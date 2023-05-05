Biden Names Neera Tanden to Replace Susan Rice as Domestic Policy Advisor

Neera Tanden will replace Susan Rice as chief of the domestic policy council, the White House announced Friday.

As President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda hits stormy weather with a Republican-controlled House and a razor-thin majority in the Senate, the president will turn to Tanden, ex-president of the Center for American Progress, a progressive think tank, and a former nominee to helm the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden’s nomination to the post was sunk in 2021 on account of past interpersonal difficulties and a lengthy list of unprofessional tweets.

“For over two years, Susan Rice has helped craft and implement my domestic policy agenda and our country owes a debt of gratitude for her history-making public service,” explained Biden in a press release. “I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education.”

After Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) joined Republicans in vocally opposing Tanden as OMB director and others like Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) remained mum, her nomination was pulled, with Tanden instead joining the White House as a senior advisor. She was later named staff secretary and has now secured the coveted role of leading the domestic policy council — a role which does not require Senate confirmation.

Biden applauded Tanden for being a key architect of the Affordable Care Act and helping to drive key domestic policies including clean-energy subsidies and gun control. “While growing up, Neera relied on some of the critical programs that she will oversee as Domestic Policy Advisor, and I know those insights will serve my Administration and the American people well,” Biden said.

The White House also said that Stefanie Feldman will be the new White House staff secretary and Zayn Siddique will be promoted to principal deputy of the domestic policy council.

