Biden on Nashville school shooting: 'It's just sick'

President Joe Biden addressed the school shooting Monday in Nashville that killed three students and three adults, calling it "sick," and renewing his call on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban. (March 27)

  • White House On Nashville Shooting: ‘How Many More Children Have To Be Murdered Before Republicans In Congress Step Up?’ – Update

    UPDATE, with Biden comments: President Joe Biden once again called on Congress to pass the assault weapons ban, describing today’s school shooting in Nashville as “sick” and “a family’s worst nightmare.” After commending Nashville police for responding to the shooting “within minutes,” Biden went on to say, “We have to do more to stop gun […]

  • Biden calls for assault weapons ban after Nashville shooting

    U.S. President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban after six people, including three children, were killed in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, the White House said. "I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban."

  • Nashville school shooting: Authorities provide update

    Three children and three adults were gunned down on Monday by a female shooting suspect at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to officials.

  • How to talk to children about school shootings after 6 people killed at Nashville school

    Just as the school week began across the country Monday, news broke that another school shooting was unfolding in the United States. On Monday morning, according to officials, three children and three staff members were shot and killed at the Covenant School, a private Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade, in Nashville, Tennessee. The deadly shooting is one of the nearly 130 mass shootings that have taken place so far this year in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more victims are shot or killed, not including the shooter.

  • Timeline: How the Nashville shooting at Covenant School unfolded

    Three children and three adults were killed in a mass shooting at the Covenant School outside Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. Here is the timeline of what we know took place, according to investigators. 10:13 a.m.: Nashville Police receive a call of an active shooter inside Covenant School.

  • Nashville school shooting: 6 killed including 3 students, shooter dead

    Three students and three adults were fatally shot Monday at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said.

  • Nashville school shooting: Six killed by female shooter in Tennessee

    Nashville police say the shooter was a 28-year-old woman who may have been a former student.

  • Mother confronts officials in Nashville after shooting

    "Are you tired of this?" the woman said.

  • Adults Seen Running Toward Nashville School Following Shooting

    Police confirmed three children and three adults were killed by a shooter who attacked Covenant School in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood on Monday morning, March 27.The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooter, identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman, was engaged by police officers and killed.The victims were identified by police as three students and three adult staff members of Covenant School.Parents with children at the school were told were gather at Woodmont Baptist School, located at 2100 Woodmont Boulevard.Videos filmed by Kelly Stooksberry show multiple adult civilians running along Hillsboro Pike in the direction of the school on Monday. The road was partially blocked by authorities around one mile from the school.This is a developing story. Credit: Kelly Stooksberry via Storyful

  • Female shooter kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school attack - Police

    STORY: Police began receiving calls of a shooter at The Covenant School at 10:13 a.m.. Officers could hear gunfire coming from the school's second floor, Don Aaron, a spokesperson for Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, told reporters.The shooter had at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun, Aaron said. Two officers from a five-member team shot at her in what Aaron described as a lobby area and she was dead by 10:27 a.m..Besides the deceased, no one else was shot, Aaron said.The Covenant School, founded in 2001, is a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville with about 200 students, according to the school's website. The school serves preschool through 6th graders and held an active shooter training program in 2022, WTVF-TV reported.

  • ‘We need to do something’: White House calls for action after Tennessee school shooting

    President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass a renewed assault weapons ban and said schools need more protection without seeing their facilities ‘ turned into prisons’

  • Shooter kills 6 at Tennessee Christian school

    Authorities say three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a private Christian grade school in Nashville, and the female shooter also died after being shot by police. (March 27)

  • Emergency vehicles respond to Nashville school shooting

    STORY: The woman had at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun, police said.The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department began receiving calls at 10:13 a.m. of a shooter at The Covenant School, which teaches children up to sixth grade (around 12 years old). Officers could hear gunfire coming from the school's second floor, Don Aaron, a police spokesperson, told reporters.Two officers from a five-member team shot at her in what Aaron described as a lobby area and she was dead by 10:27 a.m..

  • New details revealed about the suspected Nashville school shooter

    Three children and three adults were gunned down on Monday by a female shooting suspect at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to officials.

  • The Nashville shooter who killed 6 people at Covenant School was a woman. Mass shooters are almost always men, experts say.

    The Nashville shooter was a 28-year-old woman, police said. But data shows the majority of mass shootings are committed by men, usually between 18-25.

