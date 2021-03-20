Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Batchelor,Chiara Giordano and Alex Woodward
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base (AP)
Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base (AP)

US reporters have asked the White House whether Joe Biden’s administration will admit press to holding facilities for unaccompanied minors who crossed the US-Mexico border, as lawmakers report densely packed conditions and federal law enforcement weighs plans to send migrant families to the nation’s northern border for processing.

Administration officials say the are working to repair an immigration system “dismantled” under former president Donald Trump, whose administration expelled thousands of people seeking asylum into Mexico while their cases lapsed in the US. Mr Biden also has revoked a “zero tolerance” policy of family separation.

The administration is reportedly weighing a six-month contract to house 1,200 families in hotels in Texas and Arizona.

Mr Biden is at Camp David this weekend following a visit with Vice President Kamala Harris to Atlanta, Georgia in the wake of the killing of eight people, including six Asian American women.

“We have to change our hearts,” he said in an address to the nation on Friday. “Hate can have no safe harbor in America.”

The following days, hundreds of people, including Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, joined a rally and march in Atlanta to “stop Asian hate” – part of a nationwide series of rallies and vigils in the wake of the killings and spikes in anti-Asian discrimination and violence.

Read more:

Mr Biden and Ms Harris also met with officials at the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, as the administration continues a promotional tour across the US following the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and coronavirus vaccination efforts.

The president’s “Hope Is Here” tour for the Covid-19 relief package continues this month, with another assist from Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff travelling through the heartland to boost state and local support.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s son posted a mock video of the former president hitting golf balls at Mr Biden after he tripped while boarding Air Force One on his way to Atlanta.

The White House principal deputy press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, later said Mr Biden was “doing 100 per cent fine”.

Read more:

Recommended Stories

  • White House Says Biden 'Doing Fine' After Tripping Up Air Force One Steps

    The president was uninjured, but the accident reminded Twitter users of a similar incident in 1975 involving President Gerald Ford.

  • Spread of Covid variants fuels concern in Michigan as state reopens

    Observers call for caution with highly contagious UK variant present in 31 counties A nurse looks over the observation area as seniors wait after receiving vaccinations in Detroit, Michigan. Photograph: Emily Elconin/Reuters The US is turning a corner on Covid, with 2m vaccination shots administered each day since early March. But some states are facing worrying rises of both regular cases and cases of virus variants. Michigan has emerged as a particular concern, reporting an average of 28 Covid cases per 100,000 people each day – the fourth-fastest growth rate behind New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island and a 92% rise in new cases in the last two weeks. The state also ranks second for Covid variants, behind Florida. The variant first identified in Britain, B117, the quickest transmissible known variant, is present in 31 of 83 Michigan counties, with densely populated cities and prisons hardest hit. Michigan has also seen its first known case of the variant first identified in South Africa, B1351. “It’s definitely concerning,” Emily Martin, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, told NPR. “There’s this feeling that it’s time to drive toward normal, but we don’t have the level of protection in the population that we need to really be doing that fully yet.” The first known case of the UK variant in Michigan state prisons was detected on 8 February in Bellamy Creek correctional facility, outside Grand Rapids, in a staff member. By 26 February, 276 people at Bellamy, most of them prisoners, had tested positive for the variant. Recent figures showed correctional facilities accounting for 420 cases, or 58% of instances, of the UK variant in Michigan. While corrections staff are prioritized for vaccinations in the state’s distribution plan, prisoners are not unless determined high-risk because of age or health. Criminal justice advocacy groups including the Michigan chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union have called on Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the state health department to vaccinate prisoners sooner. Just over 27% of Michigan’s population of nearly 10 million has received at least one shot. Vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna require two shots to be fully effective; the Johnson & Johnson shot only requires one. The vaccines appear to be effective against variants. On 2 March, Whitmer announced relaxed restrictions on indoor gatherings in Michigan. Nursing homes will allow family visitation after testing. Restaurants and bars are able to double capacity to 50% and stay open an extra hour, until 11pm. Whitmer said her order would “still give us the ability to protect public health as we carefully track variants and continue leading with science and data. It will also enable people to go back to work. “All of these re-engagements will enable Michiganders to enjoy more of life’s simplest pleasures that have been disrupted over the past year: going out for a meal with your family. A date night to go see the new cheesy rom-com. A coffee with your grandma. These are the things that make our lives full. We’re getting there, Michigan. This is good news.” However, in a heated exchange with the Republican senator Rand Paul on mask-wearing earlier this week, the leading federal health expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, highlighted the importance of understanding the threat of virus variants, even if vaccinated. “If there’s a circulating variant, you don’t necessarily have [immunity],” he said. “You have some spillover to be sure, but you diminish anywhere from two to eightfold the protection. There are variants now circulating. We’re not dealing with a static situation of the same virus.”

  • Priti Patel ready to crack down on human rights laws abuses

    Abuses of human rights laws by foreign criminals and illegal immigrants to avoid deportation face a major crackdown by Priti Patel. The Home Secretary is promising to stop “repeated unmeritorious” claims that stop failed asylum seekers and foreign criminals from being removed from the UK. She wants to prevent them exploiting the Human Rights Act under which they can use clauses to claim inhuman treatment and rights to a family life to avoid removal from the UK. Ministers are seeking to tighten up the definitions of inhuman treatment and family life in Articles 3 and 8 of the Act in order to prevent “spurious” asylum claims. It would mean that foreign criminals would, for example, be barred from making asylum claims that EU countries unsafe for deportation. The way the Act has “incentivised” illegal immigration through “decades of misinterpretations by courts” is highlighted in a Policy Exchange paper and an exclusive article for The Telegraph by Sajid Javid, Ms Patel’s predecessor as Home Secretary. Ms Patel said their research demonstrated the “scale of the challenge” in controlling Britain’s borders and removing illegal migrants. “We will always be fair and compassionate to those fleeing persecution, oppression or tyranny, which is why we have resettled 20,000 refugees from Syria since 2015. But it is also clear that the system is open to abuse and is being abused,” she said.

  • Factbox: Sanctions imposed against Myanmar’s generals since they seized power

    World leaders from Washington to Singapore have condemned a military coup in Myanmar, urging generals to halt a deadly crackdown on demonstrators, release detainees including civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and restore the elected government. Some countries have followed up with targeted financial sanctions in hopes of putting the squeeze on the generals who staged the Feb. 1 coup and convince them to change course. With the European Union set to approve sanctions on Myanmar next week, here is a snapshot of other actions around the globe.

  • As number of migrants at the border surges, lawmakers visit to investigate

    Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Florida Sen. Rick Scott are on one trip. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and senators are visiting El Paso, Texas, area.

  • Biden promised change at the border. He's kept Trump's Title 42 policy to close it and cut off asylum

    The Biden administration says migrants can still get protection under a Trump-era pandemic policy. But in a year, fewer than 1% have been able to do so.

  • Children may need to receive Covid-19 vaccine before herd immunity is achieved, Dr Fauci says

    The CDC changed school guidance to allow just three feet of social distancing instead of six feet

  • Church of England to impose quota for clergy from BAME background

    The Church of England will introduce a quota for black and minority ethnic (BAME) clergy, roll out anti-racism training and contextualise church statues "that may cause pain or offence", a leaked report has revealed. Last year, church officials set up a taskforce to investigate racism after the Most Rev Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said during a General Synod debate that he was "sorry and ashamed… that we are still institutionally racist". The number of clergy who identify as of a UK minority ethnic background has historically been low. Of the 42 diocesan bishops across the country, the only one from a BAME background is Guli Francis-Dehqani, the Bishop of Chelmsford. According to 2019 ministry statistics, around 93.7 per cent of senior staff – a category that includes bishops, archdeacons and cathedral clergy – described themselves as being white British, a minor decrease from 2012 when the figure was 96 per cent. The leaked report has shown how the new taskforce plans to address such imbalances, with recommendations such as a 30 per cent quota for BAME clergy, an overhaul of education within CoE schools and clergy curriculum, all recruitment shortlists to include "at least one appointable UK minority ethnic candidate" and plans to "deal with" controversial statues and monuments. The report, leaked to The Spectator and entitled "From Lament to Action: Report of the Archbishops' Anti-Racism Taskforce", said there should be "one UK minority ethnic clergy elected from each region". The reforms will be funded and overseen by the creation of a Racial Justice Unit for a five-year fixed-term basis. The report is due before the Archbishops' Council next week, with a final version being published on April 22. The draft document also suggests officials must "acknowledge, repent and take decisive action to address the shameful history and legacy" of the Church's involvement in the historic transatlantic slave trade and "deal with any part of the church building that may cause pain or offence". "The Black Lives Matter movement, and in particular the dumping of the Colston statue in Bristol docks shed new light and brought needed urgency to the Church of England's consideration of its own contested heritage," it says.

  • Biden wants to send migrants to the northern US border amid effort to wrangle those arriving at the southern border

    Recent CBP data suggests the influx is similar to the migration surge in 2019 when hundreds of thousands of migrant families sought asylum.

  • Senator Tim Kaine says he still experiences ‘weird neurological symptoms’ one year after contracting Covid

    ‘They’re not debilitating, they’re not painful, but they’re weird and they’re 24/7,’ Mr Kaine says

  • Under Biden, A New Kind of Family Separation

    U.S. agents are no longer tearing children from their parents, but under the Biden administration’s policy of letting in only minors, parents are making painful decisions just on the other side of the border.

  • Biden talks on China, Russia as he heads to Atlanta

    President Joe Biden left the White House for Atlanta Friday, where he'll offer solace to grieving Asian Americans, three days after a white gunman killed eight people in metro-area spas. Biden stumbled several times as he boarded Air Force One. (March 19)

  • Ex-Trump aide tweets 'executive orders' after Google lists him as president

    Google describes Richard Grenell, ex-intelligence chief and possible candidate for California governor, as ‘president since 2021’ Richard Grenell, who also served as a diplomat in Trump’s administration, during a press conference with Kosovo’s prime minister in Pristina in September. Photograph: Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images Richard Grenell, a former acting director of national intelligence turned potential Republican candidate for governor of California, gleefully seized on an error by Google on Saturday, promising “a plethora of executive orders” after the search giant listed him as “President of the United States since 2021”. The former Trump aide also took a low shot at the actual president, Joe Biden, tweeting: “I will run up the stairs without tripping.” Biden stumbled dramatically on Friday, as he climbed the stairs to Air Force One. On Saturday, before noticing his accidental promotion by Google, Grenell complained about media coverage of Biden’s fall including criticism of Donald Trump Jr’s decision to tweet a gif showing his father knocking Biden over with a golf ball. “Washington DC types are killing humour and laughter,” Grenell claimed. Few Democrats or Washington officials found much to laugh about in Grenell’s time as acting director of national intelligence. In February last year, one unnamed former official told Vanity Fair his appointment “clearly, unambiguously” represented “the politicisation of intelligence” and said the former ambassador to Germany was Trump’s “guardian against fact”. In the event, Grenell filled the role for three months before being replaced by John Ratcliffe, a former congressman many observers thought similarly unqualified and inappropriately partisan. Google says Rick Grenell is president. Photograph: Google On Saturday, Grenell’s first tweeted “executive orders” as the Google-anointed president, if not the actual one, included the demand that a liquid natural gas terminal “be built ASAP on the west coast of the United States (preferably in California)” and that “multiple desalinisation plants [and] new nuclear power plants be built in California”. “Oh,” he added, “and Eric Swalwell hereby loses his security clearance.” Swalwell, a California Democrat who briefly ran for the presidential nomination in 2020, was a House manager in Trump’s second impeachment trial. Republicans have sought unsuccessfully to remove him from the House intelligence committee, over reports of links to a suspected Chinese spy. By lunchtime on the east coast on Saturday, Google had fixed its mistake. Grenell seems more likely to run for state than national office. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, is the subject of a recall attempt. In February, Grenell was reported to have discussed a run with Trump. Speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, Grenell said: “And of course, if a public official is still failing to deliver on their promises, and if you can’t limit their term or recall them in time, there’s always one other option. You can run against them yourself.”

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Editorial: Biden should turn to professionals to represent the U.S. abroad

    End the practice of choosing donors and supporters as ambassadors

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • Happiness Report: World shows resilience in face of COVID19

    The coronavirus brought a year of fear and anxiety, loneliness and lockdown, and illness and death, but an annual report on happiness around the world released Friday suggests the pandemic has not crushed people's spirits. The editors of the 2021 World Happiness Report found that while emotions changed as the pandemic set in, longer-term satisfaction with life was less affected. “What we have found is that when people take the long view, they’ve shown a lot of resilience in this past year,” Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs, one of the report's co-author, said from New York.

  • Europe aims to get vaccinations back on track after clearing AstraZeneca shot

    Europe pushed to get its COVID-19 vaccination drive back on track on Friday after EU and British regulators said the benefits of AstraZeneca's shot outweighed any risks and the World Health Organization gave its backing to it. The end to the suspension of AstraZeneca shots by more than a dozen countries will now kick off a test of public confidence, both in the vaccine and regulators who are under unprecedented scrutiny as variants of the coronavirus spread and the global death toll climbs beyond 2.8 million. At least 13 European countries stopped administering the shot after reports of a small number of blood disorders.

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Health expert Dr. Dean Blumberg says COVID-19 variants are cause for concern

    UC Davis Health pediatrician and infectious disease expert Dr. Dean Blumberg spoke to KCRA 3 about the importance of getting more people vaccinated as variant strains are detected and spread.