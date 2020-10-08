Biden - news: Campaigns in deadlock as Trump’s ‘erratic behaviour’ leaves debates in doubt

Biden has already spoken out to say he doesn’t want to attend the debate if Trump still has Covid (Getty)

Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump after the president refused to take part in their second debate when it emerged it would take place remotely.

Trump railed during a Fox Business interview the new format was “not acceptable” and the challenger dismissing him for “always changing his mind”.

The campaigns are deadlocked on making alternate plans for a debate, with Biden to hold a solo town hall on 15 October while the president holds a campaign rally.

BIden’s running mate Kamala Harris was widely believed to have won last night’s vice presidential debate over Mike Pence, with the Democrat polling 21 percentage points ahead of the Republican in a snap survey conducted by CNN.

The California senator attacked the Trump administration on an array of issues, saying its leaders “don’t believe in science” or the “existential threat” posed by the climate crisis and denouncing its handling of the coronavirus pandemic as “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country”.

Appearing together in Arizona on Thursday, the pair again refused to answer whether they would pack the Supreme Court. Both refused to answer the question during their debates, and Biden said today that he wouldn't give an answer until after the election.

