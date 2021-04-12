Biden names 2 ex-NSA officials for senior cyber positions

  • FILE - In this June 8, 2013 file photo, Chris Inglis, then deputy director of the National Security Agency testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Inglis is being nominated as the government's first national cyber director at the Department of Homeland Security. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015 file photo, the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington. President Joe Biden has selected two former senior National Security Agency officials for key cyber roles in his administration. Chris Inglis, a former NSA deputy director, is being nominated as the government's first national cyber director. Jen Easterly, a former deputy for counterterrorism at the NSA, has been tapped to run the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
1 / 2

Cybersecurity Appointments

FILE - In this June 8, 2013 file photo, Chris Inglis, then deputy director of the National Security Agency testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Inglis is being nominated as the government's first national cyber director at the Department of Homeland Security. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has selected two former senior National Security Agency officials for key cyber roles in his administration, the White House said Monday.

Chris Inglis, a former NSA deputy director, is being nominated as the government's first national cyber director. Jen Easterly, a former deputy for counterterrorism at the NSA, has been tapped to run the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security.

The appointments come as the Biden administration grapples with the aftermath of the SolarWinds hack, a breach of federal government agencies and American corporations believed to have been carried out by Russian hackers, and with an intrusion targeting Microsoft Exchange email software.

“I’m proud of what we are building across the U.S. government when it comes to cyber," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement announcing Biden’s plan to nominate Inglis and Easterly. “We are determined to protect America’s networks and to meet the growing challenge posed by our adversaries in cyberspace — and this is the team to do it.”

The planned nominations were first reported by The Washington Post.

Recommended Stories

  • Wirecard’s Regulator Faces Criminal Probe as Scandal Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- The scandal over the collapse of Wirecard AG expanded as German financial regulator BaFin faces a criminal probe into how it oversaw the payment processor and whether some of the agency’s staff illegally traded the stock.Frankfurt prosecutors said Monday they opened the probe after reviewing information collected from BaFin in February when they visited the regulator’s offices.For now, no individual suspects have been identified, Nadja Niesen, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors, said in an email. The case targets potential violations of Germany’s stock market rules, she added.In a rare example of an investigation into the activities of a European regulatory authority, prosecutors stepped in after receiving complaints from citizens. They claimed that BaFin failed to properly handle the Wirecard scandal, including a short-selling ban in early 2019.Niesen said the complaints allege that BaFin’s failures took place in 2019 and 2020 and that the staff’s trades were made from 2018 to 2020.BaFin declined to comment. It filed a criminal complaint of its own with prosecutors in Stuttgart in January against a member of staff over suspected insider trading in Wirecard shares.Wirecard collapsed in June last year after saying that 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in cash probably never existed, sparking a parliamentary inquiry into how BaFin and other authorities handled one of the country’s biggest-ever corporate scandals.At issue is why the regulator took actions that benefited the member of Germany’s benchmark DAX Index, including the short-selling ban, but failed to detect the fraud after multiple warnings.(Updates with details of complaints from public in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Democrats confront fragile majorities as Congress returns with big plans

    The party's narrowing margins in Congress will test its ability to stay unified to pass Biden's sweeping infrastructure proposal.

  • Former Trump lawyer apologizes to ex-CISA head Chris Krebs for "inappropriate statements"

    Former Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova issued an apology Thursday to former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs for previously saying Krebs "should be drawn and quartered" and "taken out at dawn and shot."State of play: The apology comes four months after Krebs sued diGenova, the Trump campaign and Newsmax Media for defamation and emotional distress.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.diGenova had been responding to an appearance by Krebs on "60 minutes," during which the former CISA head disputed former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. What they're saying: "During the show, I made regrettable statements regarding Christopher Krebs, which many interpreted as a call for violence against him," diGenova said."A few days later on Newsmax, I apologized for my grossly inappropriate statements, and today I reiterate my public apology to Mr. Krebs and his family for any harm my words caused.""Given today's political climate, I should have more carefully expressed my criticism of Mr. Krebs, who was just doing his job," he concluded.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • John Oliver Hilariously Predicts When Matt Gaetz Will Reveal All

    The "Last Week Tonight" host ripped the Trump-loving lawmaker for allegedly putting evidence of his liaisons on Venmo.

  • Will Smith film departs Georgia over voting restrictions

    Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua have pulled production of their runaway slave drama “Emancipation” from Georgia over the state's recently enacted law restricting voting access. The film is the largest and most high profile Hollywood production to depart the state since Georgia's Republican-controlled state Legislature passed a law that introduced stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limited drop boxes and gave the State Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials. In a joint statement, Smith and Fuqua — who are both producers on the project — said they felt compelled to move the production out of Georgia.

  • Roads, bridges ... and caregivers? Why Biden is pushing a 'radical shift' to redefine infrastructure

    Caregiving is one of the most notable examples of how Biden expanded the traditional definition of infrastructure in his $2 trillion jobs plan.

  • Liz Cheney holds off on calling for Matt Gaetz's resignation, says allegations are 'sickening'

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) didn't have much to say when CBS News' Margaret Brennan asked her about her colleague and leading critic, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), aside from the fact that the allegations against him are "sickening." Gaetz is the subject of multiple investigations from the Justice Department and the House Ethics Committee centered around whether he violated sex trafficking laws and, separately, whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. Some lawmakers, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), have called for Gaetz to resign, but Cheney wasn't tipping her hand on that front, telling Brennan that she wouldn't comment any further since the investigations are ongoing. Republican @RepLizCheney on allegations against colleague Rep. Matt Gaetz that he violated sex trafficking laws: “As the mother of daughters, the charges are sickening." Pressed if Gaetz should step down from his seat, Cheney tells @margbrennan "no comment" pic.twitter.com/WOtAT0UU9a — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 11, 2021 Gaetz has been one of the ringleaders in the push to oust Cheney from her GOP leadership role and even from Congress altogether after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Nearly 40% of Marines decline COVID-19 vaccine, prompting some Democrats to urge Biden to set mandate for military

    Nearly 40% of U.S. Marines offered the COVID-19 vaccine have refused it, the Pentagon says. Some lawmakers have suggested a mandate for the military.

  • Prince Harry praises Philip for 'dedication to Granny'

    Prince Harry praised his grandfather Prince Philip for providing unparalleled devotion and dedication to Queen Elizabeth, his "Granny", and said he would be sorely missed by the nation and the world. Releasing a statement on his return to Britain from his home in the United States ahead of Philip's funeral on Saturday, Harry said the Duke of Edinburgh had been a man of "service, honour and great humour". "So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself."

  • Vote for Texas Rangers star of the game after another loss to San Diego Padres

    The Rangers were shut out for the second time in the series, which made Mike Foltynewicz a tough-luck loser.

  • Waging War on Coronaviruses Sounds Good but It’s Bad Science

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty, /Boris SV/GettySome would say coronaviruses are our mortal enemy. After all, tens of millions of Americans have contracted COVID-19 and hundreds of thousands have died. Similarly, tens of millions have lost their jobs and hundreds of thousands of businesses have closed. One estimate puts the total cost of the pandemic at $16 trillion, roughly equal to the nation’s total annual economic output.We have declared war on such foes in the past. President Lyndon Johnson did so on poverty in 1964, President Nixon did the same for cancer in 1971, and Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker declared war on inflation in 1979. In doing so, they implied that such scourges could be vanquished, recalling U.S. victories in the world wars.In some cases, we have in fact achieved what looks like total victory over infectious diseases. For example, smallpox once killed about 30 percent of the people it infected, a far higher rate than the 1-2 percent fatality rate of COVID-19. Centuries ago, smallpox decimated civilizations such as the Aztecs. Yet thanks to a worldwide vaccination program, the World Health Organization declared the disease eradicated in 1980.The U.S. Is Doing a Lousy Job of Tracking COVID VariantsIt is unlikely that we could achieve a similar feat with the coronavirus. For one thing, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, belongs to but one of at least four genuses of coronavirus, which contain dozens of species. Coronaviruses infect many wild species, such as birds, bats, and pigs, as well as domesticated dogs and cats. Smallpox virus, by contrast, naturally infects only humans.In fact, coronaviruses have been infecting human beings for thousands of years, at least. Four types of the virus produce generally mild disease resembling the common cold. It is only in the last 20 years that more dangerous human coronavirus infections have been identified, including MERS-CoV2 and the first SARS-CoV.Even as we struggle with the daily fear, sadness, loneliness, and exhaustion that COVID-19 has wrought, it is important for us to try to view the situation with a wide lens and, as much as we are able, take the long view. It is quite possible, perhaps even probable, that the relatively harmless forms of human coronavirus infection were once more deadly.While it doesn’t mean we should do nothing—we need to keep mask mandates in place, and continue to socially distance, and get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible—the problem with declaring war on COVID-19 is that coronaviruses are impossible to vanquish. They are too numerous, too widespread across the animal kingdom, and too protean. With time, we may design better anti-viral drugs or develop herd immunity through growing numbers of natural infections and vaccinations. Yet even when COVID-19 fades, coronaviruses are here to stay.And viruses are not entirely bad actors. For example, they have been major drivers of evolution. Viruses can transmit genetic material from one organism to another, and they induce changes in the functions of cells seeking to resist infection. We would not be here without them. Quite recently, researchers have engineered viruses that can kill different types of cancer cells.The same can be said for other types of infectious microbes, such as fungi and bacteria. Without fungi, human beings could not make bread and wine. And while some bacteria cause dreaded diseases such as bubonic plague, others are vital to health. Vitamin K, which is essential for normal blood clotting, is synthesized by normal intestinal bacteria.It is not just that individual fungi and bacteria are good. We need a whole array of such organisms to remain healthy. Medications such as antibiotics, which are used to treat harmful infections, can end up killing many forms of good bacteria too, with the result that the skin, the respiratory tract, or the gut is left open for colonization by bad actors.Biomedically speaking, the good neighbors among our microbial flora keep the bad neighbors at bay. This is one reason that the overuse of antibiotics and the routine use of antibacterial soaps cause more harm than good. In patients who have developed life-threatening C. difficile infections after antibiotic treatment, fecal transplants have been introduced as means of restoring bacterial balance.In short, a war on viruses, fungi, and bacteria would prove unwinnable, and many apparent victories might turn out to inflict as much harm on the victors as the vanquished. Some of these harms are foreseeable, but we still have a great deal to learn about the complex and delicate balances between microbes and human beings.Instead of picturing human beings in white hats and microbes in black hats, we need to think of ourselves as neighbors in the same biological neighborhood. Warfare and eradication are self-defeating metaphors that need to be replaced by visions of a better informed and prepared but ultimately more peaceful coexistence.Richard Gunderman, MD, Ph.D., Chancellor’s Professor of Radiology, Pediatrics, Medical Education, Philosophy, Liberal Arts, Philanthropy, and Medical Humanities and Health Studies at Indiana University, is the author of Contagion: Plagues, Pandemics and Cures from the Black Death to Covid-19 and Beyond.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Race at Martinsville postponed for rain. NASCAR will try again Sunday

    The Cup Series completed 42 laps after a long rain delay and before the skies opened up again Saturday night.

  • Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Store Is an Ode to Oakland

    The cookbook author worked with Christine Lin of Bay Area design firm Form + Field to create a home-goods store meets café and event space that is soft, inviting, and full of local flair

  • Carnival-loving, eloquent Soeder wants to be Germany's first Bavarian chancellor

    Dismissed for decades by critics as a country bumpkin who loves silly carnival costumes, Bavarian leader Markus Soeder said on Sunday that he was willing to run as the conservative candidate for German chancellor, provided he had the bloc's full backing. Angela Merkel, who has clocked up four election victories and led Europe's biggest economy for 16 years, is not standing for a fifth term when Germany goes to the polls in September. This means the parliamentary bloc formed by her Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister party, Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), must decide on a candidate.

  • McConnell praises Biden's response to Myanmar coup

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime advocate of democracy in Myanmar, told Politico Monday the Biden administration is "trying to do the right thing" in responding to the Myanmar military coup.What he's saying: "On the domestic front, I have not yet witnessed something that I’ve been happy about," McConnell said. "But in this area, I think their instincts are good. I think they’re trying to do the right thing."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: President Biden has consulted McConnell on the U.S.' response to the takeover in Myanmar, which has led police and military to kill over 700 people since February, Politico reports. The Republican senator, an ally to Myanmar's democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called on the Biden administration to address the coup at the United Nations Security Council to ensure international attention.“Our ability to influence this from halfway around the world is limited,” he said. “But we do have tools.”"The lion share of the burden is on the State Department and the administration," he added. "But in any way that congressional action needs to be a part of this: Count me in."A former top State Department official who used to work with McConnell's staff told Politico McConnell has been "frustrated at times that, on both sides of the aisle, the White House and the State Department hasn't always come up with effective Burma policies."The big picture: The Biden administration has meted out a number of sanctions on Myanmar military officials in response, suspending trade engagement and imposing export controls.But the violence hasn't abated in Myanmar. On Saturday, security forces killed at least 82 pro-democracy protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.Go deeper: UN envoy says "a bloodbath is imminent" in MyanmarMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said he quit days before the Derek Chauvin trial because he thinks protesters will 'burn the city down' no matter the case's outcome

    The former sergeant told Insider that he believed there would be rioting at the close of Chauvin's murder trial and that he feared getting killed.

  • The Latest: Matsuyama hopes to be pioneer for Japanese golf

    Hideki Matsuyama has delivered golf-mad Japan the grandest and greenest prize of all. A decade after Matsuyama made a sterling debut as the best amateur at Augusta National, he claimed the ultimate trophy with a victory in the Masters. Matsuyama becomes the first Japanese winner of a men's major championship.

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said Derek Chauvin violated protocol kneeling on George Floyd's neck, but he doesn't think the officer committed a crime

    The former officer, who spoke with Insider on condition of anonymity, said he believed Floyd died of a drug overdose.

  • 'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

    La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate. Experts called it a “huge explosion” that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks. “It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press.

  • Police officer accused of pepper-spraying Black and Latino Army officer in Virginia fired

    A Windsor police officer accused of pepper-spraying a Black and Latino military officer and forcing him to the ground in December has been fired.