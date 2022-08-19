Biden names new director of White House management and administration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has appointed Dave Noble, currently chief of staff for the Peace Corps, to oversee management and administration of the White House, a White House official said on Friday.

Noble, who will hold the title of director of White House Management and Administration and Office of Administration and assistant to the president, replaces Anne Filipic.

During the Obama administration, Noble served as deputy director of the White House personnel office.

Filipic joined the White House in January 2021 after a job with the Obama Foundation.

