Biden news - live: AOC blasts president’s migrant camp as Romney predicts Trump 2024 nomination ‘landslide’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has strongly criticised the Biden administration after reports they are reopening a child migration detention facility in Texas, as Mitt Romney claims Donald Trump would easily win the 2024 GOP nomination.
Mr Biden has previously called the child camps on the US-Mexico border “horrific” and promised during his 2020 election campaign to end the use of the facilities, but The Washington Post reported that the child detention centre in Texas is being reopened due capacity at other facilities due to Covid.
Taking to Twitter AOC said: “This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay - no matter the administration or party.”
It comes as Senator Mitt Romney has predicted that Donald Trump would win the 2024 presidential nomination for the Republican party, if he chose to run.
‘I don’t know if he’ll run in 2024 or not, but if he does, I’m pretty sure he will win the nomination,’ the senator stated.
Meanwhile, Senators on Tuesday heard harrowing testimonies from top security officials as they probe the law enforcement failures that allowed a mob of Trump supporters to storm the Capitol building on January 6.
