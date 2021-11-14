Biden must tap oil reserves to lower gasoline prices, Schumer says

FILE PHOTO: Gas prices grow along with inflation as this sign at a gas station shows in San Diego
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration should tap into emergency petroleum reserves to lower rising gasoline prices as Americans go into the holiday season, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.

"We're here today because we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to look is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve," Schumer, a Democrat, said at a news conference in New York.

Soaring gas prices and car sales drove a solid increase in U.S. producer prices in October as oil prices hit more than $80 a barrel, with OPEC and its allies rebuffing U.S. pleas for the producers to pump more crude.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said last Monday Biden could act, but there was still no word on whether he would authorize a sale from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is held in a series of caverns on the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

Analysts have warned a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve would only produce a short-term effect, as it would not increase U.S. production capacity.

As the U.S. economy reawakens after the coronavirus pandemic, supply and demand cannot keep up, especially with supply chain disruptions, Schumer said.

"No industry is spared. But fuel gasoline is the worst of all," Schumer said. "Let's get the price of gas down right now. And this will do it."

Last week, 11 Senate Democrats urged Biden in a letter to tap the SPR and ban crude oil exports to lower gas prices, citing OPEC constraints on supplies and U.S. exports.

"Continued U.S. exports and overseas supply collusion could be devastating to many in our states, contributing to higher bills for American families and businesses," the senators, from New England states and Pennsylvania, wrote on Nov. 8.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s approval ratings continue to plunge amid crisis over inflation

    41% of voters approve of Biden in new poll despite victory lapBiden touts infrastructure win as midterms loom President Joe Biden holds a cabinet meeting to discuss implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure deal on 12 November. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock Aides to Joe Biden took to the political talk shows on Sunday in a bid to talk up the US economic recovery despite confidence in the president continuing to plunge amid a crisis over inflation and supply chain problems. In alarming news

  • Police identify latest victim in string of fatal weekend shootings

    Marcus Britt, 33, was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital overnight, making him the fourth homicide in Rochester this weekend.

  • State police nab man after road rage incident and multiple county pursuit

    After a motor vehicle pursuit that spanned multiple counties, state police arrested Russell T. Brown, 62, of Shallotte, North Carolina.

  • Elon Musk targets Bernie Sanders over tax: ‘I keep forgetting you’re still alive’

    Tesla founder responds to senator’s ‘fair share’ tweetMusk sold nearly $7bn of stock after controversial Twitter pollBiden approval ratings plunge amid crisis over inflation Elon Musk in Los Angeles in 2019. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters Elon Musk waded into yet another Twitter controversy on Sunday, the Tesla owner and world’s richest person responding to a tweet about tax from Senator Bernie Sanders by writing: “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.” Sanders, 80, wrote: “We must demand t

  • Inflation and supply chain problems fuel economic fears

    CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the nationwide spike in prices and supply chain problems that are fueling economic fears just before the holidays.

  • FOX 5 On The Hill: Inflation

    Greg Robb of MarketWatch joins the show to discuss why many economists now say higher prices will stick around awhile.

  • Military museum sheds light on our past

    The Museum of Missouri Military History is a top notch site for viewing military equipment displays or watching war re-enactments.

  • This huge Italian truffle just sold for $118,000

    This two-pound truffle just sold for almost $118,000 in ItalyLocation: Grinzane Cavour, ItalyThe international Alba White Truffle fair attracts around 100,000 visitors each yearwho gather in Piedmont to buy, sell and smell the expensive delicacyThe white tuber was bought by Michelin-starred chef Umberto Bombanawho runs the “Otto e Mezzo” restaurant in Hong Kongafter an auction held simultaneously in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and MoscowThe northwestern region of Piedmont is known as Italy’s white truffle producerThe prized mushrooms can only be found in forests near tree rootstwo to eight inches under the groundunlike black truffles, which can be cultivated on farms

  • Trump is calling on people to challenge a laundry list of Republicans who voted for Biden's infrastructure bill

    "Saving America starts by saving the GOP from RINOs [Republicans in name only], sellouts, and known losers!" Trump said.

  • Polish PM mulls asking NATO to hold talks amid border crisis

    Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are considering asking NATO to hold emergency talks as they struggle to manage a tense migration standoff on their borders with Belarus, the Polish prime minister said Sunday. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he and his counterparts for the two Baltic states are discussing whether to ask for such talks under Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which allows any ally to request consultations if it feels its territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened. The authoritarian Belarusian regime in Minsk has for months been orchestrating a flow of migrants across its border into the three European Union nations, which form the eastern flank of both the EU and NATO.

  • This little-known COVID stimulus will pay you up to $9,000 for a funeral

    FEMA says applying for help with uncovered memorial service costs takes about 20 minutes.

  • Biden Economic Adviser Defends Comments Downplaying Inflation

    Asked on Sunday whether he and President Biden were wrong months ago when they downplayed inflation as short-term, a top economic adviser insisted they weren't.

  • Strike averted as Kaiser reaches agreement with unions

    A strike with thousands of healthcare workers scheduled to begin on Monday has been canceled. Kaiser announced a labor agreement had been reached Saturday morning.

  • Jeremy Renner is a sad avenger in Mayor Of Kingstown

    Jeremy Renner isn’t making his small-screen Marvel Cinematic Universe debut until November 24, but you can already catch the Hawkeye star taking extrajudicial action in Paramount Plus’ Mayor Of Kingstown. Renner leads the exceedingly bleak new series, from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, as Mike McLusky, a glum fixer perpetually caught between what the series insists are different sides of the law. But as season one unfolds, any distinction between the two vanishes.

  • Full Interview: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

    Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan sits down with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to discuss America's economic recovery.

  • Polish Muslim leader helps feed migrants and soldiers

    Maciej Szczęsnowicz cried when he saw migrants at the border for the first time, hungry and exhausted from the ordeal of being stuck while trying to enter from Belarus. The chairman of the local Muslim community in the eastern Polish village of Bohoniki, Szczęsnowicz saw people so tired they could no longer stand, so hungry that they picked mushrooms from the ground to eat and when given an apple, ate the seeds. As Poland has seen migrants from the Middle East crossing from Belarus into an area of forests and swamps, Szczęsnowicz has gotten to work helping to collect clothing and prepare food for them.

  • Why 49ers waived Jalen Hurd after three injury-riddled seasons

    Kyle Shanahan opened up about why the 49ers finally decided to cut ties with Jalen Hurd this week.

  • Kuwait's emir grants pardons and reduced sentences to dissidents

    Kuwait's emir issued two decrees on Saturday granting pardons and reduced sentences to 35 dissidents, meeting a key demand of opposition lawmakers locked in a months-long standoff with the government. Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah paved the way in October for an amnesty for politicians and former MPs, which the opposition has made a condition to end a political impasse holding up planned fiscal reforms in the wealthy Gulf state. Published in the Official Bulletin, the decree scrapped jail terms given to 11 politicians including Musallam al-Barrak, Jamaan al-Harbesh and Faisal al-Muslim, who were sentenced for storming the parliament building during the 2011 Arab Spring protests.

  • Colwell: On infrastructure, Transportation Secretary Buttigieg will use his street smarts

    How he meets the national challenges will determine his political future and how successfully the nation tackles long-neglected problems.

  • Five vital lines in the COP26 climate agreement

    The COP26 Glasgow Climate Pact left many activists disappointed but still represents progress on key issues.