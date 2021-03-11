Biden news – live: Trump tries to take credit for vaccines as Congress passes huge $1.9trn Covid relief bill

Joe Sommerlad
·1 min read
Virus Outbreak One Year Biden (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Virus Outbreak One Year Biden (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ex-US president Donald Trump has issued a statement seeking to take credit for the success of the “China Virus” vaccines, despite almost half a million Americans dying on his watch and his bungled response to the coronavirus pandemic attracting widespread criticism.

The US House of Representatives has meanwhile passed the final version of Joe Biden’s signature Covid relief legislation, sending the $1.9trn package to the president’s desk and meaning American citizens will begin receiving monthly $1,400 stimulus cheques as part of the administration’s efforts to kickstart the economy.

Mr Biden’s so-called American Rescue Plan Act is estimated to be the second most expensive in US history, behind last March’s initial pandemic response bill, and is more than twice as expensive as the stimulus package passed by the Obama administration in 2009 in response to the Great Recession.

