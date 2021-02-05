Biden news - live: Senate advances stimulus package, as AOC and Sanders urge climate emergency declaration

It was Vice President Kamala Harris' vote that passed the budget plan (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Biden's $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan is showing signs of moving forward. Senators passed a budget plan which will allow the Covid relief package to be pushed through, with or without Republican support.

This follows Senators blocking suggestions of increasing US minumum wage during the pandemic.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that in spite of this, Democrats would continue to try to raise the wage to $15 (about £11) an hour.

The US House of Representatives voted on Thursday 230-199 in favour of stripping Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments.

Eleven Republicans joined the Democrats to pass the motion and expel Ms Greene from two committees.

In a speech Ms Green retracted previous claims that the 11 September 2001 attacks were staged, but did not apologise for her racist or anti-semetic comments.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden delivered a major foreign policy speech from the State Department declaring: “Diplomacy is back at the centre of our foreign policy.”

Mr Biden went on to add that the days of the US “rolling over” to Russia are over.

The speech outlined several foreign policy initiatives. These included a freeze of troop withdrawals from Germany, an end to military operations in Yemen and a review of the number of US troops stationed overseas.

The US president also set out an executive order to restore the country’s refugee admissions program after Donald Trump lowered the refugee cap.

