Biden news: Senate at stimulus standstill as CDC ends Covid safeguard for shelters in migrant ‘tsunami’

With a harsh winter season coming to a close, most are ready for warmer weather and to feel the sun's rays on their skin once again. As winter fades to spring, the days are getting longer and the temperature is starting to rise, but it hasn't risen enough for some folks just yet. On a partly cloudy winter day in New York City where the daytime high reached 45 degrees Fahrenheit, the average for early March, AccuWeather Reporter Dexter Henry took to the streets of the Big Apple to ask people what they think of 40-degree days. "Ain't nobody got nothing to say about a 40-degree day," a famous quote from the iconic HBO series The Wire, in part sent Henry on this pursuit. As it turns out, people had plenty to say about 40-degree days, but the reactions were all over the board. "I like them better than 32 degree days," Glenn Bentley of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, quipped. "It kind of makes you feel like you can bundle up; you can wear a scarf, a wool cap or even a baseball cap." AccuWeather National Reporter Dexter Henry took to the streets of New York, New York, to ask residents and visitors what they think about 40-degree days. (AccuWeather / Dexter Henry) However, plenty of others offered up a different point of view. "Fifty-degree day, whatever; 60-degree day, you're feeling great. Twenty-degree day, you're getting mad, but nobody gives a you-know-what about 40, because 40 is just uggggh!" Jarod Hector of New York City told Henry. "So when you think of 40 degrees, you think of The Wire ... 40 degrees is nothing; it's just a regular crappy day." For those hoping to spend time outdoors, daytime highs in the 40s are still too cold to go outside for a long period of time, according to some that Henry spoke to. "I feel like if it's warmer you could enjoy it a little better, maybe stay outside a little longer, " Atlanta resident P.K., who doesn't like 40-degree days, said. "You know it's cold; people come outside real quick then run back inside to do what they can." Others were more optimistic and told Henry the temperature range is a positive sign that the weather is finally starting to turn a corner. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP "I think this is beautiful. I mean, this is warm for me. It's gorgeous out," New York City resident Sarah McLemore said. Some residents went as far as telling Henry that after experiencing a harsh winter, they'll take all of the 40-degree days they can get. Even though temperatures have actually been slightly above average this winter in the Big Apple, snowfall has been about 50% above average in New York City. "By this point in the winter, New York City picks up an average 25.5 inches of snow. However, between October 2020 and early March 2021, 38.6 inches of snow fell. That's about one and a half times the normal amount by this point in the season," AccuWeather Meteorologist Derek Witt said, adding that stands in direct contrast to the winter conditions that played out just a year ago. During the same timeframe last year, only 4.8 inches of snow had fallen in the Big Apple. On top of that, conditions were cold enough this February to skew the average temperatures for the entire meteorological winter, which stretches from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28, down by a degree or two, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Sarah McLemore outside enjoying a 40-degree day in New York City. (AccuWeather/Dexter Henry) And, if you factor in an even longer span of time -- from October 2020 to early March 2021, temperatures averaged 1.8 degrees above normal in New York City. That compares to a 2.8-degree departure at the same time the previous year, according to Witt. Even though temperatures were still a bit above average this winter, Witt said the storm track was more conducive for a couple of big snow events to impact the city, especially during the month of February, when there were several smaller accumulation events as well. "Lastly, to really put into perspective how much of an impact February had on the winter statistics this year, 26 of the season's 38.6 inches of snow fell during the month," Witt said. At least 2 inches of snow covered the ground for the first 24 days of the month as well. With all of that considered, New York City resident Vincente Arthur exclaimed, "It feels almost like a summer day in the winter!" while basking in the sun on March 1, which is considered to be the first day of meteorological spring. However, according to Henry's survey, some won't be pleased until the temperature rises significantly. "I need something better. I need more! There's nothing about it that's interesting or exciting. It's 40 degrees!" Hector said. Some residents told Henry that when it comes to dealing with 40 F weather, "It's all in the game." No matter how people feel about the late-winter conditions, there seems to be resounding excitement that the start of astronomical spring is just weeks away on March 20. What do you think about 40-degree weather? Let us know your opinion in the poll below: 🌡 ☀️ 40-degree days. What's your take (now that you're getting to experience a few of them)? Here's what some folks on the streets of NYC told us: https://t.co/EIXMe05MTA— AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 5, 2021 Another factor altogether is the fact that Americans' perceptions of a temperature may all be relative to the time of year. On one hand, 40 degrees may feel comfortable to some after a harsh winter, but those same people may not feel the same about a 40-degree day, say, during autumn -- especially after riding out hot summer weather. After all, the way people perceive the weather is all about acclimation. A group of researchers behind a survey last fall said they pinpointed what Americans think is the "perfect" fall temperature -- and spoiler alert: It's not 40 F. According to the 2020 survey, the perfect fall temperature is 63 degrees Fahrenheit. Last autumn, AccuWeather asked followers on Twitter which fall temperature they viewed as perfect. Drumroll, please: The winner was a balmy 63 degrees -- and it won in a landslide, too, drawing almost double the percentage of votes lodged for 53 degrees. 🍂 🍁 Researchers say they've pinpointed what the perfect fall temperature is -- and the number caught some of us here by surprise. What is your #perfectfalltemperature? https://t.co/z2aUfQffjy— AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 23, 2020 Reporting by Dexter Henry.