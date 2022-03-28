Biden muddies line with Vladimir Putin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
Director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young looks on as President Biden announces his Budget for FY 2023 at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young looks on as President Biden announces his Budget for FY 2023 at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, March 28, 2022.


President Biden's declaration that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power" has overshadowed an otherwise successful trip to rally allies against Russian aggression and muddied the line between his personal feelings and official policy.

Biden on Monday attempted to personally correct his remarks, following up on efforts by the White House.

He said he was not announcing a policy change but was giving an emotional and moral statement after vising Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw who had fled their home country as Russia invades and indiscriminately attacks civilians.

"I want to make it clear: I wasn't then, nor am I now articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I feel, and I make no apologies for it," Biden said Monday when asked about the comments, while insisting he was not "walking anything back."

The unscripted remarks didn't sit well with some lawmakers, and former government officials say it will be difficult for the White House to un-ring the bell on Biden's comments at a precarious time for U.S.-Russia relations.

Biden, however, downplayed the risk of upending diplomatic relations with Russia or giving Putin fodder to escalate his attacks, growing visibly irritated when several reporters pressed him on the fallout as he delivered remarks on his budget proposal at the White House.

"This is a guy who goes to the beat of his own drummer," Biden said. "And the idea that he is going to do something outrageous because I called him for what he was and what he's doing is just not rational."

It could be difficult for Biden and his team to undo potentially lasting damage from the remark on Saturday, which has dominated headlines.

Biden declared that "for God's sake, this man cannot remain in power" at the end of a 30-minute address in Warsaw, referring to Putin. Within minutes of the conclusion of his speech, a White House official said that comment was referring to Putin exercising power outside of Russia.

"I would say it is providing Putin with a powerful propaganda point that helps him portray the actions he's taking as being directly in response to a threat to him and his government," said Brett Bruen, who served as director of global engagement in the Obama administration. "That just is inexcusable for the president to at such a critical point in this crisis put an own goal into the net."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday called the statement "alarming."

Former CIA Director David Petraeus said Sunday on ABC that the news cycle will move past Biden's comments within a few days but could stick in Putin's mind and "complicate matters going down the road."

But Biden shrugged off that possibility on Monday, arguing Putin's own escalating attacks on Ukrainian civilians were to blame for deteriorating diplomatic conditions.

"This is just stating a simple fact that this kind of behavior is totally unacceptable, and the way to deal with it is to strengthen and keep NATO completely united and help Ukraine where we can," Biden said.

Former Rep. Chris Carney (D-Pa.), a Biden ally, argued that Biden's comment was an emotional response after having spent time visiting with Ukrainian refugees.

"When he gave the speech looking into the faces of those children, one could be sympathetic of the view of how could you let Putin impact the lives of these children like he has?" said Carney, a senior policy advisor at Nossaman LLP.

"It's not surprising actually, he is the commander in chief, but he is also the empathizer in chief. Certainly in his mind, the interactions he had with the Ukrainian refugee children, I think that he wanted to assure them that he was on their side and Putin is not," he added.

Much of Biden's speech involved placing blame for the Russian invasion directly on Putin and delivering a plea to the Russian people to not be welcoming or supportive of the war.

At one point, Biden pointedly declared, "It is Putin, it is Vladimir Putin who is to blame. Period." But, calling for a regime change would be a shift in Biden's thinking about Putin's position in Russia.

When Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) suggested in a Twitter thread earlier this month that someone should assassinate Putin, the White House was quick to distance itself from that rhetoric and make clear it was not the policy of the government.

White House officials have for months insisted a diplomatic off-ramp to avoid conflict would always be available. Biden on Monday didn't rule out meeting with Putin at some point, depending on the topic.

Biden and his team have carefully coordinated their response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine with European allies, rolling out sanctions together and avoiding escalation. But his comments on Saturday caught some foreign leaders off-guard.

French President Emmanuel Macron said for a successful withdrawal to take place "we can't escalate either in words or actions."

Britain's education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, said in an interview after Biden's remarks that Putin's political fate should be left up to the Russian people.

Eric Ueland, the under secretary of State for civilian security, democracy and human rights under former President Trump, said Biden's declaration complicates relations with Russia, regardless of how the White House has attempted to walk it back.

"The statement raised the existential stakes for Putin, and - no matter the U.S. climb down - adds complications to future dealings with Russia while making American diplomacy harder with other countries and blocs, which will wonder about hidden Biden agenda priorities lurking to be blurted out without notice and then immediately disavowed," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Top GOP Intel lawmaker says Biden's Putin comment complicates ending Ukraine conflict

    The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee said President's Biden comments over the weekend, in which he said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," will put a further strain on U.S.-Russia relations.Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) said Biden's declaration "makes it more complex to end the conflict in Ukraine.""How does he, in the future, sit with Vladimir Putin?" Turner added.Biden on Monday left the door open to...

  • AP PHOTOS: Day 33: Volunteers rally to aid of Ukraine army

    Ukrainian volunteers fold clothing at a center in Mykolaiv, set up to supply the army with makeshift bullet proof vests, clothing and other supplies. Displaced people disembark from a damaged bus upon their arrival at the Ukrainian Red Cross center in the key shipbuilding center on the Black Sea coast. Among them is 90-year-old Sofia Boiko, her eyes fearful from under a blue plaid shawl.

  • President Biden not walking back his remarks on Vladimir Putin remaining in power

    Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman breaks down President Biden's recent remarks about Vladimir Putin not staying in power.&nbsp;

  • Secretary of State Blinken reiterates that the US does not 'have a strategy of regime change in Russia'

    "In this case, as in any case, it's up to the people of the country in question, it's up to the Russian people," Blinken told reporters.

  • Ukraine afternoon briefing: Five developments as Ukrainian forces retake Irpin

    Good evening. Local officials in the town of Irpin, which lies outside of Kyiv, said it had been fully recaptured by Ukrainian forces on Monday. "We have good news today - Irpin has been liberated," Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said in a video posted on Telegram.

  • Russian soldiers raping women in Ukraine, MP says

    Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva says country ‘will not be silent’ about ‘horrors’

  • Negev summit highlights Israel's new regional partnerships

    Secretary of State Tony Blinken and the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates pledged at the end of an unprecedented meeting on Monday to strengthen security and economic cooperation and try to bring more countries on board.Why it matters: Although most participants didn’t say it directly, the summit in the Negev desert was another means of strengthening regional cooperation against Iran and of increasing engagement with the Biden administration amid c

  • Trial begins in 2019 double fatal stabbing outside Dogwood Bar in Midtown

    Michael Mosley, the suspect in a fatal stabbing of Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III is on trial in the attack outside a Midtown bar.

  • Man charged in Anderson hotel shooting

    A man has been charged with the death of a woman after a shooting in Anderson March 23.

  • Klobuchar says Thomas must recuse himself from election cases over wife's texts

    Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is arguing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from any case regarding the 2020 election after text messages sent by his wife to aides of former President Trump were revealed late last week. "You have the wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice advocating for an insurrection, advocating for overturning a legal election to the sitting president's chief of staff and she also knows this election...

  • Democrats push toward vote on Jackson for Supreme Court

    The Senate Judiciary Committee is pushing Ketanji Brown Jackson closer to confirmation, setting up a vote next week to recommend her nomination to the full Senate and seat her as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Jackson appears to be on a glidepath to confirmation by mid-April, even if she doesn’t receive the bipartisan votes that President Joe Biden has sought. Democrats can confirm her without one Republican vote in the 50-50 Senate, as long as every Democrat supports her.

  • Ukraine war: Major internet provider suffers cyber-attack

    Ukrtelecom says a powerful cyber-attack carried out against its infrastructure was "repulsed".

  • Pentagon may need more budget funding to help Ukraine

    The Pentagon may have to ask Congress for additional money to support Ukraine's battle against Russia’s invasion, including to replenish America's arsenal for weapons sent to Kyiv, officials said Monday. Rolling out the Defense Department's $773 billion request for fiscal 2023, Pentagon leaders said the budget was finalized before the invasion so it has no specific money for the war. Congress approved a $13.5 billion emergency funding package in early March.

  • Heineken wants to leave Russia but it's worried the Kremlin could seize its assets

    Heineken said Monday it's exiting Russia but will stay open until it's offloaded its Russia business unit to "minimize the risk of nationalization."

  • OnPolitics: POTUS proposes new tax on wealthiest Americans

    The nation's wealthiest Americans currently pay a lower tax rate than middle-income households, according to the Biden administration.

  • Germany eyes buying missile defence system, Chancellor Scholz says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany is considering purchasing a missile defence system to shield against a potential attack from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said late on Sunday. "This is certainly one of the issues we are discussing, and for good reason," he told public broadcaster ARD when asked whether Germany might buy a defence system such as Israel's Iron Dome. When asked whether Germany aimed to procure a missile defence system with a longer range than its existing Patriot batteries, Scholz said: "We need to be aware that we have a neighbour who is prepared to use violence to enforce their interests."

  • CNN anchor 'a little embarrassed' having to talk about Will Smith slap

    CNN anchor Sara Sidner offered a sobering reminder of the problems facing the world as news outlets spent hours covering actor Will Smith's attack on comedian Chris Rock during Sunday night's Oscars. "I have to be honest. I'm a little embarrassed that I'm even talking about this right now," Sidner said Monday morning during an appearance on the network's morning program."We've got inflation that is crushing families. We have millions of refugees...

  • Fox Nation’s Lara Logan Suggests Theory of Evolution Is a Hoax Funded by Jews

    Lara Logan's latest anti-Semitic dog whistle is a claim that Charles Darwin only came up with the idea of evolution because Jews paid him to

  • GOP Senate candidate calls for confirmation of Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

    Republican Senate candidate Christina Nolan of Vermont calls for the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden's Supreme Court nominee

  • Kentucky gun owners: Here's what Indiana's new no-permit law means for you

    There are currently 21 states with permitless carry laws, including Kentucky. Here's what Indiana's new law means for Kentucky.