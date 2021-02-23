Biden news - live: GOP senator claims ‘fake’ Trump supporters caused riot as distracted Ted Cruz taps on phone

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Middleton and Justin Vallejo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trump supporters clash with police at the US Capitol on January 6 (AFP via Getty Images)
Trump supporters clash with police at the US Capitol on January 6 (AFP via Getty Images)

Senators are questioning current and former security officials about the massive law enforcement failures on January 6, the day a violent mob overpowered police officers and laid siege to the US Capitol building.

Three of the four testifying before two Senate committees resigned under intense pressure immediately after the deadly uprising, including the former head of the Capitol Police.

It comes as Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said it was time for Mr Trump to “take responsibility for his own dirty deeds” after the Supreme Court ruled the ex-president has to hand over his tax returns to prosecutors in New York.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden led a sombre address to the nation on Monday as the US hit the “heartbreaking” milestone of 500,000 coronavirus deaths, as Donald Trump’s team dismissed news of a rift with his former vice-president Mike Pence.

Mr Biden observed a minute’s silence outside the White House alongside vice-president Kamala Harris and their partners during a candle-lit vigil and urged Americans to “fight this together as one people.”

He described hitting the 500,000 number as a “truly grim, heartbreaking milestone” and noted that the number of US death’s from the pandemic is now higher than the death toll from World War One, World War Two and the Vietnam War combined.

Trump made $1.6 billion while president, report says

Trump Jr criticises ‘people’s republic of New York’

Eric Trump blames ‘Biden policies’ for Texas freeze

Biden leads memorial for nation’s Covid-19 victims

Recommended Stories

  • Senate confirms Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador

    The Senate voted 78-20 on Tuesday to confirm Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. The big picture: Thomas-Greenfield has promised to restore the U.S. role as a defender of human rights and will look to repair multilateral relationships that fractured under former President Trump. She will play a key role in the administration's China strategy — her "highest priority," she has said. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Thomas-Greenfield faced criticism during her confirmation hearing for comments she made while speaking at a Beijing-backed Confucius Institute in 2019. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) delayed the confirmation vote over Thomas-Greenfield's remarks, Politico reports, concerned she will be soft on Beijing.She said during her confirmation hearing that she regretted accepting the invitation and that she shared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's concerns about China's "malign force" and "debt traps and tactics" in Africa. She also pledged to defend Israel at the UN.Background: A Foreign Service veteran, Thomas-Greenfield served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs in the State Department from 2013 to 2017. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • COVID death toll should have been much lower — but masks became politicized, Fauci says

    “When the American spirit is so divided, that really, really made me sad,” Fauci said.

  • Trump could face woman who accuses him of raping her in court

    During a December visit to New York City, writer E. Jean Carroll says she went shopping with a fashion consultant to find the “best outfit” for one of the most important days of her life —when she’ll sit face-to-face with the man she has accused of raping her decades ago, former President Donald Trump.

  • Trump team denies he is refusing to share stage with Pence and insists they have spoken since Capitol riot

    ‘Donald Trump and Mike Pence had a great call last week!’ Miller

  • Capitol security officials to face Senate

    A year after Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot while jogging in Georgia, Black runners all over the country discuss the lasting trauma of his shooting.

  • Ted Cruz now blames ‘Trump withdrawal’ for Cancun trip criticism

    ‘They don’t know what to do so they obsess over my taking my girls to the beach,’ said Texas’s under fire senator

  • Capitol officer says fellow police were beaten with Blue Lives Matter flags

    ‘They tried to disrupt this country’s democracy, that was their goal ... And you know what? Y’all failed’

  • Merrick Garland says he has 'great' concern about federal use of the death penalty, which surged under Trump

    The US government put 13 inmates to death between July and January. The Biden administration is likely to end federal executions.

  • Republican senator defends pro-Trump protesters who stormed Capitol, falsely blaming insurrection on ‘fake supporters’

    Of the 250 people who have been arrested for their roles in the riot, dozens have been connected to right-wing groups that support Donald Trump

  • Senate confirms Biden's choice for UN ambassador

    The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s choice to lead U.S. diplomacy at the United Nations on Tuesday. The vote for Linda Thomas-Greenfield reflected a divide between the Biden administration’s determination to re-engage with the world body and former President Donald Trump’s diplomacy that often left the U.S. isolated internationally.

  • ‘This is madness!’ Stephen Miller rants about ‘cancelling Trump’ and Biden immigration policy on Fox

    Mr Miller is the architect behind Donald Trump’s immigration policy

  • How Fox News hosts started attacking COVID-19 vaccines after Biden took over the rollout from Trump

    Fox News' top hosts see eroding faith in the COVID-19 vaccines as a potent line of attack against the Biden administration and "liberal elites."

  • Texas man charged after storming US Capitol, making death threats against Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and police officer

    Miller tweeted "assassinate AOC" hours after posting pictures of himself storming the Capitol. "Next time we bring the guns," he said in another post.

  • ‘A huge step backwards’: Anger as Biden admin reopen Trump-era migrant camp for children

    More children are crossing the border from Mexico alone recently. This past January saw highest number of apprehensions compared to the same month in recent years - 5,700

  • Trump Jr criticises ‘people’s republic of New York’ after Supreme Court orders father to hand over tax returns

    43 year-old criticises decision and says ‘this wouldn't fly if a conservative attorney did this to a liberal politician’

  • "Show of force": Trump to claim total control of GOP with first post-presidency speech

    In his first post-presidential appearance, Donald Trump plans to send the message next weekend that he is Republicans' "presumptive 2024 nominee" with a vise grip on the party's base, top Trump allies tell Axios.What to watch: A longtime adviser called Trump's speech a "show of force," and said the message will be: "I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I'm still in charge." Payback is his chief obsession. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAxios has learned that Trump advisers will meet with him at Mar-a-Lago this week to plan his next political moves, and to set up the machinery for kingmaking in the 2022 midterms.Trump is expected to stoke primary challenges for some of those who have crossed him, and shower money and endorsements on the Trumpiest candidates. State-level officials, fresh off censuring Trump critics, stand ready to back him up. Why it matters: Trump's speech Sunday at CPAC in Orlando is designed to show that he controls the party, whether or not he runs in 2024. His advisers argue that his power within the GOP runs deeper and broader than ever, and that no force can temper him."Trump effectively is the Republican Party," Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told me. "The only chasm is between Beltway insiders and grassroots Republicans around the country. When you attack President Trump, you're attacking the Republican grassroots."The big picture: The few Republicans who have spoken ill of Trump since the election — including House members who voted to impeach him, and senators who voted to convict — have found themselves censured, challenged and vilified by the parties in their home states.What's next: Trump's leadership PAC, Save America, has $75 million on hand, and he has a database of tens of millions of names.The long game: Many Trump confidants think he'll pretend to run but ultimately pass. He knows the possibility — or threat — gives him leverage and attention.A Trump source said some Republicans have told him: "If you endorse me, I'll run."But advisers say that's not how it'll work. This week's meeting will aim to tap the brakes. Instead, Trump is going to set up a formal process for vetting potential endorsees, including a requirement that they raise money and put together an organization. What we're watching: Trump plans to argue in the CPAC speech that many of his predictions about President Biden have already come true.Look for Trump to lay into "the swamp" and Beltway insiders in a big way.The Trump source said: "Much like 2016, we’re taking on Washington again."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Why is the city of Detroit countersuing protesters after violent encounters with police?

    A photograph of me placed in a chokehold by a Detroit police officer went viral. The chokehold occurred on July 10 at a protest held after the Detroit Police Department murdered Hakim Littleton, a 20-year-old Black man. The city of Detroit is claiming I was never placed in a chokehold.

  • Congressman says he's 'tired of playing defense' against conspiracy theories and domestic extremism

    “The experience that we all had in the Congress ... on Jan. 6, that strengthened my determination, our determination,” said Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J. “I'm tired of playing defense. I'm tired of waiting for the next threat. We are now playing offense.”

  • Mariachi band plays outside Ted Cruz’s home following Cancun trip controversy

    One bystander held sign reading ‘Cruz’s lies cost lives’

  • George Clooney talks pandemic parenting: 'These kids are all slobs'

    Clooney is using a Flowbee to give his 3-year-old son haircuts at home.