue Plan, Biden is proposing an additional $7 billion. Applications for latest round of funding closes at the end of March. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • EU's von der Leyen tells skittish Europeans: 'I'd take AstraZeneca vaccine'

    The European Union's most senior administrator said she would happily receive AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine as officials rushed to find ways of ensuring doses refused by skittish Germans did not go to waste. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen's remarks came amid growing concerns that unfavourable comments by top European officials including French President Emmanuel Macron had slowed take-up of one of only three vaccines currently approved EU-wide. Earlier this month, Macron said Britain had taken a risk in authorising AstraZeneca so rapidly.

  • Texans turning on the tap see yellow after the storm

    "The water itself, it’s really coming out all yellow," said one San Antonio mom.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Biden U.N. nominee Thomas-Greenfield

    The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee, veteran diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield, to serve as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, adding a key member to his national security team nearly a month after her confirmation hearing. The 100-member Senate backed Thomas-Greenfield by 78 to 20 to be Washington's representative at the world body and a member of Biden's Cabinet, comfortably exceeding the simple majority needed. Thomas-Greenfield, 68, is a 35-year veteran of the Foreign Service who has served on four continents, most notably in Africa.

  • ‘Windy City Rehab’ Gets Order For Nine More Episodes For Season 2 By HGTV

    Windy City Rehab is getting an extended second season. HGTV has ordered nine additional one-hour episodes for season 2 of the popular home renovation show. The new episodes are slated to premiere in late 2021. Windy City Rehab has been a ratings success for HGTV, drawing more than 20 million viewers since its season two […]

  • Clyburn urges Biden to tap J. Michelle Childs as first Black female SCOTUS justice

    Justice Stephen Breyer, a left-leaning justice, is rumored to be retiring from the Supreme Court soon. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the nation’s highest-ranking Black congressman, reportedly urged officials in the Biden administration to choose Judge J. Michelle Childs of South Carolina to be the next sitting Supreme Court justice, should an opening come up. Childs was nominated by President Barack Obama to be a judge in the United States District Court, District of South Carolina in 2010, a position she still holds today.

  • 'After Trump, the UN needs some extra love': Linda Thomas-Greenfield confirmed as UN ambassador

    Linda Thomas-Greenfield will have a high-profile role in the Biden administration's efforts to restore America's standing as a global leader.

  • Tech firms say there's little doubt Russia behind major hack

    Leading technology companies said Tuesday that a months-long breach of corporate and government networks was so sophisticated, focused and labor-intensive that a nation had to be behind it, with all the evidence pointing to Russia. In the first congressional hearing on the breach, representatives of technology companies involved in the response described a hack of almost breathtaking precision, ambition and scope. “We haven’t seen this kind of sophistication matched with this kind of scale,” Microsoft President Brad Smith told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

  • Ex Capitol Chief: Intelligence didn't predict riot

    Testifying publicly for the first time about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, former security officials say that bad intelligence was to blame for the disastrous failure to anticipate the violent intentions of the mob. (Feb. 23)

  • North Korea man wandered for hours in DMZ amid South's security blunders

    The man swam ashore and was ignored eight times on CCTV in the heavily fortified border zone.

  • Nearly half of Trump voters would abandon the GOP if the former president started his own party, new poll says

    The USA Today/Suffolk University poll results suggest a party divided between establishment GOP and Trump supporters.

  • Texas man charged after storming US Capitol, making death threats against Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and police officer

    Miller tweeted "assassinate AOC" hours after posting pictures of himself storming the Capitol. "Next time we bring the guns," he said in another post.