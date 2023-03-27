Biden on Nashville school shooting: 'It's just sick'

Good Morning America

Just as the school week began across the country Monday, news broke that another school shooting was unfolding in the United States. On Monday morning, according to officials, three children and three staff members were shot and killed at the Covenant School, a private Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade, in Nashville, Tennessee. The deadly shooting is one of the nearly 130 mass shootings that have taken place so far this year in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more victims are shot or killed, not including the shooter.