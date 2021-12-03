Biden must act on ‘grave threat’ as Maduro’s Venezuela aligns with Iran and Hezbollah | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeb Bush
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Under the illegitimate rule of Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela has grown closer than ever to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Absent a robust response from President Biden to isolate both regimes from each other economically and militarily, Venezuela may become a forward operating base in the Western Hemisphere for Iranian forces to undermine U.S. national security.

Over the last 18 months, there have been a series of events that the U.S. intelligence, military and diplomatic communities should consider a grave threat. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, has used the airline it controls to ferry refining equipment to Maduro’s state-controlled oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), and gold bars from Caracas to Tehran. For the first time in its history, the Iranian regime has directed its fleet of tankers and naval warships to cross the Atlantic. In recent weeks, Maduro and the Iranian regime have agreed to trade heavy crude oil and condensate with each other, and Iran then sells that oil to willing buyers in China who are also guilty of U.S. sanctions busting.

Hezbollah in Venezuela

However, perhaps most alarming is the admission from Maduro’s former security chief that Iran-backed Hezbollah — which killed more Americans than any other terror group prior to 9/11 — operates freely in Venezuela. Hezbollah uses Venezuela to raise funds for terror operations through illicit businesses. It also bolsters the Maduro regime’s defense capabilities in the event it ever faces a military assault.

Notably, Hezbollah’s friendliest base of operations in Latin America is in Caracas. Hezbollah has a far longer history in Argentina and the tri-border region between Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay. Only in Venezuela, though, can Hezbollah count on a government that has gone out of its way to be hospitable. Under Maduro, Venezuela has allegedly granted residency documents to Hezbollah operatives, allowing them to travel freely throughout Latin America.

The Maduro regime also stands to benefit from Iran’s expertise in domestic surveillance and drone technology that it has eagerly exported to terrorist proxies throughout the Middle East. In what may be an ominous warning of Venezuela’s enhanced capabilities to repress opposition forces and fend off the U.S., Venezuelan opposition leaders told reporters last year that Iran is suspected of assisting Maduro in the development of a “listening post in northern Venezuela to intercept aerial and maritime communications.”

This is not to mention that Colombia has been eyeing developments in Venezuela warily. In 2020, President Ivan Duque stated publicly that “there is information from international intelligence organisms that work with us which shows there is interest from the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in acquiring some medium and long-range missiles through Iran.” Additionally, El Tiempo this month reported that Iran’s proxy Hezbollah was plotting to use former operatives of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), who trained in Venezuela, to attack Israelis in Bogota and that Hezbollah has been spying on Americans in the country. This should concern any American administration.

U.S. position weak

The recent extradition of Alex Saab to the U.S. — who functioned as an envoy for Maduro to Iran — as well as a U.S. diplomatic campaign to turn away Iranian naval vessels once thought to be en route to Venezuela this year were important steps. However, the tools the U.S. is presently reliant upon haven’t done enough to slow Iran’s influence on a country that I once called home. Under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. seized four Iranian tankers heading to Venezuelan ports and sold its illicit cargo, but the oil has kept coming. The U.S. position remains weak due to the laxity of sanctions enforcement, and Iran is all too eager to thumb its nose at Washington.

Iran’s embassy in Caracas openly declares that “Venezuela paves the way for Iran to overcome sanctions.” It’s time for President Biden to put an end to that by making it far more difficult for the Maduro and Iranian regimes to support each other.

The U.S. should significantly strengthen its enforcement of sanctions against Iran and expand them to target the vessels, their owners and operators, ship captains, insurance, and classification companies that enable its maritime trade. The U.S. should work to block the Iranian regime from using its state-controlled HispanTV — a Spanish language network — from propagandizing to Latin Americans. The U.S. should object to any nation permitting the IRGC-controlled airline Mahan Air to traverse its airspace or land in its territory. And President Biden should order the U.S. Navy to stop vessels carrying illicit cargo from reaching port, whether that be in Venezuela, China, Syria, Lebanon or elsewhere.

Steering the Americas

None of these actions align with President Biden’s current diplomatic effort to entice the Iranian regime to comply with the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) through willful blindness to Tehran’s accelerations in uranium enrichment activities, advanced centrifuge operations and sanctions evasion. But they are necessary, particularly if the Biden administration remains committed to steering the Americas economically, diplomatically and militarily.

The Monroe Doctrine may or may not still be in force, but the U.S. retains an undeniable interest in preventing the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism from filling the vacuum left by a failing Venezuelan state, and in ensuring that the future of Venezuela is free, democratic, trustworthy and prosperous once again.

Jeb Bush was the 43rd governor of Florida. He is an advisory board member of United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI).

Bush
Bush
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion | In the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Standing Up to Putin Is Our Only Credible Option

    A recent op-ed suggested that President Biden should push Ukraine to make a key concession to Russia. Here's why that would be a huge mistake.

  • Putin to demand legal guarantee against NATO expansion in call with Biden

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding a legally binding guarantee that NATO will not expand east — including to Ukraine — and plans to raise the issue in an upcoming phone call with President Biden, according to the Kremlin.Why it matters: Russia has massed more than 94,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and could be preparing for a large-scale invasion at the end of January, Ukraine's defense minister said Friday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for f

  • Clashes rock Arab town in Israel, alleged car-rammer killed

    UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (AP) — A night of violence ignited when a man was shot and killed in an Arab town in northern Israel ended on Friday with police shooting and killing a man involved in an alleged car-ramming attack that wounded two officers, Israeli officials said. The chaos in the town of Umm al-Fahm comes amid a wave of violent crime in Israel's Arab community that shows no sign of abating, despite far-reaching action announced in recent months by Israeli authorities. Early Friday, paramilitary Border Police opened fire on a vehicle speeding toward them, fatally shooting one man and wounding the other in the car, who was arrested after receiving medical treatment, Border Police said.

  • Honduras president-elect’s China pledge puts Taiwan and US on edge

    Xiomara Castro has said she will foster ties with Beijing in what experts see as a move to counter US influence Xiomara Castro’s proposal to foster ties with Beijing has prompted concern in Washington. Photograph: José Cabezas/Reuters Xiomara Castro’s victory in the Honduras presidential elections has placed the Central American nation at the heart of an intensifying diplomatic tug-of-war between Taiwan and China. Honduras is one of only 15 remaining countries that recognizes the sovereignty of

  • How the Build Back Better Act could impact Iowa families

    How the Build Back Better Act could impact Iowa families

  • Max Scherzer explains what players are fighting for as MLB lockout looms | Mets News Conference

    In his New York Mets introductory news conference, Max Scherzer took time to touch on what conversations have been happening between MLB and the MLBPA as CBA negotiations march on. Scherzer says a lockout is likely and the MLBPA is steadfast group that will continue fighting until they get what they want.

  • Justices signal they’ll OK Mississippi’s new abortion limits and may overturn Roe v. Wade

    The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday signaled it would uphold Mississippi's 15-week ban on abortion and may go much further to overturn the nationwide right to abortion that has existed for nearly 50 years.

  • Easy access to tests could play a key role in fighting the Omicron variant

    Experts applaud Biden’s plan to expand testing but wonder if the effort goes far enough to stop the spread of the virus Joe Biden announced a plan to combat the coronavirus on Thursday. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images US infectious disease experts largely agree with the Biden administration’s newly announced emphasis on Covid-19 testing in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant, but questions remain over whether the president’s plan goes far enough to ensure that testing stops t

  • Haley hits the stump in South Carolina

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) gave a campaign-style speech in her home state Thursday night amid speculation she's gearing up for a potential presidential run in 2024.Haley, who also served as United Nations ambassador during the Trump administration, made the remarks while accepting the Nathan Hale Patriot Award from The Citadel. She is the first woman to receive the honor.During the speech, Haley touted her time representing the U...

  • Michigan school shooting victims remembered: Honor student, athletes and an artist

    In addition to the four young people who lost their lives, seven others and a teacher were wounded in the gunfire Tuesday at Oxford High School.

  • Variants, boosters turn rich-poor vaccine gap into chasm

    COVAX was formed soon after COVID-19 became a pandemic, intended to guarantee that low- and middle-income countries would quickly get vaccine doses — without having to muscle their way into competitive markets with nations that could outbid them or be at the mercy of unreliable donations. Getting vaccines to every corner of the globe is especially important because experts say that until protection is broadly spread across the world, everyone remains at risk. Poor countries fell further behind by the day, and COVAX was dealt a new blow in March when the Serum Institute of India, which was supposed to be its main supplier, cut off exports to boost domestic vaccine supplies amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases.

  • Kendra Wilkinson Gets First California Listing as Real Estate Agent: Take a Look Inside

    The 36-year-old former Girls Next Door star's new Discovery+ series Kendra Sells Hollywood airs Wednesday

  • Letters to the editor for Friday, December 3, 2021

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Western negotiators tell Iran new nuclear proposals are "not serious"

    The nuclear negotiators for the E3 – France, Germany and the U.K. – told Iranian negotiators in coordination with the U.S. that the opening proposals they presented in Vienna nuclear talks this week were unserious and unacceptable, an E3 diplomat briefed on the talks said. Why it matters: The readout of the first round of talks show gaps between Iran and its Western counterparts that at the moment seem very wide and hard to bridge. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • NYT, CNN and other media giants back Bannon's bid to release Jan. 6 prosecution documents

    A coalition of news outlets including the Washington Post is supporting Stephen Bannon's campaign for the release of documents related to his contempt of Congress charges, WashPost reported Wednesday.Why it matters: WashPost, the New York Times, CNN, NBC, the Wall Street Journal's parent company and others filed a motion arguing that a proposed protective order seeking to prevent the documents from being released violates the First Amendment, per the Daily Mail, which first reported on the news.

  • DiDi Global to delist from New York Stock Exchange

    Ride-hailing giant DiDi Global announced on Friday that it will be delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, giving into pressure from Chinese regulators worried about data security.The company instead will be pursuing an Initial Public Offering in Hong Kong.DiDi was already facing heat from Beijing when it decided to push ahead with its 4.4 billion dollar IPO back in June, despite being asked to put those plans on hold.That’s as authorities were investigating the company’s data practices.Regulators later ordered app stores to delete 25 mobile apps run by DiDi and told the company to stop registering new users, over concerns around national security.Sources however have told Reuters that DiDi is preparing to relaunch the apps by year’s end in anticipation of the probe wrapping up by then.DiDi shares were down over 40 percent on Thursday since its listing.The firm’s latest move sent jitters across global markets sparking worries over the broader impact on U.S.-China tensions, as Beijing continues its wider crackdown on big tech.

  • Biden administration sending 9 million Covid vaccine doses to Africa

    The announcement comes as the omicron variant, first detected in South Africa, spreads around the world.

  • Omicron-stricken South Africa may be glimpse into the future

    Dr. Sikhulile Moyo was analyzing COVID-19 samples in his lab in Botswana last week when he noticed they looked startlingly different from others. Within days, the world was ablaze with the news that the coronavirus had a new variant of concern — one that appears to be driving a dramatic surge in South Africa and offering a glimpse of where the pandemic might be headed. New COVID-19 cases in South Africa have burgeoned from about 200 a day in mid-November to more than 16,000 on Friday.

  • Fuel in tap water alarms Pearl Harbor military families

    Cheri Burness' dog was the first to signal something was wrong with their tap water. Then Burness started feeling stomach cramps. “It was just getting worse every day,” said Burness, whose husband is in the Navy.

  • Famously soggy Seattle sees its wettest fall on record

    Seattle, a city known for soggy weather, has seen its wettest fall on record. The National Weather Service says 19.04 inches (48.4 centimeters) of rain fell between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, breaking a record set in 2006. A series of wet storms caused by so-called “atmospheric rivers” pounded the Pacific Northwest, causing widespread flooding and damage.