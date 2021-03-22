Biden news - live: President faces criticism over border strategy ‘disaster’ as Trump rants about Dr Seuss

Jon Sharman and Joe Sommerlad
·1 min read
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House after a trip to Camp David

Shocking photographs of life inside a US Customs and Border Protection facility have been released to Axios by Texas Democratic congressman Henry Cuellar to illustrate the plight of the more than 800 children currently being held at the US-Mexico border, placing Joe Biden under pressure to resolve a situation he has blamed on the policies of the preceding Donald Trump administration.

Mr Trump has meanwhile returned to the limelight by attacking “cancel culture” and China in an interview with Fox News.

He has also announced he is backing Jody Hice in his challenge to Brad Raffensperger as the former seeks to become Georgia’s next secretary of state, a move widely seen as revenge for the latter refusing to help the former president “find” enough votes to turn the Peach State in his favour after it was won by Mr Biden in last November’s presidential election.

Read more:

