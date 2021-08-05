  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden mulls vaccine travel mandates while migrants with COVID-19 are let over border

Christian Datoc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to mandate vaccines for all incoming foreign travelers but is releasing thousands of migrants carrying COVID-19 into the country.

An administration official told Reuters that the action marks the country's first step toward loosening travel restrictions for noncitizens, which have been in place since the first days of the pandemic. Affected areas include the European Union's Schengen Area, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, India, and China.

WHITE HOUSE SILENT ONE WEEK AFTER BIDEN PROMISED 'ANSWER' TO TRAVEL RESTRICTION QUESTIONS

White House press secretary Jen Psaki would not directly answer questions in late July about whether or not the government would lift COVID-19 travel bans should airlines require incoming international passengers to show proof of vaccines and has sought to avoid putting a timeline on the full lifting of restrictions.

"We would all like to see not just for tourism but for families to be reunited," she said. "There are a range of topics in those discussions that are ongoing. The president receives regular briefings on them, but we rely on public health and medical advice on when we're going to determine changes to be made."

The latest action comes amid increasing criticism of President Joe Biden's immigration policies, specifically over reports that border officials are releasing thousands of migrants who have tested positive for the coronavirus into the country.

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, tweeted screenshots of two competing headlines with the "eyes" emoji.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also attacked Biden's border policies during a press conference on Wednesday. The president previously suggested that DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "get out of the way" if they weren't going to abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest coronavirus guidance.

"Why don't you do your job? Why don't you get this border secure?" DeSantis angrily shot back on Wednesday. "Until you do that, I don't want to hear a blip about COVID from you."

The last week of July alone saw 7,000 migrants released in downtown McAllen, Texas, 1,500 of whom tested positive for the coronavirus.

City officials said the "shockingly large" population of migrants "increases the threat of COVID spread or other lawlessness within the city."

Psaki reiterated on Wednesday that "the president continues to convey to anyone, as you've said, who wants to come to the United States: Now is not the time to come. It is not the time to come, and try to go through irregular migration."

"We want to have an effective process where you can apply for asylum, where you can apply for legal status. We have increased our investment in areas like the Central American Minors Program, allowing people to apply from within country so they are not making that dangerous trip," she continued. "There's more that needs to be done. We've also instituted a number of additional steps recently, including expedited removals, to move people out of the country more quickly. But it's a — we're still at work on improving a process and improving a system that was very broken when we took office."

One senior GOP official suggested to the Washington Examiner that Biden's "refusal" to shift policy to deal with the migrant surge is an "impeachable offense" but conceded that such proceedings had no chance of passing the House.

Overall, Biden's coronavirus approval numbers have plummeted in recent months.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Only 53% of respondents in the latest Quinnipiac poll approved of the president's handling of the pandemic, down 12 points from the last poll in May. Meanwhile, James Volpe, one of Biden's 2020 campaign pollsters, found that voters are much more concerned with "immigration," "crime," and the "economy" compared to more left-of-center issues such as "climate change" or "race relations."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Ted Cruz, Joe Biden, Coronavirus, Vaccination, airlines, Immigration

Original Author: Christian Datoc

Original Location: Biden mulls vaccine travel mandates while migrants with COVID-19 are let over border

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US plans to require COVID-19 shots for foreign travelers

    The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said. The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. The Biden administration has kept in place travel restrictions that have severely curtailed international trips to the U.S., citing the spread of the delta variant of the virus.

  • Exclusive-U.S. developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated -official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is developing a plan to require nearly all foreign visitors to the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of eventually lifting travel restrictions that bar much of the world from entering the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Wednesday. The White House wants to re-open travel, which would boost business for the airlines and tourism industry, but is not ready to immediately lift restrictions because of the rising COVID-19 case load and highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant, the official said. The Biden administration has interagency working groups working "to have a new system ready for when we can reopen travel," the official said, adding it includes "a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States (from all countries) need to be fully vaccinated."

  • More than half of COVID patients in Springfield ICU died in July: hospital official

    Five days into August, the coronavirus has killed 17 patients at one Springfield hospital system.

  • Doctor says COVID-19 vaccines are "working phenomenally well" and discusses rare breakthrough cases

    People who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are far less likely to contract the coronavirus than unvaccinated people. Dr. James Hamblin, a preventative medicine physician and lecturer in public health at Yale University, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss the vaccines and the significance of rare breakthrough infections, where fully inoculated people catch the coronavirus.

  • Graham says he's told Trump to 'speak up' on COVID vaccines

    As he recovers from a breakthrough infection of the coronavirus, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that he has urged former President Donald Trump to press his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which the South Carolina Republican called “the antidote to the virus that’s wreaking havoc on our hospitals.” “I’ve urged him to be aggressive and say, ‘Take the vaccine,’” Graham said in an extensive interview with The Associated Press, his first since disclosing this week that he had tested positive for the virus, months after being vaccinated. On Monday, Graham said he had tested positive days after gathering with a handful of Senate colleagues on Sen. Joe Manchin's houseboat.

  • Landlords sue Biden after he said they couldn't evict in areas where Delta infections are surging

    The groups argued the Biden administration issued the eviction moratorium for "nakedly political reasons" after a wave of Democratic pressure.

  • Los Angeles Mandates Vaccine For County Employees, Order Is Among Most Restrictive In Nation, Calls On Private Sector To Do The Same

    All Los Angeles County employees will be required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by Oct. 1 under an executive order issued by Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis. The order goes beyond many of the recent orders from other officials at the federal, state and local levels in that it does not make an […]

  • 'We're recommending everybody wear masks right now': CDC calls for school masks regardless of vaccination status

    Some officials blame the need for masks on the highly-transmissible Delta variant, vaccine hesitancy and a limited share of vaccinated K-12 students.

  • Senate Democrats seek $500 billion in damages from fossil fuel companies

    High-profile progressive Senate Democrats have expanded their climate wish list for the multitrillion-dollar package the White House and Democratic leaders hope to move via budget reconciliation.Driving the news: Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is leading a push for $500 billion in fees over 10 years from large fossil fuel companies — with a big chunk hitting Big Oil — to help finance climate initiatives.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe fo

  • U.S. plans to give extra COVID-19 shots to at-risk Americans - Fauci

    The United States is working to give additional COVID-19 booster shots to Americans with compromised immune systems as quickly as possible, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. The United States is joining Germany, France and Israel in giving booster shots, ignoring a plea by the World Health Organisation to hold off until more people around the world can get their first shot. U.S. regulators need to fully authorize the COVID-19 vaccines or amend their emergency use authorizations before officials can recommend additional shots, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to make third doses available sooner under certain circumstances, officials said at a July meeting.

  • Biden offers 'safe haven' to Hong Kong residents in U.S. after China crackdown

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday offered temporary "safe haven" to Hong Kong residents in the United States, allowing what could be thousands of people to extend their stay in the country in response to Beijing's crackdown on democracy in the Chinese territory. In a signed memo, Biden directed the Department of Homeland Security to implement a "deferral of removal" for up to 18 months for Hong Kong residents currently in the United States, citing "compelling foreign policy reasons".

  • ‘America’s Got Talent’ Standout Nightbirde Gives Health Update After Withdrawing: ‘My Liver Right Now is Mostly Cancer’

    Jane Marczewski, the “America’s Got Talent” contestant who went viral for scoring a Golden Buzzer from judge Simon Cowell, has a health update for fans who have missed her since she had to leave the show. And she’s confident that she’ll be on stage again one day. Marczewski, who performs under the stage name Nightbirde, announced her departure from the competition earlier this week, posting a picture to her Instagram explaining the situation. “Thank you for all your support, it means the world t

  • Judge orders U.S. to respond to CDC eviction ban challenge by Friday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S judge early Thursday ordered the Biden administration to quickly respond to a legal challenge to a new eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ordered the Justice Department to respond by 9 a.m. (EDT) Friday. The Alabama Association of Realtors and others said in an emergency filing late Wednesday that the CDC had issued the new order "for nakedly political reasons - to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective."

  • Texas border town struggles under surge of migrant families and COVID-19

    MCALLEN, Texas — The busiest spot of the southern border for illegal crossings is struggling with an all-time high of migrants and a spike in COVID-19 cases.

  • Singaporean man, 79, dies of COVID-19; unvaccinated with several conditions

    A 79-year-old Singaporean man died of COVID-19 on Wednesday (4 August), the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

  • Immigrant detentions soar despite Biden’s campaign promises

    Alexander Martinez says he fled from homophobia, government persecution and the notorious MS-13 gang in El Salvador only to run into abuse and harassment in America’s immigration detention system. “I find myself emotionally unstable because I have suffered a lot in detention,” Martinez said last week at Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana. The number of detainees has more than doubled since the end of February, to nearly 27,000 as of July 22, according to the most recent data from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

  • More than 1,500 coronavirus-positive migrants released in one week into Texas border town

    MCALLEN, Texas — A border city in south Texas declared a local disaster this week as it struggles to respond to surging cases of the coronavirus among migrants as thousands are released by the Border Patrol onto the street every week.

  • 'There are only so many beds': COVID-19 surge hits hospitals

    Florida hospitals slammed with COVID-19 patients are suspending elective surgeries and putting beds in conference rooms, an auditorium and a cafeteria. In Georgia, medical centers are turning people away for lack of space. “We are seeing a surge like we’ve not seen before in terms of the patients coming,” Dr. Marc Napp, chief medical officer for Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Florida, said Wednesday.

  • Jimmy Graham says he was “basically forced into getting the vaccine”

    The NFL Players Association has made clear that it will fight any attempt by the NFL to force players to get vaccinated. But the NFLPA is advocating forcing vaccinated players to get tested for COVID-19 more frequently, and Bears tight end Jimmy Graham appears to be upset with his union over the latest development. Graham [more]

  • Coronavirus resurgence catches Biden off guard

    The novel coronavirus pandemic is at a crossroads, and so is President Joe Biden's messaging strategy as the public and the White House hope to move past the virus after 18 months of upheaval.