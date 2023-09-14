Biden names US special envoy for Ukraine's economic recovery

U.S. President Joe Biden has appointed Penny Pritzker as the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Sept. 14.

Pritzker will be tasked with coordinating international efforts to help boost Ukraine’s recovery.

“She will work with Ukraine’s government, international partners, and the private sector to accelerate Ukraine's economic transformation,” Blinken said in a Twitter post.

A former U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Pritzker also comes from a family with Ukrainian roots.

On June 21, Blinken previously said the United States would offer more than $1.3 billion towards Ukraine's economic recovery.

Additionally, Ukraine is already benefitting from multi-billion financial assistance programs from the International Monetary Fund and the European Union.

