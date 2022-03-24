Biden: NATO has 'never been more united' than today

Reuters Videos
STORY: Nestle bowed to international pressure Wednesday (March 23), announcing it will suspend several brands including KitKat and Nesquik in Russia.The move comes just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the world's biggest consumer goods company for continuing to operate in the country.Nestle has faced backlash from consumers and activist groups, as well as politicians for not fully pulling out of Russia after the conflict began in Ukraine. The Swiss firm has said repeatedly that it will continue to provide Russia with essentials, such as infant food. It previously said it had halted non-essential exports and imports from Russia, stopped all advertising, and suspended capital investment. It also said it was not making a profit in the country.A spokesperson said Nestle would now suspend the vast majority of pre-war trade categories, such as coffee and pet food.Nestle said in a statement that it stands with the people of Ukraine and its 5,800 employees there, and will continue to pay its Russian workers.