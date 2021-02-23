Biden news - live: GOP senator claims ‘fake’ Trump supporters caused riot as distracted Ted Cruz taps on phone

Trump supporters clash with police at the US Capitol on January 6 (AFP via Getty Images)

Senators are questioning current and former security officials about the massive law enforcement failures on January 6, the day a violent mob overpowered police officers and laid siege to the US Capitol building.

Three of the four testifying before two Senate committees resigned under intense pressure immediately after the deadly uprising, including the former head of the Capitol Police.

It comes as Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said it was time for Mr Trump to “take responsibility for his own dirty deeds” after the Supreme Court ruled the ex-president has to hand over his tax returns to prosecutors in New York.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden led a sombre address to the nation on Monday as the US hit the “heartbreaking” milestone of 500,000 coronavirus deaths, as Donald Trump’s team dismissed news of a rift with his former vice-president Mike Pence.

Mr Biden observed a minute’s silence outside the White House alongside vice-president Kamala Harris and their partners during a candle-lit vigil and urged Americans to “fight this together as one people.”

He described hitting the 500,000 number as a “truly grim, heartbreaking milestone” and noted that the number of US death’s from the pandemic is now higher than the death toll from World War One, World War Two and the Vietnam War combined.

