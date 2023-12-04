Biden names SC campaign staff two months ahead of first-in-the-nation primary

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has set his South Carolina team two months ahead of the first-in-the-nation Democratic presidential primary.

The Biden-Harris campaign hired Scott Harriford as South Carolina state director, Clay Middleton as a senior advisor, Jalisa Washington Price as a senior advisor and Brady Quirk-Garvan an advisor.

The staff announcements come as Biden faces two other candidates in the Feb. 3 South Carolina Democratic Primary: U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

South Carolina leads off the Democratic nominating process next year as a nod to the state’s Black voters, which make up a key demographic for the party’s base.

Harriford is a principal at Hilltop Public Solutions and previously was a political appointee at the Small Business Administration and served as the White House liaison.

Harriford worked on the 2020 Biden campaign as the South Carolina political director, when Biden won the state’s first-in-the-South primary after losing the first three nominating contests. Harriford also worked for former 1st District Congressman Joe Cunningham as a senior field director and was deputy political director for James Smith’s 2018 campaign for governor.

Middleton was a senior advisor for the Democratic National Committee. During the 2020 cycle, Middleton worked as a senior advisor for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s presidential campaign and a House legislative advisor for the Biden-Harris transition team. He also ran for mayor in Charleston this year.

Price most recently was the political and advocacy vice president at iHeartMedia. She also worked on the 2020 Biden-Harris presidential campaign.

Quirk-Garvan has worked in South Carolina politics for 20 years and previously served chairman of the Charleston County Democratic Party for five years. He also worked on President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign in Ohio.

“South Carolina Democrats have been the best preparers of our party’s nominees for decades and we are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to continue playing this historic role in nominating Joe Biden for reelection next year,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, who is serving as a Biden-Harris campaign co-chair. “This seasoned, skillful South Carolina team will lead the Biden-Harris coalition to victory in South Carolina and the nation in 2024.”