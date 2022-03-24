Biden: NATO has 'never been more united' than today

Reuters Videos

STORY: Shares of Uber jumped on Thursday after the ride-hailing giant said it reached a deal to list all New York City taxis on its app, a move that could help the company overcome a driver shortage in its biggest U.S. market. New York City has for years been a battleground between Uber and yellow taxi drivers, who have long protested the company on the grounds that it disrupted the industry and slashed their earnings. The deal would see Uber work with taxi software companies Creative Mobile Technologies and Curb, whose apps together account for all the yellow cabs in New York city. In a statement, Curb said the partnership will "add tens of thousands of vehicles to the Uber platform in New York City and beyond." The deal is likely to bring cab drivers more business at a time when the spike in gas prices has added to the woes of an industry already reeling from a global health crisis.Uber said it now has more drivers on its platform in the U.S. than at any point during the past two years and that the fuel price surge had not impacted its driver base.Uber shares popped 5.5% at the open but had pared some of those gains by mid-morning. Meanwhile, shares of rival Lyft fell, shedding more than 3% at one point in early trading.