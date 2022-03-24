Biden: NATO has 'never been more united' than today

Moments after meeting with NATO leaders on Russia's war against Ukraine, President Joe Biden said the alliance "has never been more united." Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was banking on NATO being split, but he got the opposite. (March 24)

