Biden news - live: ‘Act now’ on Covid relief, says president as Trump impeachment divides Republicans OLD

President Joe Biden is urging Congress to "act now" on his $1.9tn Covid-19 relief proposal, saying there is an "overwhelming" consensus among economists that a stimulus package is needed to help Americans hardest hit by the pandemic.

Mr Biden said Democrat lawmakers must take action with or without cooperation from their Republican colleagues, adding that the cost of inaction in this "unique moment" is "high".

“I support passing Covid relief with support from Republicans, if we can get it," Mr Biden told lawmakers last night. "But the Covid relief has to pass with no ifs, ands or buts,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party remains split over former president Donald Trump's impeachment.

Senate minority whip, John Thune, said Mr Trump's actions in the lead up to the Capitol riot were "indefensible", although the South Dakota lawmaker was hesitant when asked by CNN what should be done with the former president. "Well, that's a good question," he said. "One way, obviously, would be in a court of law."

Marjorie Taylor Greene, on the other hand, is sticking to her guns and flat out denying that the former president had anything to do with the riot that left five people dead. "President Trump did not cause the attack on the Capitol on 6 January," she told supporters earlier this week.

In other developments, Congresswoman Cori Bush is requesting that her office is moved away from Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene for her own "team's safety".

Ms Bush, representative for Missouri's 1st congressional district, said she and her staff had been "berated" by Ms Greene, representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district.

"I didn't move my office out of fear," she said. "I moved my office because I’m here to do a job for the people of St Louis. "What I cannot do is continue to look over my shoulder wondering if a white supremacist in Congress is conspiring against me and my team. Our focus is St. Louis."

Ms Greene, an avid supporter of Donald Trump, has previously expressed support for the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory and has been accused of racism.

The newly-appointed lawmaker is refusing to resign after social media videos emerged appearing to show her voice support for 9/11 and other conspiracy theories.

