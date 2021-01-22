Biden news - live: Trump ally ‘escorted from building’ as president blitzes economy with new executive orders

(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, hailed the end of the Trump administration and the beginning of another which he said will follow science.

“The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know and what the science is ... it is something of a liberating feeling,” Dr Fauci told reporters on Thursday, a day after the Biden administration took power.

Dr Fauci’s public remarks came the same day Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader a fervent Trump supporter, appeared to row back on his blaming of Donald Trump for the Capitol riot earlier this month.

“The president bears responsbility for Wedenedy’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.” Mr McCarthy said in the aftermath of the insurrection.

But on Thursday, Mr McCarthy said he did “not believe he provoked it, if you listen to what he said at the rally".