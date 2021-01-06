Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has selected Merrick Garland, a federal appeals court judge who in 2016 was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court, as his attorney general, two people familiar with the selection process said Wednesday.

Biden is expected to announce Garland's appointment on Thursday, along with other senior leaders of the department, including former homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco as deputy attorney general and former Justice Department civil rights chief Vanita Gupta as associate attorney general.

In picking Garland, Biden is turning to an experienced judge who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

The pick will force Senate Republicans to contend with the nomination of someone they spurned in 2016 — refusing even to hold hearings when a Supreme Court vacancy arose — but Biden may be banking on Garland's credentials and reputation for moderation to ensure confirmation.

Garland was selected over other finalists including Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. The people familiar with the process spoke on condition of anonymity.

If confirmed, Garland would confront immediate challenges, including an ongoing criminal tax investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter, as well as calls from many Democrats to pursue inquiries into Trump after he leaves office. A special counsel investigation into the origins of the Russia probe also remains open, forcing a new attorney general to decide how to handle it and what to make public.

Garland would also inherit a Justice Department that has endured a tumultuous four years and would likely need to focus on not only civil rights issues and an overhaul of national policing policies after months of mass protests over the deaths of Black Americans at the hand of law enforcement.

It was unclear how Garland’s selection would be received by Black and Latino advocates who had advocated for a Black attorney general or for someone with a background in civil rights causes and criminal justice reform.

Garland would also return to a Justice Department radically different than the one he left. The Sept. 11 attacks was years away, the department’s national security division had not yet been created and a proliferation of aggressive cyber and counterintelligence threats from foreign adversaries have made counties like China, Russia and North Korea top priorities for federal law enforcement.

But some of the issues from Garland’s first stint at the department persist. Tensions between police and minorities, an issue that flared following the 1992 beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles, remain an urgent concern particularly following a summer of racial unrest that roiled American cities after the May killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

And the FBI has confronted a surge in violent from anti-government and racially motivated extremists. That is a familiar threat to Garland, who as a senior Justice Department official in 1995 helped manage the federal government’s response to the bombing of a government building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people. The bomber, Timothy McVeigh, who was later executed.

Garland has called the work the “most important thing I have done” and was known for keeping a framed photo of Oklahoma City’s Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in his courthouse office in Washington.

At the time of the bombing, Garland was 42 and principal associate deputy attorney general, a top lieutenant to Attorney General Janet Reno. He was chosen to go to Oklahoma City, the highest-ranking Justice Department official there, and led the prosecution for a month until a permanent lead prosecutor was named.

Garland was selected over other contenders for the job including former Alabama senator Doug Jones, who lost his Senate seat last month, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

It is rare but not unprecedented for attorneys general to have previously served as judges. It happened in 2007 when President George W. Bush picked Michael Mukasey, a former federal judge in Manhattan, for the job. Eric Holder, President Barack Obama’s first attorney general, had also previously been a Superior Court judge.

Garland was put forward by former President Barack Obama for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016 following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, but Republicans refused to hold hearings in the final year of Obama’s term. The vacancy was later filled by Justice Neil Gorsuch during the Trump administration.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to let the nomination move forward in the Senate in the final months of Obama’s tenure. He was criticized by Democrats this fall when he took the opposite approach toward confirming President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett. He said the difference this time around was that the White House and Senate were controlled by the same political parties.

One year later, after the firing of FBI Director James Comey, McConnell actually floated Garland’s name as a replacement for that position, though Garland was said to be not interested.

Garland has been on the federal appeals court in Washington since 1997. Before that, he had worked in private practice, as well as a federal prosecutor, a senior official in the Justice Department’s criminal division and as the principle associate deputy attorney general.

Latest Stories

  • Democrats inch closer to retaking the U.S. Senate as Warnock declared the winner in Georgia runoff and Ossoff pulls ahead

    Democrats were on the verge of taking control of the U.S. Senate early Wednesday morning after Raphael Warnock was declared the winner in his Georgia runoff election with GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Jon Ossoff pulled into the lead in his race with Republican Sen. David Perdue.

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2018 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • AdZagline

    What an Online College Degree Should Cost in 2019

    This site allows you to compare different online colleges and compare tuition rates, see which degrees are offered, and so much more. Search ads now.

  • In Mike Pence, US evangelicals had their '24-karat-gold' man in the White House. Loyalty may tarnish that legacy

    Mike Pence has remained one of the only constants in the often chaotic Trump administration.Variously described as “vanilla,” “steady” and loyal to the point of being “sycophantic,” he is, in the words of one profile, an “everyman’s man with Midwest humility and approachability,” and in another, a “61-year-old, soft-spoken, deeply religious man.”But that humility and loyalty are being tested as his tenure as vice president draws to an end. “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us,” Trump told supporters at a rally on Monday, seemingly under the mistaken belief that Pence can overturn the election result as he presides over the Electoral College vote count at a joint session of Congress today. Balancing the ticketThroughout the past four years, the vice president has offered a striking contrast to the mercurial, abrasive temperament of his commander in chief. Indeed, in his acceptance speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention, Pence joked that he’d been chosen because Trump, with his “large personality,” “colorful style,” and “lots of charisma,” was “looking for some balance on the ticket.” Commentators have attributed Pence’s steadiness to his Hoosier roots and his “savvy political operator” skills. But it is his religious beliefs that perhaps inform his politics and style more than anything else; as Pence has oft repeated, he is “a Christian, conservative and Republican – in that order.” In a 2011 profile during Pence’s run for Indiana governor, noted state political columnist Brian Howey remarked, “Pence doesn’t just wear his faith on his sleeve, he wears the whole Jesus jersey.”It isn’t a characterization that Pence has shied away from. “My Christian faith is at the very heart of who I am,” Pence said during the 2016 vice presidential debate.Richard Land, former president of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission and current president of Southern Evangelical Seminary in Charlotte, told the Atlantic in 2018, “Mike Pence is the 24-karat-gold model of what we want in an evangelical politician. I don’t know anyone who’s more consistent in bringing his evangelical Christian worldview to public policy.” But as a scholar of U.S. religion and culture, I believe that Pence’s faith and political identities are more complex than these statements suggest. In fact, one can trace three distinct conversion experiences in his biography. Three-point conversionGrowing up in an Irish Catholic family with five siblings, working-class roots and Democratic political commitments, Pence attended Catholic school, served as an altar boy at his family’s church, idolized John F. Kennedy and was a youth coordinator for the local Democratic Party in his teens.It was as a freshman at Hanover College in 1978 that Pence experienced an evangelical conversion while attending a music festival in Kentucky billed as the “Christian Woodstock.”For some years afterward he remained active in the Catholic Church, attending Mass regularly, serving as a youth minister and seriously considering joining the priesthood. At the same time, he and his future wife Karen were part of a demographic shift of Americans who “had grown up Catholic and still loved many things about the Catholic Church, but also really loved the concept of having a very personal relationship with Christ,” as a close friend put it.By the mid-1990s he was a married father of three who identified as a “born-again, evangelical Catholic,” an unusual term that has caused some consternation among both evangelicals and Catholics.In subsequent interviews, Pence has spoken freely about how his 1978 conversion gave him a “personal relationship with Jesus Christ” that “changed everything.” But he has tended to avoid labeling his religious views when pressed, referring to himself as a “pretty ordinary Christian” who “cherishes his Catholic upbringing.” He has attended nondenominational evangelical churches with his family since at least 1995. Pence’s political conversion was more clear cut. Though he voted for Jimmy Carter in the 1980 presidential election, he quickly came to embrace Ronald Reagan’s economic and social conservatism and his populist appeal. In a 2016 speech at the Reagan Library, Pence credited Reagan with inspiring him to “leave the party of my youth and become a Republican like he did.” “His broad-shouldered leadership changed my life,” he said. Pence has frequently compared Trump to Reagan, arguing that they have the same “broad shoulders.”Pence ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 1988 and 1990, and the second bruising loss precipitated a third conversion, this time in political style. In a 1991 published essay titled “Confessions of a Negative Campaigner,” he described himself as a sinner and wrote of his “conversion” to the belief that “negative campaigning is wrong.” Between 1992 and 1999, Pence honed his blend of family values and fiscal conservatism in an eponymous conservative talk show.The show’s popularity provided a springboard to a successful run for Congress in 2000. During his six terms in the House, Pence acquired a reputation for “unalloyed traditional conservatism” and principled opposition to Republican Party leadership on issues like No Child Left Behind and Medicare prescription drug expansion. Religious actsIn addition to his “unsullied” reputation as a “culture warrior,” he also attracted attention for following the “Billy Graham Rule” of avoiding meeting with women alone and avoiding events where alcohol was served when his wife was not present. During the 2016 vice presidential debate, Pence said that his entire career in public service stems from a commitment to “live out” his religious beliefs, “however imperfectly.”One of those beliefs is his opposition to abortion, grounded in his reading of particular biblical passages. As a congressman in 2007, he was the first to sponsor legislation defunding Planned Parenthood, and did so repeatedly until the first defunding bill passed in 2011. “I long for the day when Roe v. Wade is sent to the ash heap of history,” he said at the time.In 2016, over the objections of many Republican state representatives, he signed the most restrictive set of anti-abortion measures in the country into law, making him a conservative hero. Among other things, the bill prevented women from terminating pregnancies for reasons including fetal disability such as Down syndrome. Although opponents succeeded in getting the bill overturned in the courts, Indiana is still seen as one of the most anti-abortion states in America.As vice president, Pence also cast the tie-breaking Senate vote to allow states to withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood in 2017.Pence has also been an outspoken opponent of LGBTQ rights. He opposed the inclusion of sexual orientation in hate crimes legislation and the end of the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. He likewise supported both state and federal constitutional amendments to ban same-sex marriage, and expressed disappointment at the 2015 Obergefell decision, which required all states to recognize such unions.At the same time he has been a strong supporter of “religious freedom,” particularly for Christians.In March 2015, as Indiana governor, he signed the state’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act “to ensure that religious liberty is fully protected.” The act ignited a firestorm of nationwide controversy: Critics alleged that it would allow for individuals and businesses to legally discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community. Under pressure from LGBTQ activists, liberals, business owners and moderate Republicans, Pence signed an amendment a week later stipulating that it did not authorize discrimination. Staked reputationPence’s religious and political biography mirrors key political and religious shifts over the past 40 years, from the rise of the religious right and its growing influence in the Republican Party to the conservative coalition of evangelicals and Catholics across denominational lines, to the legacy of the “outsider” celebrity president.These threads converge in Mike Pence, whose “24-karat,” “unalloyed” conservative credentials were instrumental in rallying evangelical voters behind Trump in the 2016 election and who has staked his political future on continuing to defend him.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Deborah Whitehead, University of Colorado Boulder.Read more: * Why Trump’s Senate supporters can’t overturn Electoral College results they don’t like – here’s how the law actually works * What’s next for American evangelicals after Trump leaves office?Deborah Whitehead does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • The Drudge Report thinks Democrats won both Georgia runoff races, control of the Senate

    The Associated Press still hasn't called either of Georgia's Senate races, but Matt Drudge is ready to project that Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have upset both Republican incumbents, demoting Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to minority leader.> Drudge tonight pic.twitter.com/A2qihCMf0M> > — Jon Passantino (@passantino) January 6, 2021Warnock looks very likely to win, with a 36,000-vote lead and nearly all ballots counted, but Ossoff and Perdue are basically tied. "As of Wednesday morning," AP says, "it was too early to call the close races." But since most of the thousands of outstanding votes are in solidly Democratic counties, the Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman predicted that not only would Ossoff beat Perdue, he would likely do so by enough to avoid a recount.> It's not yet assured Ossoff's victory will end up outside GA's 0.5% recount threshold, but it's likely. GASEN> > — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021The New York Times election needles concur.> Per the needles ... pic.twitter.com/6fRZKx6fLr> > — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) January 6, 2021If both Warnock and Ossoff win, the Senate will be tied 50-50. And with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote, Democrats would be in charge of the White House and both chambers of Congress.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

  • Some taxpayers find relief payments sent to wrong account

    A number of taxpayers who use tax preparation services, such as H&R Block and TurboTax, say their second relief payments were sent to the incorrect bank account, forcing them to wait longer for their money. The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing the Economic Impact Payments last week. The IRS said that direct deposit payments would take several days to post to individual accounts but funds were largely available on Monday.

  • AdYahoo mobile

    The Yahoo Mobile Phone. Just $19.99.

    The Yahoo Mobile Phone brings you more Yahoo than ever. With apps like Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports & Yahoo Finance pre-installed.

  • Georgia results could pave way for quick additional U.S. pandemic support

    The odds-on Democratic victory in two U.S. Senate races on Tuesday opens the door to the more robust government spending response economists and others have argued is needed to get the country through the pandemic with as little long-term economic damage to companies and households as possible. While results are not yet official, rising U.S. bond yields showed investors were already pricing in Democratic control of not just the White House, when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in two weeks, but both chambers of the U.S. Congress. It would be the first unified control by Democrats since President Barack Obama took office in January 2009.

  • Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told supporters on Tuesday night that she's certain she'll be able to gain enough votes to defeat her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.With 97 percent of the vote in, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by nearly 36,000 votes. "This is a game of inches," she said during a brief speech. "We're gonna win this election. We're gonna save this country." Loeffler declared that she still has "a path to victory," and will make sure "every legal vote" is counted.Loeffler was appointed to her seat in late 2019, after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She announced Monday night that she will join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republican senators in objecting to the formal Electoral College vote count on Wednesday. They are doing this at the behest of President Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was fraudulent. During her Tuesday night speech, Loeffler said she will head to Washington, D.C., in the morning so she can "fight for this president."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • AdPeople's Justice

    Victims May Be Paid Millions For Using Baby Powder

    $4.69 billion has been awarded to women with ovarian cancer linked to Talcum Powder use. Takes less than a minute to see if you qualify!

  • White House denies Trump planning Scotland trip after Sturgeon tells him he’s not allowed to visit because of Covid

    Country’s first minister warned that playing golf was not ‘essential purpose’ in lockdown

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • AdAstrology Answers

    2021 Will Be Even Crazier - See What's In Store

    If You Think 2020 Was Crazy, Check Out What Is In Store For 2021. Click To See What Next Year Will Bring To You.

  • Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • U.S. attorney in Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the country's most prominent U.S. attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after almost three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives.

  • Adwww.DateMyAge.com

    It’s Never Too Late for Love!

    Meet Your Soulmate! 1000s of Singles are Waiting. Join DateMyAge.com

  • Trump supporters rally near White House awaiting president

    As Congress prepared to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people gathered across from the White House to show their support for President Donald Trump and his baseless claims of election fraud. Trump was expected to address his supporters later in the morning during a rally on the Ellipse. Lou Murray, a life insurance salesman from Boston, said he and many others still hoped Congress and Vice President Mike Pence would not certify the vote.

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • Microsoft employees slam the company for urging Congress to accept Biden's win while also donating to senators who want to overturn the election result

    Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company believes in "democratic principles," but employees publicly accused him of hypocrisy.

  • AdMentertained

    50 Years Later, We Look Back At Iconic 70s Women

    Nothing beats a good 'before and after' photo.

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • Republicans are 'privately furious' at Trump over the Georgia election losses

    Republicans on Wednesday are reeling over the loss of one, probably two Senate seats in Georgia on Tuesday. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff flip both Senate seats, as now expected, the Democrats will take control of the Senate on Jan. 20. And "Republicans, who enabled President Trump with their silence and compliance, are privately furious with him for blowing their Senate majority," Mike Allen reports at Axios. "It's a fitting and predictable end to Trump's reign.""In four years, Trump has lost his presidency, and the House and the Senate for the GOP," Marc Caputo notes at Politico. And "while Trump has a phoenix-like ability to rise from the ashes of his norm-shattering outrages, others just become ash." The "blame game is already burning within the GOP," he adds, but aside from Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — who blamed Trump on CNN — most Republicans "are criticizing Trump anonymously.""Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel," one Republican strategist told Politico. "But when you're relying on someone to win you a Senate race that also lost statewide eight weeks prior, you're not in a position of strength." A senior Senate GOP aide, when asked why Republicans lost on Tuesday, said, "Donald J. Trump." Some Trump allies pushed back, blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for refusing to hold a vote on $2,000 stimulus checks. The Republican candidates, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, also took friendly fire.But many "top Republicans blame Trump for sabotaging what should have been two easy wins — turning off suburban voters with his chaos and craziness, and sowing distrust of the Peach State election machinery with base voters," Axios' Allen writes. Still, "as a curtain call for Trumpism, approximately a dozen senators and 100+ House Republicans today will publicly support an idea that many of them think is idiotic and doomed to fail, as they protest congressional certification of President-elect Biden's victory."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Georgia phone call What will, and might, happen if Democrats sweep Georgia races for a 50-50 Senate Are we witnessing the fall of the United States?

  • ‘Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’: Democrats rejoice over Georgia as Trump goes wild on Twitter

    President launches all-caps Twitter tirade as Democrats celebrate electoral upset victories