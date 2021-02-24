Biden news - live: AOC blasts president’s migrant camp as Romney predicts Trump 2024 nomination ‘landslide’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Middleton,Justin Vallejo and Adam Withnall
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau met virtually on Tuesday to discuss a number of issues (REUTERS)
Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau met virtually on Tuesday to discuss a number of issues (REUTERS)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has strongly criticised the Biden administration after reports they are reopening a child migration detention facility in Texas, as Mitt Romney claims Donald Trump would easily win the 2024 GOP nomination.

Mr Biden has previously called the child camps on the US-Mexico border “horrific” and promised during his 2020 election campaign to end the use of the facilities, but The Washington Post reported that the child detention centre in Texas is being reopened due capacity at other facilities due to Covid.

Taking to Twitter AOC said: “This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay - no matter the administration or party.”

It comes as Senator Mitt Romney has predicted that Donald Trump would win the 2024 presidential nomination for the Republican party, if he chose to run.

‘I don’t know if he’ll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he will win the nomination,’ the senator stated.

Meanwhile, Senators on Tuesday heard harrowing testimonies from top security officials as they probe the law enforcement failures that allowed a mob of Trump supporters to storm the Capitol building on January 6.

Trump made $1.6 billion while president, report says

Trump Jr criticises ‘people’s republic of New York’

Eric Trump blames ‘Biden policies’ for Texas freeze

Biden leads memorial for nation’s Covid-19 victims

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration reopens Trump-era facility for migrant children

    The Biden administration reopened a temporary facility for unaccompanied migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas, on Monday, the Washington Post reports.Why it matters: Officials say the camp is necessary because of an uptick in migrant children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has reduced the federal government's capacity to house children before they can be reunited with sponsors.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDozens of migrant teens have already been taken to the facility, which was open for one month in summer 2019 and is being reactivated to hold as many as 700 children ages 13 to 17.The 66-acre site is operated by the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency that oversees services for migrant children. HHS had about 7,000 children in its custody as of Sunday, spokesperson Mark Weber told the Post.What they're saying: "This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay — no matter the administration or party," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet Tuesday about the reopening of the facility."Our immigration system is built on a carceral framework. It’s no accident that challenging how we approach both these issues are considered 'controversial' stances," she added.The big picture: The Biden administration is also planning to reopen a for-profit facility for migrant children in Homestead, Florida, the Miami Herald reports.House Democrats introduced a Biden-backed immigration bill that includes an eight-year pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants.The bill is unlikely to win needed Republican support, but represents President Biden's aggressive immigration priorities, Axios' Stef Kight and Shawna Chen report.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden may leave Trump’s China tariffs in place

    Some investors thought Biden would quickly repeal the Trump tariffs. It's not happening.

  • Liz Cheney says it needs to be made 'clear' the GOP isn't 'the party of white supremacy'

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) told her fellow Republicans on Tuesday that they must "ignore the temptation to look away" and make it "clear that we aren't the party of white supremacy." Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, made her plea during an event hosted by the Reagan Institute. When supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, "you certainly saw anti-Semitism," Cheney said. "You saw the symbols of Holocaust denial ... you saw a Confederate flag being carried through the rotunda. We, as Republicans in particular, have a duty and an obligation to stand against that, to stand against insurrection." She is one of the few House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last month, on a charge of incitement of insurrection. Earlier this month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said a "9/11-type commission" will be created to investigate the Capitol attack, something Cheney supports. She wants investigators to take a "clear eyed look" at the baseless claims of voter fraud spread by Trump, his allies, and conservative news outlets, which Cheney said promoted these conspiracies and contributed "to a very dangerous set of circumstances." "The president and many around him pushed this idea that the election had been stolen," Cheney said. "And that is a dangerous claim. It wasn't true. There were over 60 court cases where judges, including judges appointed by President Trump and other Republican presidents, looked at the evidence in many cases and said there is not widespread fraud." More stories from theweek.comAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearingBaker launches company that mixes cookies with charityRepublicans' deficit hypocrisy comes home to roost

  • Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

    Teigen was one of 13 people followed by the president's account on Twitter. The others include his wife, Dr. Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • Mitt Romney criticizes Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan as a 'clunker' with a 'troublesome' amount of aid to states

    Romney said a New York Times DealBook event that he finds the bill troubling "because there's a lot of stuff in there that's just simply wasteful."

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • Gina Carano says Disney accidentally sent her an email saying it was following the #FireGinaCarano movement

    The actress gave her first sit-down interview to The Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro, with whom she's developing a movie.

  • Melania Trump Is Reportedly Spending Her Days Post-White House Stewing at the Spa

    Namely over the media attention of her successor, Dr. Jill Biden.

  • The first 'House Hunters' throuple opened up about losing work and friends over their relationship

    Geli, Lori, and Brian - co-parents to a 12- and 14-year-old - said they've received judgment from other parents and coworkers since their TV stint.

  • Matt Gaetz is training to promote a baseless fight against voting machines

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) joined a group of conservatives last week at a training session for activists readying to combat the continued use of the voting technology that propelled Trumpworld's 2020 election-theft conspiracy theories.Why it matters: Theories about uncounted or overcounted votes have become politically tricky and legally problematic for their most prominent backers. The activist training is part of an effort to put a more respectable and pragmatic face on the trend.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: The remote event was hosted last Friday by the Leadership Institute and emceed by Matthew Braynard, who spearheaded an effort to unearth proof of 2020 voter fraud."If we focus only on why people vote, and the left focuses on how votes are laundered and processed and requested and returned and verified, then we can have the better ideas and still lose power," Gaetz warned in opening remarks. Braynard and a handful of Leadership Institute staffers trained activists about how to lobby state and county governments to oppose the use of voting machines such as those made by Dominion Voting Systems, which has been targeted with outlandish and false attacks by Donald Trump, his legal team and supporters.Braynard is already pushing for Stark County, Ohio, to end a contract with Dominion.Dominion was in the news again Monday after it filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, accusing him of harming the firm with baseless criticism of its machines.The training effort is part of a larger campaign by Braynard's group, Look Ahead America, to combat what it calls "black-box" voting technology.The proprietary nature of equipment such as Dominion's makes it more difficult to publicly inspect the ways in which that technology tabulates votes, he insists.Braynard says the proposed alternative — "open-source" equipment — "removes the dangerous suspicion that election results are not valid."Reality check: That "dangerous suspicion" about the 2020 election is entirely a product of conspiracy theories floated by Trump and his allies.Braynard himself launched a group late last year called the Voter Integrity Project, which used public voter data to attempt to root out ostensibly fraudulent or suspicious votes in key swing states.Braynard's data was cited in multiple unsuccessful lawsuits seeking to overturn 2020 election results. But some of that data fell apart under closer examination.Braynard nonetheless raised more than half a million dollars for the effort.While the Voter Integrity Project did not have formal financial reporting requirements, Braynard documented its spending in a public spreadsheet to address any concerns that money was misspent or steered to him personally.The leftover funds — about $85,000, he told Axios — have been donated to Look Ahead America, which Braynard founded in 2018. He's now restarting the organization, which had its tax-exempt status revoked after repeatedly failing to file IRS forms. Braynard says it's already raised another $75,000 and brought on a new treasurer to address the prior reporting errors.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mark Cuban denies Mavericks are shopping Kristaps Porzingis

    Cuban said that conversations about trading Porzingis 'have not happened.'

  • Republican leaders want to avoid a party civil war. Trump might have other ideas.

    In a two-page memo addressed to GOP donors, voters, leaders, and activists, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) declared: "The Republican Civil War is now canceled." It isn't clear if his fellow Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, are listening. Scott is chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and in the memo, first obtained by Fox News, he writes that Democrats control the White House, Senate, and House, but Republicans have a path to victory in 2022. To win, the GOP must move on from the "impeachment show" and stop with the infighting, he said, adding that a Republican Civil War "does not need to be true, should not be true, and will not be true." While Scott wants unity, not all Republicans are on the same page. After Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House Republican, voted to impeach Trump last month, she was censured by the Wyoming Republican Party and asked to resign. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted to acquit Trump, but still said there is "no question that former President Trump bears responsibility" for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. This remark roused Trump, who had been flying under the radar during the trial. He called McConnell a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack," and said if Republican senators "are going to stay with him, they will not win again. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again." Three GOP senators are retiring in 2022 — Richard Burr (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), and Rob Portman (Ohio) — and Scott has said the NRSC will support the remaining incumbents from primary challenges. Trump is letting people know he isn't done with McConnell, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted Tuesday. Last week, Trump and former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) met for golf and dinner, and people briefed on the day told Haberman "it did not go well." Trump reportedly had "retribution" on his mind, and was focused on McConnell and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who did not go along with Trump's plot to overturn Georgia's election results. Perdue had been contemplating running again in 2022, but said Tuesday he won't. Although no longer in office, Trump still has the support of a majority of Republicans. A Suffolk University/USA Today poll of 1,000 Trump supporters conducted last week found that 46 percent would ditch the Republican Party and join a Trump party if he started one, with 27 percent saying they wouldn't and the rest undecided. A majority said they had more loyalty to Trump than the GOP, and 50 percent said the Republican Party should become "more loyal to Trump." More stories from theweek.comAmy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearingBaker launches company that mixes cookies with charityRepublicans' deficit hypocrisy comes home to roost

  • Poll: Vaccine acceptance rising — except among Republicans

    Over the past few months, all of the available data from clinical trials and real-world studies has shown the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and extremely effective. Yet a new survey found stubborn resistance to vaccination among one group in particular: Republicans.

  • ‘The Republican Messiah’: New York GOP leader arrested over US Capitol riot

    FBI tipped off about Philip Grillo by two people who have known him for decades

  • Giuliani tried to dodge being served with $1 billion Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, source says

    NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani spent a week dodging service of a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems after publicly declaring he was ready for the legal fight, a source told the Daily News. Dominion hired the process servers to hand Giuliani its 107-page lawsuit after the former mayor ignored requests to simply accept it via email, the source said. The voting machine company claims ...

  • Militia member didn't meet with Secret Service before Capitol riot, her attorney now says

    The lawyer’s original motion raised questions about whether the Secret Service had coordinated with paramilitary groups.

  • GOP congressman from Texas slams Ted Cruz as it emerges he took his college roommate on Cancun trip

    "Look, when a crisis hits my state, I'm there. I'm not going to go on some vacation," GOP Rep. Michael McCaul said on CNN's "State of the Union."

  • State tax changes could mean bigger refunds for some this year

    Arizona, Arkansas, and Massachusetts are among the states that lowered their tax rates for the 2020 tax year, while Minnesota and North Carolina — among others — stepped up their standard deductions.

  • Ted Cruz now blames ‘Trump withdrawal’ for Cancun trip criticism

    ‘They don’t know what to do so they obsess over my taking my girls to the beach,’ said Texas’s under fire senator

  • Republican senator defends pro-Trump protesters who stormed Capitol, falsely blaming insurrection on ‘fake supporters’

    Of the 250 people who have been arrested for their roles in the riot, dozens have been connected to right-wing groups that support Donald Trump